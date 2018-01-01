Plastiblends India Ltd.
|BSE: 523648
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: PLASTIBLEN
|ISIN Code: INE083C01022
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|199.15
|
2.75
(1.40%)
|
OPEN
195.60
|
HIGH
200.05
|
LOW
195.60
|NSE LIVE 15:27 | 12 Mar
|197.45
|
0.05
(0.03%)
|
OPEN
197.50
|
HIGH
198.85
|
LOW
195.30
About Plastiblends India Ltd.
Plastiblends India Limited,promoted by the 'Kolsite Group' is located in the Union Territory of Daman,for the manufacture of various types of Master Batches,Compounds,Blends,Alloys etc for the Plastic Industry. The Company's plants are based on the state of art technology which is being currently used in the developed countries. Plastiblends India Limited is the first & only Masterbatch Manufa...> More
Plastiblends India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|517
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|8.66
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|23.00
|Face Value
|()
|5
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|50.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|26 May 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.77
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|88.47
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.25
Plastiblends India Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|140.19
|130.9
|7.1
|Other Income
|0.75
|0.33
|127.27
|Total Income
|140.94
|131.23
|7.4
|Total Expenses
|129.15
|115.95
|11.38
|Operating Profit
|11.79
|15.28
|-22.84
|Net Profit
|5.36
|7.46
|-28.15
|Equity Capital
|12.99
|6.5
|-
Plastiblends India Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Vivimed Labs.
|75.45
|4.94
|622.46
|AksharChem (I)
|632.50
|1.53
|518.65
|Punjab Chemicals
|422.05
|7.06
|517.43
|Plastiblends (I)
|199.15
|1.40
|517.39
|Ellen.Indl.Gas
|310.00
|-4.62
|513.05
|Andhra Petrochem
|58.90
|2.17
|500.47
|Camphor & Allied
|954.60
|-2.10
|489.71
Plastiblends India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.03%
|-2.54%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-5.26%
|-1.59%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-10.61%
|-13.29%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-22.46%
|-22.26%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-15.28%
|-15.58%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|77.89%
|72.25%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Plastiblends India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|195.60
|
|200.05
|Week Low/High
|194.25
|
|207.00
|Month Low/High
|186.70
|
|213.00
|YEAR Low/High
|183.40
|
|333.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.49
|
|333.00
