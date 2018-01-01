JUST IN
Plastiblends India Ltd.

BSE: 523648 Sector: Industrials
NSE: PLASTIBLEN ISIN Code: INE083C01022
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 199.15 2.75
(1.40%)
OPEN

195.60

 HIGH

200.05

 LOW

195.60
NSE LIVE 15:27 | 12 Mar 197.45 0.05
(0.03%)
OPEN

197.50

 HIGH

198.85

 LOW

195.30
About Plastiblends India Ltd.

Plastiblends India Ltd

Plastiblends India Limited,promoted by the 'Kolsite Group' is located in the Union Territory of Daman,for the manufacture of various types of Master Batches,Compounds,Blends,Alloys etc for the Plastic Industry. The Company's plants are based on the state of art technology which is being currently used in the developed countries. Plastiblends India Limited is the first & only Masterbatch Manufa...

Plastiblends India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   517
EPS - TTM () [*S] 8.66
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 23.00
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   50.00
Latest Dividend Date 26 May 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.77
Book Value / Share () [*S] 88.47
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.25
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Plastiblends India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 140.19 130.9 7.1
Other Income 0.75 0.33 127.27
Total Income 140.94 131.23 7.4
Total Expenses 129.15 115.95 11.38
Operating Profit 11.79 15.28 -22.84
Net Profit 5.36 7.46 -28.15
Equity Capital 12.99 6.5 -
Plastiblends India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Vivimed Labs. 75.45 4.94 622.46
AksharChem (I) 632.50 1.53 518.65
Punjab Chemicals 422.05 7.06 517.43
Plastiblends (I) 199.15 1.40 517.39
Ellen.Indl.Gas 310.00 -4.62 513.05
Andhra Petrochem 58.90 2.17 500.47
Camphor & Allied 954.60 -2.10 489.71
Plastiblends India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 62.01
Banks/FIs 0.04
FIIs 0.54
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.03
Indian Public 30.55
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.07
Plastiblends India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.03% -2.54% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -5.26% -1.59% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -10.61% -13.29% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -22.46% -22.26% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -15.28% -15.58% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 77.89% 72.25% 17.24% 19.01%

Plastiblends India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 195.60
200.05
Week Low/High 194.25
207.00
Month Low/High 186.70
213.00
YEAR Low/High 183.40
333.00
All TIME Low/High 1.49
333.00

