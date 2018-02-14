You are here » Home
Piccadily Sugar & Allied Inds Ltd.
|BSE: 507498
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: PICCADSUG
|ISIN Code: INE544C01023
|
BSE
LIVE
12:44 | 12 Mar
|
6.50
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
6.50
|
HIGH
6.50
|
LOW
6.50
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Piccadily Sugar & Allied Inds Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|6.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|6.50
|VOLUME
|800
|52-Week high
|11.44
|52-Week low
|6.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|15
|Buy Price
|6.40
|Buy Qty
|10.00
|Sell Price
|6.50
|Sell Qty
|20.00
|OPEN
|6.50
|CLOSE
|6.50
|VOLUME
|800
|52-Week high
|11.44
|52-Week low
|6.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|15
|Buy Price
|6.40
|Buy Qty
|10.00
|Sell Price
|6.50
|Sell Qty
|20.00
About Piccadily Sugar & Allied Inds Ltd.
Piccadily Sugar & Allied Inds Ltd
Incorporated in Mar.'93 in the assisted sector by the Punjab State Industrial Development Corporation, the Piccadily group, Vinod Kumar and others, Piccadily Sugar and Allied Industries (PSAIL) manufactures white crystal sugar for domestic purposes, confectionery and pharmaceuticals.
The by-products are molasses, bagasse and power. Molasses -- which is used to manufacture alcohol and citric ac...> More
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.97%
|NA
|0.17%
|-0.78%
|1 Month
|-18.65%
|NA
|-1.45%
|-0.75%
|3 Month
|-18.75%
|NA
|1.73%
|1.08%
|6 Month
|-3.42%
|NA
|5.11%
|4.45%
|1 Year
|-25.80%
|NA
|16.78%
|16.24%
|3 Year
|55.13%
|NA
|16.84%
|18.50%
Piccadily Sugar & Allied Inds Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|6.50
|
|6.50
|Week Low/High
|6.10
|
|7.00
|Month Low/High
|6.00
|
|8.00
|YEAR Low/High
|6.00
|
|11.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.35
|
|25.00
