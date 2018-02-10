Pix Transmission Ltd.
|BSE: 500333
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE751B01018
|BSE LIVE 14:01 | 12 Mar
|135.40
|
-1.05
(-0.77%)
|
OPEN
135.30
|
HIGH
139.90
|
LOW
135.25
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Pix Transmission Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|135.30
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|136.45
|VOLUME
|18871
|52-Week high
|199.00
|52-Week low
|108.00
|P/E
|11.70
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|185
|Buy Price
|135.40
|Buy Qty
|10.00
|Sell Price
|135.45
|Sell Qty
|5.00
About Pix Transmission Ltd.
Pix Transmissions Limited is an India-based company, engaged in the business of manufacturing industrial rubber products. The company is the fastest emerging Global Leader in Mechanical Power & Fluid Transmission Business.The Company is engaged into the manufacturing of industrial and automotive belts, agricultural belts, hoses, hose assemblies and end fittings. The company is is an ISO/TS 16949:2...> More
Pix Transmission Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|185
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|11.57
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|11.70
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|20.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|18 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.47
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|129.38
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.05
Pix Transmission Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|67.11
|58.6
|14.52
|Other Income
|0.33
|0.59
|-44.07
|Total Income
|67.44
|59.19
|13.94
|Total Expenses
|53.05
|45.54
|16.49
|Operating Profit
|14.39
|13.65
|5.42
|Net Profit
|3.43
|3.35
|2.39
|Equity Capital
|13.63
|13.63
|-
Pix Transmission Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Rubfila Intl.
|73.50
|-1.01
|332.37
|Jay Shree Tea
|95.80
|-1.19
|276.67
|Dhunseri Tea
|294.55
|-2.16
|206.18
|Pix Transmission
|135.40
|-0.77
|184.55
|GRP
|1245.00
|-0.64
|165.59
|James Warren Tea
|131.00
|0.00
|157.20
|Harri. Malayalam
|77.25
|-1.65
|142.60
Pix Transmission Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Pix Transmission Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-8.05%
|NA
|-0.09%
|-0.98%
|1 Month
|-23.13%
|NA
|-1.70%
|-0.95%
|3 Month
|-19.55%
|NA
|1.47%
|0.88%
|6 Month
|-3.35%
|NA
|4.85%
|4.24%
|1 Year
|8.41%
|NA
|16.48%
|16.00%
|3 Year
|157.41%
|NA
|16.55%
|18.26%
Pix Transmission Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|135.25
|
|139.90
|Week Low/High
|120.20
|
|152.00
|Month Low/High
|120.20
|
|183.00
|YEAR Low/High
|108.00
|
|199.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.50
|
|199.00
