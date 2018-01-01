JUST IN
Pidilite Industries Ltd.

BSE: 500331 Sector: Industrials
NSE: PIDILITIND ISIN Code: INE318A01026
BSE LIVE 14:02 | 12 Mar 892.15 14.25
(1.62%)
OPEN

890.00

 HIGH

894.35

 LOW

882.90
NSE LIVE 13:47 | 12 Mar 889.65 10.95
(1.25%)
OPEN

885.70

 HIGH

895.00

 LOW

881.85
OPEN 890.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 877.90
VOLUME 12137
52-Week high 972.00
52-Week low 666.00
P/E 55.21
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 45,749
Buy Price 891.45
Buy Qty 16.00
Sell Price 892.15
Sell Qty 32.00
About Pidilite Industries Ltd.

Pidilite Industries Ltd

A consumer and specialities chemical company Pidilite Industries Limited (Pidilite) was incorporated on 28th July 1969. Pidilite is the market leader in adhesives and sealants, construction chemicals, hobby colours and polymer emulsions in India. Its brand name Fevicol has become synonymous with adhesives to millions in India and is ranked amongst the most trusted brands in India. The Company's pr...> More

Pidilite Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   45,749
EPS - TTM () [*S] 16.16
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 55.21
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   475.00
Latest Dividend Date 23 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.54
Book Value / Share () [*S] 69.92
P/B Ratio () [*S] 12.76
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Pidilite Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1542.9 1334.35 15.63
Other Income 21.55 27.8 -22.48
Total Income 1564.45 1362.15 14.85
Total Expenses 1172.65 1047.74 11.92
Operating Profit 391.8 314.41 24.61
Net Profit 239.14 202.61 18.03
Equity Capital 51.28 51.27 -
Pidilite Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Pidilite Inds. 892.15 1.62 45749.45
Castrol India 207.00 1.37 20474.78
Godrej Inds. 537.40 -1.52 18072.76
Tata Chemicals 683.00 -0.59 17400.11
Pidilite Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 69.59
Banks/FIs 0.02
FIIs 10.99
Insurance 4.59
Mutual Funds 3.76
Indian Public 9.09
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.87
Pidilite Industries Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
04/12 Reliance Securities Buy 855 PDF IconDetails
26/08 Choice Research Buy 970 PDF IconDetails
27/07 Reliance Securities Buy 806 PDF IconDetails
15/11 Geojit BNP Paribas Research Buy 617 PDF IconDetails
10/11 Prabhudas Lilladher Accumulate 668 PDF IconDetails
Pidilite Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.33% -0.53% -0.05% -1.00%
1 Month -0.01% 1.30% -1.66% -0.97%
3 Month 0.47% -0.14% 1.51% 0.85%
6 Month 4.85% 5.45% 4.88% 4.21%
1 Year 30.53% 30.35% 16.53% 15.98%
3 Year 54.10% 51.35% 16.59% 18.23%

Pidilite Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 882.90
894.35
Week Low/High 859.00
896.00
Month Low/High 859.00
906.00
YEAR Low/High 666.00
972.00
All TIME Low/High 2.81
972.00

