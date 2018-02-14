Planters Polysack Ltd.
|BSE: 523105
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE293E01023
|BSE 16:01 | 02 Feb
|Planters Polysack Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Planters Polysack Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|74.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|93
|52-Week high
|94.00
|52-Week low
|74.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Planters Polysack Ltd.
Planters Polysack Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-14.23
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-5.20
Announcement
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31 St December2017
-
-
-
COMPLIANCE CERTIFICATE IN TERMS OF REGULATION 40 (9) OF THE SEBI (LISTING OBLIGATIONS AND DISCLOSURE
-
Compliance Certificate For The Period Ended 30 Th September 2017
Planters Polysack Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|-
|Total Expenses
|-
|Operating Profit
|-
|Net Profit
|-
|Equity Capital
|0.14
|0.14
|-
Planters Polysack Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Stanpacks(India)
|6.03
|0.00
|3.68
|Promact Plastics
|4.21
|-1.17
|2.74
|Para. Print.
|0.82
|-4.65
|2.19
|Planter's Poly
|74.00
|1.04
|Quantum Digital
|0.90
|-4.26
|0.27
Planters Polysack Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Planters Polysack Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Planters Polysack Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|74.00
|
|74.00
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|74.00
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|74.00
|YEAR Low/High
|74.00
|
|94.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.00
|
|425.00
Quick Links for Planters Polysack:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices