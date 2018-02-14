JUST IN
Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd.

BSE: 530305 Sector: Consumer
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE546C01010
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 11.89 -0.11
(-0.92%)
OPEN

12.32

 HIGH

12.32

 LOW

11.50
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd.

Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd

Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd is an India-based company. The company's principal activity is to manufacture sugar and their by-products. They operate in two segments, namely sugar, which is engaged in the production of sugar, molasses and bagasse, and other, which is engaged in the manufacturing of liquor. Their plant is located at Bhadson in Haryana. Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd was incorpora...> More

Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   112
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.48
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 8.03
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 19 Sep 2013
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 17.56
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.68
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 58.09 56.55 2.72
Other Income 0.41 2.27 -81.94
Total Income 58.49 58.82 -0.56
Total Expenses 50.7 45.12 12.37
Operating Profit 7.79 13.7 -43.14
Net Profit 0.03 3.99 -99.25
Equity Capital 94.34 94.34 -
Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Pioneer Distil. 178.95 -2.43 239.61
Tilaknagar Inds. 16.00 0.31 199.62
Pincon Spirit 25.40 -4.87 121.39
Piccadily Agro 11.89 -0.92 112.17
Empee Distill. 35.75 1.13 72.14
Ravikumar Distll 13.65 -1.44 32.76
Winsome Brew. 9.22 0.11 25.51
Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 70.90
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 29.10
Custodians 0.00
Other 0.00
Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -11.93% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -24.98% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -44.83% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 17.72% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 15.77% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 29.38% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 11.50
12.32
Week Low/High 11.50
14.00
Month Low/High 11.50
16.00
YEAR Low/High 8.50
28.00
All TIME Low/High 0.13
28.00

