Piccadily Sugar & Allied Inds Ltd.

BSE: 507498 Sector: Consumer
NSE: PICCADSUG ISIN Code: INE544C01023
BSE LIVE 12:44 | 12 Mar 6.50 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

6.50

 HIGH

6.50

 LOW

6.50
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Piccadily Sugar & Allied Inds Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Piccadily Sugar & Allied Inds Ltd.

Piccadily Sugar & Allied Inds Ltd

Incorporated in Mar.'93 in the assisted sector by the Punjab State Industrial Development Corporation, the Piccadily group, Vinod Kumar and others, Piccadily Sugar and Allied Industries (PSAIL) manufactures white crystal sugar for domestic purposes, confectionery and pharmaceuticals. The by-products are molasses, bagasse and power. Molasses -- which is used to manufacture alcohol and citric ac...

Piccadily Sugar & Allied Inds Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   15
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 6.48
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.00
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Piccadily Sugar & Allied Inds Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1.71 2.5 -31.6
Other Income 0.01 -
Total Income 1.72 2.51 -31.47
Total Expenses 1.41 1.8 -21.67
Operating Profit 0.31 0.7 -55.71
Net Profit -0.17 0.01 -1800
Equity Capital 23.22 23.22 -
Piccadily Sugar & Allied Inds Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Empee Distill. 35.05 -0.85 70.73
Ravikumar Distll 14.00 1.08 33.60
Winsome Brew. 9.22 0.11 25.51
Piccadily Sugar 6.50 0.00 15.11
Silver Oak (I) 12.93 -4.93 4.90
Mount Shivalik 5.25 5.00 3.18
Piccadily Sugar & Allied Inds Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.98
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 25.02
Custodians 0.00
Other 0.00
Piccadily Sugar & Allied Inds Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.97% NA 0.17% -0.78%
1 Month -18.65% NA -1.45% -0.75%
3 Month -18.75% NA 1.73% 1.08%
6 Month -3.42% NA 5.11% 4.45%
1 Year -25.80% NA 16.78% 16.24%
3 Year 55.13% NA 16.84% 18.50%

Piccadily Sugar & Allied Inds Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 6.50
6.50
Week Low/High 6.10
7.00
Month Low/High 6.00
8.00
YEAR Low/High 6.00
11.00
All TIME Low/High 0.35
25.00

