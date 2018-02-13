JUST IN
Photoquip India Ltd.

BSE: 526588 Sector: Consumer
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE813B01016
BSE 10:23 | 09 Mar 17.85 0.70
(4.08%)
OPEN

17.85

 HIGH

17.85

 LOW

17.85
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Photoquip India Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Photoquip India Ltd.

Photoquip India Ltd

In the early years, when processing and printing of photographs was done manually, studio lighting was done with tungsten bulbs, which gave very good results. But, with the advent of photo finishing machines, problems arose as photographs started developing casts due to the tungsten lamp. The problem encouraged our founder Mr. J. P. Soni to learn quickly the technology for manufacturing studio fla...> More

Photoquip India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   9
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 41.62
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.43
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Photoquip India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 10.47 11.28 -7.18
Other Income 0.14 0.01 1300
Total Income 10.61 11.28 -5.94
Total Expenses 10.1 11.28 -10.46
Operating Profit 0.5 0.01 4900
Net Profit -0.11 -0.44 75
Equity Capital 4.8 4.8 -
Photoquip India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sh. Ganesh Elas. 17.00 4.29 9.35
Pochiraju Inds. 4.85 -2.61 9.17
Uniroyal Marine 14.05 1.96 9.10
Photoquip India 17.85 4.08 8.57
Genera Agri 9.05 0.00 8.14
Powerhouse Gym 7.09 4.88 7.09
Vertical Indust. 8.96 -4.98 6.99
Photoquip India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 54.05
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.10
Indian Public 42.42
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.40
Photoquip India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -25.00% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -22.05% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 8.18% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -37.80% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Photoquip India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 17.85
17.85
Week Low/High 17.15
19.00
Month Low/High 17.15
24.00
YEAR Low/High 14.00
27.00
All TIME Low/High 1.50
59.00

