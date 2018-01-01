You are here » Home
Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd.
|BSE: 500327
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: PILITA
|ISIN Code: INE600A01035
|
BSE
LIVE
12:53 | 12 Mar
|
12.40
|
-0.25
(-1.98%)
|
OPEN
13.10
|
HIGH
13.20
|
LOW
12.40
|
NSE
LIVE
12:07 | 12 Mar
|
12.25
|
-0.40
(-3.16%)
|
OPEN
12.75
|
HIGH
12.90
|
LOW
12.25
About Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd.
Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd
Established to manufacture plastic moulded industrial and household articles, Peacock Industries(PIL) entered the capital market in Dec.'92. The merger of five group companies made it a multi-divisional and multi-product company manufacturing HDPE/PP woven fabrics and sacks, MS/CR sheet drums and barrels and LDPE/LLDPE film rolls and bags.
Its moulded product range includes furniture (chairs, t...> More
Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|20.02
|12.9
|55.19
|Other Income
|0.33
|2.25
|-85.33
|Total Income
|20.35
|15.15
|34.32
|Total Expenses
|18.38
|12.19
|50.78
|Operating Profit
|1.97
|2.96
|-33.45
|Net Profit
|1.54
|2.74
|-43.8
|Equity Capital
|23.5
|21
| -
Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd - Peer Group
Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-12.37%
|-11.87%
|-0.06%
|-1.01%
|1 Month
|-22.50%
|-22.22%
|-1.67%
|-0.97%
|3 Month
|-14.78%
|-16.95%
|1.50%
|0.85%
|6 Month
|-4.10%
|-9.93%
|4.88%
|4.21%
|1 Year
|-10.79%
|-10.91%
|16.51%
|15.97%
|3 Year
|221.24%
|218.18%
|16.58%
|18.23%
Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|12.40
|
|13.20
|Week Low/High
|12.26
|
|14.00
|Month Low/High
|12.26
|
|17.00
|YEAR Low/High
|10.02
|
|20.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.29
|
|30.00
Quick Links for Pil Italica Lifestyle: