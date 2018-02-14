You are here » Home
Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 530305
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE546C01010
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
11.89
|
-0.11
(-0.92%)
|
OPEN
12.32
|
HIGH
12.32
|
LOW
11.50
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd.
Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd
Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd is an India-based company. The company's principal activity is to manufacture sugar and their by-products. They operate in two segments, namely sugar, which is engaged in the production of sugar, molasses and bagasse, and other, which is engaged in the manufacturing of liquor. Their plant is located at Bhadson in Haryana.
Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd was incorpora...> More
Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|58.09
|56.55
|2.72
|Other Income
|0.41
|2.27
|-81.94
|Total Income
|58.49
|58.82
|-0.56
|Total Expenses
|50.7
|45.12
|12.37
|Operating Profit
|7.79
|13.7
|-43.14
|Net Profit
|0.03
|3.99
|-99.25
|Equity Capital
|94.34
|94.34
| -
Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd - Peer Group
Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-11.93%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-24.98%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-44.83%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|17.72%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|15.77%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|29.38%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|11.50
|
|12.32
|Week Low/High
|11.50
|
|14.00
|Month Low/High
|11.50
|
|16.00
|YEAR Low/High
|8.50
|
|28.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.13
|
|28.00
