Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd.

BSE: 500327 Sector: Industrials
NSE: PILITA ISIN Code: INE600A01035
BSE LIVE 12:53 | 12 Mar 12.40 -0.25
(-1.98%)
OPEN

13.10

 HIGH

13.20

 LOW

12.40
NSE LIVE 12:07 | 12 Mar 12.25 -0.40
(-3.16%)
OPEN

12.75

 HIGH

12.90

 LOW

12.25
OPEN 13.10
PREVIOUS CLOSE 12.65
VOLUME 10084
52-Week high 20.20
52-Week low 10.02
P/E 37.58
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 291
Buy Price 12.40
Buy Qty 477.00
Sell Price 12.55
Sell Qty 58.00
About Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd.

Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd

Established to manufacture plastic moulded industrial and household articles, Peacock Industries(PIL) entered the capital market in Dec.'92. The merger of five group companies made it a multi-divisional and multi-product company manufacturing HDPE/PP woven fabrics and sacks, MS/CR sheet drums and barrels and LDPE/LLDPE film rolls and bags. Its moulded product range includes furniture (chairs, t...> More

Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   291
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.33
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 37.58
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 2.00
P/B Ratio () [*S] 6.20
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 20.02 12.9 55.19
Other Income 0.33 2.25 -85.33
Total Income 20.35 15.15 34.32
Total Expenses 18.38 12.19 50.78
Operating Profit 1.97 2.96 -33.45
Net Profit 1.54 2.74 -43.8
Equity Capital 23.5 21 -
Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
EPC Inds. 140.25 -1.61 388.63
Arrow Greentech 310.00 -1.77 363.94
KKalpana Inds. 37.20 0.00 349.87
Pil Italica 12.40 -1.98 291.40
Kriti Inds. 55.30 4.54 274.29
Prima Plastics 185.05 -1.04 203.56
OK Play India 97.85 1.66 182.10
Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 66.12
Banks/FIs 0.63
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.02
Indian Public 22.38
Custodians 0.00
Other 10.85
Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -12.37% -11.87% -0.06% -1.01%
1 Month -22.50% -22.22% -1.67% -0.97%
3 Month -14.78% -16.95% 1.50% 0.85%
6 Month -4.10% -9.93% 4.88% 4.21%
1 Year -10.79% -10.91% 16.51% 15.97%
3 Year 221.24% 218.18% 16.58% 18.23%

Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 12.40
13.20
Week Low/High 12.26
14.00
Month Low/High 12.26
17.00
YEAR Low/High 10.02
20.00
All TIME Low/High 0.29
30.00

