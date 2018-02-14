JUST IN
Planters Polysack Ltd.

BSE: 523105 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE293E01023
BSE 16:01 | 02 Feb Planters Polysack Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Planters Polysack Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Planters Polysack Ltd.

Planters Polysack Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -14.23
P/B Ratio () [*S] -5.20
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Planters Polysack Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses -
Operating Profit -
Net Profit -
Equity Capital 0.14 0.14 -
Planters Polysack Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Stanpacks(India) 6.03 0.00 3.68
Promact Plastics 4.21 -1.17 2.74
Para. Print. 0.82 -4.65 2.19
Planter's Poly 74.00 1.04
Quantum Digital 0.90 -4.26 0.27
Planters Polysack Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 0.00
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 98.40
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.60
Planters Polysack Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.02%

Planters Polysack Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 74.00
74.00
Week Low/High 0.00
74.00
Month Low/High 0.00
74.00
YEAR Low/High 74.00
94.00
All TIME Low/High 2.00
425.00

Browse STOCK Companies

