Pioneer Embroideries Ltd.
|BSE: 514300
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: PIONEEREMB
|ISIN Code: INE156C01018
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
32.80
|
0.30
(0.92%)
|
OPEN
32.70
|
HIGH
33.90
|
LOW
31.00
|
NSE
LIVE
15:25 | 12 Mar
|
32.65
|
0.60
(1.87%)
|
OPEN
32.20
|
HIGH
33.40
|
LOW
31.55
About Pioneer Embroideries Ltd.
Pioneer Embroideries Ltd
Pioneer Embroideries (PEL), promoted by Rajkumar Sekhani and Manak Chand Baid, was incorporated in Oct.'91 at Bombay to design and manufacture embroidery fabrics and laces at GIDC. PEL came out with a public issue in Sep.'93 to part-finance this project. The project was delayed by six months due to non-arrival of machinery and technical problems and went on stream only in Mar.'94.
Pioneer Embroideries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Pioneer Embroideries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|66.41
|56.74
|17.04
|Other Income
|0.83
|0.88
|-5.68
|Total Income
|67.24
|57.62
|16.7
|Total Expenses
|63.21
|53.66
|17.8
|Operating Profit
|4.03
|3.96
|1.77
|Net Profit
|0.42
|-0.63
|166.67
|Equity Capital
|24.12
|21.55
| -
Pioneer Embroideries Ltd - Peer Group
Pioneer Embroideries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Pioneer Embroideries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-6.69%
|-8.80%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-14.81%
|-14.19%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-18.00%
|-19.18%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-19.11%
|-17.45%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-30.87%
|-32.54%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|29.64%
|47.07%
|17.24%
|19.02%
Pioneer Embroideries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|31.00
|
|33.90
|Week Low/High
|31.00
|
|36.00
|Month Low/High
|31.00
|
|41.00
|YEAR Low/High
|31.00
|
|57.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.67
|
|345.00
Quick Links for Pioneer Embroideries: