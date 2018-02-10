JUST IN
Pix Transmission Ltd.

BSE: 500333 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE751B01018
BSE LIVE 14:01 | 12 Mar 135.40 -1.05
(-0.77%)
OPEN

135.30

 HIGH

139.90

 LOW

135.25
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Pix Transmission Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Pix Transmission Ltd.

Pix Transmission Ltd

Pix Transmissions Limited is an India-based company, engaged in the business of manufacturing industrial rubber products. The company is the fastest emerging Global Leader in Mechanical Power & Fluid Transmission Business.The Company is engaged into the manufacturing of industrial and automotive belts, agricultural belts, hoses, hose assemblies and end fittings. The company is is an ISO/TS 16949:2...> More

Pix Transmission Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   185
EPS - TTM () [*S] 11.57
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 11.70
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   20.00
Latest Dividend Date 18 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.47
Book Value / Share () [*S] 129.38
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.05
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Pix Transmission Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 67.11 58.6 14.52
Other Income 0.33 0.59 -44.07
Total Income 67.44 59.19 13.94
Total Expenses 53.05 45.54 16.49
Operating Profit 14.39 13.65 5.42
Net Profit 3.43 3.35 2.39
Equity Capital 13.63 13.63 -
Pix Transmission Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Rubfila Intl. 73.50 -1.01 332.37
Jay Shree Tea 95.80 -1.19 276.67
Dhunseri Tea 294.55 -2.16 206.18
Pix Transmission 135.40 -0.77 184.55
GRP 1245.00 -0.64 165.59
James Warren Tea 131.00 0.00 157.20
Harri. Malayalam 77.25 -1.65 142.60
Pix Transmission Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 60.96
Banks/FIs 0.02
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 31.56
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.46
Pix Transmission Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -8.05% NA -0.09% -0.98%
1 Month -23.13% NA -1.70% -0.95%
3 Month -19.55% NA 1.47% 0.88%
6 Month -3.35% NA 4.85% 4.24%
1 Year 8.41% NA 16.48% 16.00%
3 Year 157.41% NA 16.55% 18.26%

Pix Transmission Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 135.25
139.90
Week Low/High 120.20
152.00
Month Low/High 120.20
183.00
YEAR Low/High 108.00
199.00
All TIME Low/High 2.50
199.00

