Incorporated in Jul.'94 as a public limited company, Pithampur Poly Products was established with the object of manufacturing laminated / unlaminated HDPE/PP woven sacks, fabrics, cloth, tarpaulins and other allied products. Initially it was promoted by S N Kabra, Radhakrishna Kabra and Raju Kacholai. Later on Radhakrishna Kabra and Raju Kacholia resigned and was joined by Ashish Shekhar, Mo...> More