Pithampur Poly Products Ltd.

BSE: 530683 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE747D01012
BSE 11:37 | 22 Jan Pithampur Poly Products Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Pithampur Poly Products Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 13.28
PREVIOUS CLOSE 13.97
VOLUME 4000
52-Week high 14.25
52-Week low 13.28
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 7
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Pithampur Poly Products Ltd.

Pithampur Poly Products Ltd

Incorporated in Jul.'94 as a public limited company, Pithampur Poly Products was established with the object of manufacturing laminated / unlaminated HDPE/PP woven sacks, fabrics, cloth, tarpaulins and other allied products. Initially it was promoted by S N Kabra, Radhakrishna Kabra and Raju Kacholai. Later on Radhakrishna Kabra and Raju Kacholia resigned and was joined by Ashish Shekhar, Mo...> More

Pithampur Poly Products Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   7
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -4.37
P/B Ratio () [*S] -3.10
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Pithampur Poly Products Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 2.23 2.31 -3.46
Other Income -
Total Income 2.24 2.31 -3.03
Total Expenses 2.25 2.09 7.66
Operating Profit -0.02 0.22 -109.09
Net Profit -0.14 0.06 -333.33
Equity Capital 4.87 4.87 -
Pithampur Poly Products Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Duropack 17.05 -4.75 8.99
Guj. Containers 13.75 -3.44 7.77
Kuwer Inds. 7.64 4.95 6.94
Pithampur Poly 13.55 -3.01 6.60
Yashraj Contain. 3.00 4.17 5.10
H K Trade Inter. 19.00 0.00 5.00
Pankaj Polymers 8.33 -4.91 4.61
Pithampur Poly Products Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 51.16
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 39.03
Custodians 0.00
Other 9.81
Pithampur Poly Products Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Pithampur Poly Products Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 13.28
13.55
Week Low/High 0.00
13.55
Month Low/High 0.00
13.55
YEAR Low/High 13.28
14.00
All TIME Low/High 1.10
28.00

