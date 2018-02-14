You are here » Home
Pithampur Poly Products Ltd.
|BSE: 530683
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE747D01012
|
BSE
11:37 | 22 Jan
|
Pithampur Poly Products Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Pithampur Poly Products Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|13.28
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|13.97
|VOLUME
|4000
|52-Week high
|14.25
|52-Week low
|13.28
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Pithampur Poly Products Ltd.
Pithampur Poly Products Ltd
Incorporated in Jul.'94 as a public limited company, Pithampur Poly Products was established with the object of manufacturing laminated / unlaminated HDPE/PP woven sacks, fabrics, cloth, tarpaulins and other allied products.
Initially it was promoted by S N Kabra, Radhakrishna Kabra and Raju Kacholai. Later on Radhakrishna Kabra and Raju Kacholia resigned and was joined by Ashish Shekhar, Mo...> More
Pithampur Poly Products Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Pithampur Poly Products Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Pithampur Poly Products Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|2.23
|2.31
|-3.46
|Other Income
|
|
|-
|Total Income
|2.24
|2.31
|-3.03
|Total Expenses
|2.25
|2.09
|7.66
|Operating Profit
|-0.02
|0.22
|-109.09
|Net Profit
|-0.14
|0.06
|-333.33
|Equity Capital
|4.87
|4.87
| -
Pithampur Poly Products Ltd - Peer Group
Pithampur Poly Products Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Pithampur Poly Products Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Pithampur Poly Products Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|13.28
|
|13.55
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|13.55
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|13.55
|YEAR Low/High
|13.28
|
|14.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.10
|
|28.00
