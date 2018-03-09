JUST IN
Pitti Laminations Ltd.

BSE: 513519 Sector: Engineering
NSE: PITTILAM ISIN Code: INE450D01021
BSE LIVE 15:26 | 12 Mar 86.15 -0.55
(-0.63%)
OPEN

87.60

 HIGH

87.60

 LOW

85.35
NSE LIVE 15:15 | 12 Mar 86.45 0.10
(0.12%)
OPEN

89.70

 HIGH

89.70

 LOW

85.15
About Pitti Laminations Ltd.

Pitti Laminations Ltd

Incorporated as a private limited company on 17 Sep.'83, Pitti Laminations (PLL) commenced commercial production in Mar.'87. It was converted into a public limited company on 29 Dec.'92. PLL was promoted by Badrivishal Pitti, Sharad Pitti and G Vijaykumar.Sharad B Pitti is Chairman and managing director of the company. The company is engaged in the manufacture of electric-grade steel stampings and...> More

Pitti Laminations Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   232
EPS - TTM () [*S] 3.75
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 22.97
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   12.50
Latest Dividend Date 18 Sep 2015
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 44.02
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.96
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Pitti Laminations Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 77.3 76.9 0.52
Other Income 0.43 0.24 79.17
Total Income 77.73 77.13 0.78
Total Expenses 66.11 67.62 -2.23
Operating Profit 11.62 9.51 22.19
Net Profit 2.67 2.57 3.89
Equity Capital 13.49 13.49 -
Pitti Laminations Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Guj Apollo Inds 211.75 -1.79 268.08
Eimco Elecon(I) 444.00 0.00 256.19
DE Nora India 442.00 -2.28 234.70
Pitti Lamination 86.15 -0.63 232.43
TRF 202.00 -1.56 222.20
Veljan Denison 980.00 -0.41 220.50
Ador Fontech 110.00 -0.86 192.50
Pitti Laminations Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 60.00
Banks/FIs 0.09
FIIs 3.22
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 27.04
Custodians 0.00
Other 9.65
Pitti Laminations Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.86% -6.89% 0.51% -0.30%
1 Month -6.26% -2.92% -1.12% -0.27%
3 Month -10.35% -0.75% 2.08% 1.57%
6 Month 38.95% 42.30% 5.47% 4.95%
1 Year 35.03% 31.88% 17.18% 16.80%
3 Year 45.52% 58.77% 17.24% 19.07%

Pitti Laminations Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 85.35
87.60
Week Low/High 85.00
94.00
Month Low/High 85.00
99.00
YEAR Low/High 46.50
119.00
All TIME Low/High 0.25
119.00

