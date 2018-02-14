Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd

Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd is an India-based company. The company's principal activity is to manufacture sugar and their by-products. They operate in two segments, namely sugar, which is engaged in the production of sugar, molasses and bagasse, and other, which is engaged in the manufacturing of liquor. Their plant is located at Bhadson in Haryana. Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd was incorpora...> More