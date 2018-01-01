Phyto Chem (India) Ltd.
|BSE: 524808
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE037C01010
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|61.85
|
0.95
(1.56%)
|
OPEN
63.75
|
HIGH
63.75
|
LOW
59.30
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Phyto Chem (India) Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Phyto Chem (India) Ltd.
The Andhra based Phyto Chem is incorporated in 1989 is into the manufacturing of pesticides. The company has it's plant at Bonthapally, Medak Dist with an installed capacity to produce 2750000 ltrs of pesticides....> More
Phyto Chem (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|27
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|2.24
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|27.61
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|25 Sep 2014
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|22.91
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.70
Phyto Chem (India) Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|14.97
|10.95
|36.71
|Other Income
|0.1
|-
|Total Income
|14.96
|11.05
|35.38
|Total Expenses
|13.64
|9.98
|36.67
|Operating Profit
|1.32
|1.08
|22.22
|Net Profit
|0.43
|0.35
|22.86
|Equity Capital
|4.3
|4.3
|-
Phyto Chem (India) Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Aimco Pesticides
|171.80
|-2.97
|164.58
|Super Crop Safe
|24.05
|-2.43
|94.40
|Kilpest India
|138.30
|-0.32
|88.65
|Phyto Chem (I)
|61.85
|1.56
|26.60
|Syschem (India)
|12.68
|-2.39
|20.55
|Sikko Industries
|9.00
|-10.00
|5.04
Phyto Chem (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Phyto Chem (India) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.37%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-11.64%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|13.80%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|13.38%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|19.98%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|90.90%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Phyto Chem (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|59.30
|
|63.75
|Week Low/High
|58.50
|
|66.00
|Month Low/High
|58.50
|
|72.00
|YEAR Low/High
|40.60
|
|85.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.55
|
|85.00
