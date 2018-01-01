JUST IN
Pioneer Investcorp Ltd.

BSE: 507864 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE746D01014
BSE LIVE 14:36 | 12 Mar 37.70 -0.80
(-2.08%)
OPEN

37.50

 HIGH

40.75

 LOW

37.50
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Pioneer Investcorp Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 37.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 38.50
VOLUME 1850
52-Week high 84.80
52-Week low 37.50
P/E 17.21
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 46
Buy Price 37.70
Buy Qty 222.00
Sell Price 38.20
Sell Qty 513.00
About Pioneer Investcorp Ltd.

Pioneer Investcorp Ltd

Pioneer Investcorp Ltd

Promoted by M M Gandhi and G M Gandhi, the Bombay-based Pioneer Investcorp established itself as a niche player in financial services with a presence in a gamut of financial products in both fee and fund-based activities. It renders a range of financial services to a well-diversified corporate clientele. Pioneer's investment banking operations include both primary and secondary market operation...

Pioneer Investcorp Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   46
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.19
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 17.21
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 30 Aug 2012
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 94.15
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.40
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Pioneer Investcorp Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 9.79 20.88 -53.11
Other Income 0.1 0.15 -33.33
Total Income 9.9 21.04 -52.95
Total Expenses 8.36 5.21 60.46
Operating Profit 1.53 15.82 -90.33
Net Profit 0.32 8.22 -96.11
Equity Capital 12.3 12.3 -
Pioneer Investcorp Ltd Financials Results

Pioneer Investcorp Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Shiv Om Invst & 6.78 -4.91 47.43
ASHARI AGENCIES 54.85 0.64 47.06
Comfort Intech 1.46 1.39 46.71
Pioneer Invest 37.70 -2.08 46.37
Nagreeka Cap. 36.00 0.98 45.43
Amrapali Fincap 33.40 -9.85 44.89
RSD Finance 69.00 -3.23 44.64
Pioneer Investcorp Ltd Peer Group

Pioneer Investcorp Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 56.51
Banks/FIs 0.22
FIIs 3.79
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 20.03
Custodians 0.00
Other 18.49
Pioneer Investcorp Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Pioneer Investcorp Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -15.94% NA 0.16% -0.84%
1 Month -21.46% NA -1.45% -0.80%
3 Month -20.30% NA 1.73% 1.03%
6 Month -28.19% NA 5.11% 4.39%
1 Year -44.72% NA 16.77% 16.18%
3 Year 130.02% NA 16.84% 18.43%

Pioneer Investcorp Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 37.50
40.75
Week Low/High 37.50
46.00
Month Low/High 37.50
49.00
YEAR Low/High 37.50
85.00
All TIME Low/High 0.35
926.00

