Picturehouse Media Ltd.
|BSE: 532355
|Sector: Media
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE448B01029
|BSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|4.60
|
0.68
(17.35%)
|
OPEN
4.44
|
HIGH
4.60
|
LOW
4.00
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Picturehouse Media Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|4.44
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.92
|VOLUME
|471
|52-Week high
|10.37
|52-Week low
|3.31
|P/E
|2.05
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|24
|Buy Price
|4.00
|Buy Qty
|690.00
|Sell Price
|4.60
|Sell Qty
|494.00
About Picturehouse Media Ltd.
Telephoto was incorporated on February 2, 2000 to undertake inter-alia business of production of telefilms, tele-serials and cinematographic films. The company is promoted by Mr. Suresh Menon and his wife Mrs. Asha Menon. Mr. Suresh Menon is a cinematographer/Director with over 22 years of experience in the entertainment industry and Mrs Asha Menon is a national award wining cine actress. Tele...> More
Picturehouse Media Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|24
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|2.24
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|2.05
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|6.64
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.69
Picturehouse Media Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|15.95
|3.83
|316.45
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.06
|-83.33
|Total Income
|15.96
|3.89
|310.28
|Total Expenses
|16.39
|2.86
|473.08
|Operating Profit
|-0.43
|1.02
|-142.16
|Net Profit
|-3.62
|-1.04
|-248.08
|Equity Capital
|52.25
|52.25
|-
Picturehouse Media Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|G V Films
|0.74
|-2.63
|27.28
|Pentamedia Graph
|0.60
|-4.76
|24.90
|Prit Nandy Comm.
|17.00
|4.29
|24.60
|Picturehouse
|4.60
|17.35
|24.04
|Purple Entertain
|27.45
|4.57
|23.74
|Pooja Entertain
|37.00
|4.96
|18.50
|VCU Data
|11.52
|-4.95
|17.86
Picturehouse Media Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Picturehouse Media Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|3.14%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-14.81%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-33.33%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-37.84%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-60.38%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Picturehouse Media Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|4.00
|
|4.60
|Week Low/High
|3.31
|
|5.00
|Month Low/High
|3.31
|
|6.00
|YEAR Low/High
|3.31
|
|10.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.91
|
|59.00
