Pioneer Investcorp Ltd.
|BSE: 507864
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE746D01014
|BSE LIVE 14:36 | 12 Mar
|37.70
|
-0.80
(-2.08%)
|
OPEN
37.50
|
HIGH
40.75
|
LOW
37.50
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Pioneer Investcorp Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|37.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|38.50
|VOLUME
|1850
|52-Week high
|84.80
|52-Week low
|37.50
|P/E
|17.21
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|46
|Buy Price
|37.70
|Buy Qty
|222.00
|Sell Price
|38.20
|Sell Qty
|513.00
|OPEN
|37.50
|CLOSE
|38.50
|VOLUME
|1850
|52-Week high
|84.80
|52-Week low
|37.50
|P/E
|17.21
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|46
|Buy Price
|37.70
|Buy Qty
|222.00
|Sell Price
|38.20
|Sell Qty
|513.00
About Pioneer Investcorp Ltd.
Promoted by M M Gandhi and G M Gandhi, the Bombay-based Pioneer Investcorp established itself as a niche player in financial services with a presence in a gamut of financial products in both fee and fund-based activities. It renders a range of financial services to a well-diversified corporate clientele. Pioneer's investment banking operations include both primary and secondary market operation...> More
Pioneer Investcorp Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|46
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|2.19
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|17.21
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|5.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|30 Aug 2012
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|94.15
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.40
Announcement
-
Unaudited Standalone Financial Results Along With Limited Review Report And Results Press Release Fo
-
-
-
Revised Disclosures under Reg. 31(1) and 31(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Disclosures under Reg. 31(1) and 31(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Statement Of Investors Complaint For The Quarter Ending 31St December 2017
Pioneer Investcorp Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|9.79
|20.88
|-53.11
|Other Income
|0.1
|0.15
|-33.33
|Total Income
|9.9
|21.04
|-52.95
|Total Expenses
|8.36
|5.21
|60.46
|Operating Profit
|1.53
|15.82
|-90.33
|Net Profit
|0.32
|8.22
|-96.11
|Equity Capital
|12.3
|12.3
|-
Pioneer Investcorp Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Shiv Om Invst &
|6.78
|-4.91
|47.43
|ASHARI AGENCIES
|54.85
|0.64
|47.06
|Comfort Intech
|1.46
|1.39
|46.71
|Pioneer Invest
|37.70
|-2.08
|46.37
|Nagreeka Cap.
|36.00
|0.98
|45.43
|Amrapali Fincap
|33.40
|-9.85
|44.89
|RSD Finance
|69.00
|-3.23
|44.64
Pioneer Investcorp Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Pioneer Investcorp Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-15.94%
|NA
|0.16%
|-0.84%
|1 Month
|-21.46%
|NA
|-1.45%
|-0.80%
|3 Month
|-20.30%
|NA
|1.73%
|1.03%
|6 Month
|-28.19%
|NA
|5.11%
|4.39%
|1 Year
|-44.72%
|NA
|16.77%
|16.18%
|3 Year
|130.02%
|NA
|16.84%
|18.43%
Pioneer Investcorp Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|37.50
|
|40.75
|Week Low/High
|37.50
|
|46.00
|Month Low/High
|37.50
|
|49.00
|YEAR Low/High
|37.50
|
|85.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.35
|
|926.00
