Pioneer Embroideries Ltd.

BSE: 514300 Sector: Industrials
NSE: PIONEEREMB ISIN Code: INE156C01018
OPEN 32.70
PREVIOUS CLOSE 32.50
VOLUME 10693
52-Week high 56.80
52-Week low 31.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 79
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 32.70
CLOSE 32.50
VOLUME 10693
52-Week high 56.80
52-Week low 31.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 79
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Pioneer Embroideries Ltd.

Pioneer Embroideries Ltd

Pioneer Embroideries (PEL), promoted by Rajkumar Sekhani and Manak Chand Baid, was incorporated in Oct.'91 at Bombay to design and manufacture embroidery fabrics and laces at GIDC. PEL came out with a public issue in Sep.'93 to part-finance this project. The project was delayed by six months due to non-arrival of machinery and technical problems and went on stream only in Mar.'94. During 1996-9...

Pioneer Embroideries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   79
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 35.80
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.92
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Pioneer Embroideries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 66.41 56.74 17.04
Other Income 0.83 0.88 -5.68
Total Income 67.24 57.62 16.7
Total Expenses 63.21 53.66 17.8
Operating Profit 4.03 3.96 1.77
Net Profit 0.42 -0.63 166.67
Equity Capital 24.12 21.55 -
Pioneer Embroideries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
KSL and Indus 8.45 4.97 85.07
Virat Inds. 169.10 -1.69 83.20
Kamadgiri Fash. 135.80 0.07 79.71
Pion. Embroider. 32.80 0.92 79.11
Bhilwara Tech 13.02 -2.11 76.04
Weizmann 43.80 1.86 75.64
Celebrity Fash. 16.55 -0.60 75.43
Pioneer Embroideries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 27.39
Banks/FIs 14.80
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 44.16
Custodians 0.00
Other 13.65
Pioneer Embroideries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -6.69% -8.80% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -14.81% -14.19% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -18.00% -19.18% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -19.11% -17.45% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -30.87% -32.54% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 29.64% 47.07% 17.24% 19.02%

Pioneer Embroideries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 31.00
33.90
Week Low/High 31.00
36.00
Month Low/High 31.00
41.00
YEAR Low/High 31.00
57.00
All TIME Low/High 2.67
345.00

