Pitti Laminations Ltd.
|BSE: 513519
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: PITTILAM
|ISIN Code: INE450D01021
|BSE LIVE 15:26 | 12 Mar
|86.15
|
-0.55
(-0.63%)
|
OPEN
87.60
|
HIGH
87.60
|
LOW
85.35
|NSE LIVE 15:15 | 12 Mar
|86.45
|
0.10
(0.12%)
|
OPEN
89.70
|
HIGH
89.70
|
LOW
85.15
|OPEN
|87.60
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|86.70
|VOLUME
|4243
|52-Week high
|118.60
|52-Week low
|46.50
|P/E
|22.97
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|232
|Buy Price
|86.15
|Buy Qty
|424.00
|Sell Price
|86.40
|Sell Qty
|150.00
|OPEN
|89.70
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|86.35
|VOLUME
|36641
|52-Week high
|118.60
|52-Week low
|46.00
|P/E
|22.97
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|232
|Buy Price
|86.10
|Buy Qty
|25.00
|Sell Price
|86.50
|Sell Qty
|100.00
|OPEN
|87.60
|CLOSE
|86.70
|VOLUME
|4243
|52-Week high
|118.60
|52-Week low
|46.50
|P/E
|22.97
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|232
|Buy Price
|86.15
|Buy Qty
|424.00
|Sell Price
|86.40
|Sell Qty
|150.00
|OPEN
|89.70
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|86.35
|VOLUME
|36641
|52-Week high
|118.60
|52-Week low
|46.00
|P/E
|22.97
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|232.43
|Buy Price
|86.10
|Buy Qty
|25.00
|Sell Price
|86.50
|Sell Qty
|100.00
About Pitti Laminations Ltd.
Incorporated as a private limited company on 17 Sep.'83, Pitti Laminations (PLL) commenced commercial production in Mar.'87. It was converted into a public limited company on 29 Dec.'92. PLL was promoted by Badrivishal Pitti, Sharad Pitti and G Vijaykumar.Sharad B Pitti is Chairman and managing director of the company. The company is engaged in the manufacture of electric-grade steel stampings and...> More
Pitti Laminations Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|232
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|3.75
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|22.97
|Face Value
|()
|5
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|12.50
|Latest Dividend Date
|18 Sep 2015
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|44.02
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.96
Announcement
-
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
-
-
Pitti Laminations Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|77.3
|76.9
|0.52
|Other Income
|0.43
|0.24
|79.17
|Total Income
|77.73
|77.13
|0.78
|Total Expenses
|66.11
|67.62
|-2.23
|Operating Profit
|11.62
|9.51
|22.19
|Net Profit
|2.67
|2.57
|3.89
|Equity Capital
|13.49
|13.49
|-
Pitti Laminations Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Guj Apollo Inds
|211.75
|-1.79
|268.08
|Eimco Elecon(I)
|444.00
|0.00
|256.19
|DE Nora India
|442.00
|-2.28
|234.70
|Pitti Lamination
|86.15
|-0.63
|232.43
|TRF
|202.00
|-1.56
|222.20
|Veljan Denison
|980.00
|-0.41
|220.50
|Ador Fontech
|110.00
|-0.86
|192.50
Pitti Laminations Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Pitti Laminations Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.86%
|-6.89%
|0.51%
|-0.30%
|1 Month
|-6.26%
|-2.92%
|-1.12%
|-0.27%
|3 Month
|-10.35%
|-0.75%
|2.08%
|1.57%
|6 Month
|38.95%
|42.30%
|5.47%
|4.95%
|1 Year
|35.03%
|31.88%
|17.18%
|16.80%
|3 Year
|45.52%
|58.77%
|17.24%
|19.07%
Pitti Laminations Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|85.35
|
|87.60
|Week Low/High
|85.00
|
|94.00
|Month Low/High
|85.00
|
|99.00
|YEAR Low/High
|46.50
|
|119.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.25
|
|119.00
Quick Links for Pitti Laminations:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices