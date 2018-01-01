You are here » Home
Pidilite Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 500331
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: PIDILITIND
|ISIN Code: INE318A01026
|
BSE
LIVE
14:02 | 12 Mar
|
892.15
|
14.25
(1.62%)
|
OPEN
890.00
|
HIGH
894.35
|
LOW
882.90
|
NSE
LIVE
13:47 | 12 Mar
|
889.65
|
10.95
(1.25%)
|
OPEN
885.70
|
HIGH
895.00
|
LOW
881.85
About Pidilite Industries Ltd.
Pidilite Industries Ltd
A consumer and specialities chemical company Pidilite Industries Limited (Pidilite) was incorporated on 28th July 1969. Pidilite is the market leader in adhesives and sealants, construction chemicals, hobby colours and polymer emulsions in India. Its brand name Fevicol has become synonymous with adhesives to millions in India and is ranked amongst the most trusted brands in India. The Company's pr...> More
Pidilite Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Pidilite Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1542.9
|1334.35
|15.63
|Other Income
|21.55
|27.8
|-22.48
|Total Income
|1564.45
|1362.15
|14.85
|Total Expenses
|1172.65
|1047.74
|11.92
|Operating Profit
|391.8
|314.41
|24.61
|Net Profit
|239.14
|202.61
|18.03
|Equity Capital
|51.28
|51.27
| -
Pidilite Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.33%
|-0.53%
|-0.05%
|-1.00%
|1 Month
|-0.01%
|1.30%
|-1.66%
|-0.97%
|3 Month
|0.47%
|-0.14%
|1.51%
|0.85%
|6 Month
|4.85%
|5.45%
|4.88%
|4.21%
|1 Year
|30.53%
|30.35%
|16.53%
|15.98%
|3 Year
|54.10%
|51.35%
|16.59%
|18.23%
Pidilite Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|882.90
|
|894.35
|Week Low/High
|859.00
|
|896.00
|Month Low/High
|859.00
|
|906.00
|YEAR Low/High
|666.00
|
|972.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.81
|
|972.00
