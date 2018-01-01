JUST IN
Picturehouse Media Ltd.

BSE: 532355 Sector: Media
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE448B01029
BSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 4.60 0.68
(17.35%)
OPEN

4.44

 HIGH

4.60

 LOW

4.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Picturehouse Media Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Picturehouse Media Ltd.

Picturehouse Media Ltd

Telephoto was incorporated on February 2, 2000 to undertake inter-alia business of production of telefilms, tele-serials and cinematographic films. The company is promoted by Mr. Suresh Menon and his wife Mrs. Asha Menon. Mr. Suresh Menon is a cinematographer/Director with over 22 years of experience in the entertainment industry and Mrs Asha Menon is a national award wining cine actress. Tele...> More

Picturehouse Media Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   24
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.24
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 2.05
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 6.64
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.69
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Picturehouse Media Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 15.95 3.83 316.45
Other Income 0.01 0.06 -83.33
Total Income 15.96 3.89 310.28
Total Expenses 16.39 2.86 473.08
Operating Profit -0.43 1.02 -142.16
Net Profit -3.62 -1.04 -248.08
Equity Capital 52.25 52.25 -
Picturehouse Media Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
G V Films 0.74 -2.63 27.28
Pentamedia Graph 0.60 -4.76 24.90
Prit Nandy Comm. 17.00 4.29 24.60
Picturehouse 4.60 17.35 24.04
Purple Entertain 27.45 4.57 23.74
Pooja Entertain 37.00 4.96 18.50
VCU Data 11.52 -4.95 17.86
Picturehouse Media Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 73.96
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 6.94
Custodians 0.00
Other 14.21
Picturehouse Media Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 3.14% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -14.81% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -33.33% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -37.84% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -60.38% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Picturehouse Media Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 4.00
4.60
Week Low/High 3.31
5.00
Month Low/High 3.31
6.00
YEAR Low/High 3.31
10.00
All TIME Low/High 0.91
59.00

