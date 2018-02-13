Photoquip India Ltd.
|BSE: 526588
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE813B01016
|BSE 10:23 | 09 Mar
|17.85
|
0.70
(4.08%)
|
OPEN
17.85
|
HIGH
17.85
|
LOW
17.85
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Photoquip India Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|17.85
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|17.15
|VOLUME
|500
|52-Week high
|27.00
|52-Week low
|14.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
|Buy Price
|17.20
|Buy Qty
|5000.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Photoquip India Ltd.
In the early years, when processing and printing of photographs was done manually, studio lighting was done with tungsten bulbs, which gave very good results. But, with the advent of photo finishing machines, problems arose as photographs started developing casts due to the tungsten lamp. The problem encouraged our founder Mr. J. P. Soni to learn quickly the technology for manufacturing studio fla...> More
Photoquip India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|9
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|41.62
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.43
Photoquip India Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|10.47
|11.28
|-7.18
|Other Income
|0.14
|0.01
|1300
|Total Income
|10.61
|11.28
|-5.94
|Total Expenses
|10.1
|11.28
|-10.46
|Operating Profit
|0.5
|0.01
|4900
|Net Profit
|-0.11
|-0.44
|75
|Equity Capital
|4.8
|4.8
|-
Photoquip India Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Sh. Ganesh Elas.
|17.00
|4.29
|9.35
|Pochiraju Inds.
|4.85
|-2.61
|9.17
|Uniroyal Marine
|14.05
|1.96
|9.10
|Photoquip India
|17.85
|4.08
|8.57
|Genera Agri
|9.05
|0.00
|8.14
|Powerhouse Gym
|7.09
|4.88
|7.09
|Vertical Indust.
|8.96
|-4.98
|6.99
Photoquip India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Photoquip India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-25.00%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-22.05%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|8.18%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-37.80%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Photoquip India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|17.85
|
|17.85
|Week Low/High
|17.15
|
|19.00
|Month Low/High
|17.15
|
|24.00
|YEAR Low/High
|14.00
|
|27.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.50
|
|59.00
