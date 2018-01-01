Picturehouse Media Ltd

Telephoto was incorporated on February 2, 2000 to undertake inter-alia business of production of telefilms, tele-serials and cinematographic films. The company is promoted by Mr. Suresh Menon and his wife Mrs. Asha Menon. Mr. Suresh Menon is a cinematographer/Director with over 22 years of experience in the entertainment industry and Mrs Asha Menon is a national award wining cine actress. Tele...> More