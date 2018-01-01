JUST IN
Phyto Chem (India) Ltd.

BSE: 524808 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE037C01010
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 61.85 0.95
(1.56%)
OPEN

63.75

 HIGH

63.75

 LOW

59.30
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Phyto Chem (India) Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Phyto Chem (India) Ltd.

Phyto Chem (India) Ltd

The Andhra based Phyto Chem is incorporated in 1989 is into the manufacturing of pesticides. The company has it's plant at Bonthapally, Medak Dist with an installed capacity to produce 2750000 ltrs of pesticides....> More

Phyto Chem (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   27
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.24
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 27.61
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 25 Sep 2014
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 22.91
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.70
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Phyto Chem (India) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 14.97 10.95 36.71
Other Income 0.1 -
Total Income 14.96 11.05 35.38
Total Expenses 13.64 9.98 36.67
Operating Profit 1.32 1.08 22.22
Net Profit 0.43 0.35 22.86
Equity Capital 4.3 4.3 -
Phyto Chem (India) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Aimco Pesticides 171.80 -2.97 164.58
Super Crop Safe 24.05 -2.43 94.40
Kilpest India 138.30 -0.32 88.65
Phyto Chem (I) 61.85 1.56 26.60
Syschem (India) 12.68 -2.39 20.55
Sikko Industries 9.00 -10.00 5.04
Phyto Chem (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 38.82
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.20
Indian Public 48.59
Custodians 0.00
Other 12.40
Phyto Chem (India) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.37% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -11.64% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 13.80% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 13.38% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 19.98% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 90.90% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Phyto Chem (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 59.30
63.75
Week Low/High 58.50
66.00
Month Low/High 58.50
72.00
YEAR Low/High 40.60
85.00
All TIME Low/High 0.55
85.00

Quick Links for Phyto Chem (India):