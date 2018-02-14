Piccadily Sugar & Allied Inds Ltd

Incorporated in Mar.'93 in the assisted sector by the Punjab State Industrial Development Corporation, the Piccadily group, Vinod Kumar and others, Piccadily Sugar and Allied Industries (PSAIL) manufactures white crystal sugar for domestic purposes, confectionery and pharmaceuticals. The by-products are molasses, bagasse and power. Molasses -- which is used to manufacture alcohol and citric ac...> More