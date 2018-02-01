PNB Gilts Ltd.
|Sector: Financials
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|35.40
-0.55
(-1.53%)
OPEN
36.00
HIGH
36.10
LOW
35.05
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|35.40
-0.35
(-0.98%)
OPEN
35.75
HIGH
36.25
LOW
35.25
|OPEN
|36.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|35.95
|VOLUME
|18265
|52-Week high
|60.00
|52-Week low
|34.15
|P/E
|17.02
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|637
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|35.75
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|35.75
|VOLUME
|199470
|52-Week high
|60.00
|52-Week low
|34.00
|P/E
|17.02
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|637
|Buy Price
|35.45
|Buy Qty
|59.00
|Sell Price
|35.50
|Sell Qty
|10.00
|OPEN
|36.00
|CLOSE
|35.95
|VOLUME
|18265
|52-Week high
|60.00
|52-Week low
|34.15
|P/E
|17.02
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|637
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|35.75
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|35.75
|VOLUME
|199470
|52-Week high
|60.00
|52-Week low
|34.00
|P/E
|17.02
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|637.24
|Buy Price
|35.45
|Buy Qty
|59.00
|Sell Price
|35.50
|Sell Qty
|10.00
About PNB Gilts Ltd.
PNB Gilts Ltd is a leading primary dealer in the Government Securities Market. The company undertakes more than 90% of their operations in Government Securities. The range of product and services offered by the company includes, Treasury Bills, Central Government Dated Securities, State Government Securities, PSU Bonds, Inter-Corporate Deposits, CSGL accounts, Money market instruments, Mutual Fund
PNB Gilts Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|637
|EPS - TTM
|()
|2.08
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|17.02
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|25.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|07 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|6.95
|Book Value / Share
|()
|49.12
|P/B Ratio
|()
|0.72
Announcement
Board Meeting On 1St February 2018 To Consider And Approve Unaudited Financial Results For The Quart
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended December 2017
Approval Of Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ended 30.09.2017 And Approval For Raisin
PNB Gilts Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|68.2
|166.27
|-58.98
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.01
|500
|Total Income
|68.26
|166.27
|-58.95
|Total Expenses
|3.81
|4.47
|-14.77
|Operating Profit
|64.45
|161.8
|-60.17
|Net Profit
|-13.91
|65.89
|-121.11
|Equity Capital
|180.01
|180.01
|-
PNB Gilts Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Oswal Green Tech
|27.20
|1.68
|698.52
|Alankit
|47.40
|-2.47
|677.82
|Capital Trust
|395.20
|-4.36
|646.55
|PNB Gilts
|35.40
|-1.53
|637.24
|Florence Invest.
|1838.00
|-0.53
|612.05
|IL&FS Inv.Manag.
|18.80
|1.08
|590.41
|Nalwa Sons Invst
|1095.00
|2.15
|562.83
PNB Gilts Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
PNB Gilts Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-8.17%
|-6.84%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-9.46%
|-7.69%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-21.16%
|-22.37%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-32.05%
|-31.79%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-32.95%
|-33.08%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|11.50%
|8.92%
|17.24%
|19.01%
PNB Gilts Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|35.05
|36.10
|Week Low/High
|35.05
|40.00
|Month Low/High
|35.00
|40.00
|YEAR Low/High
|34.15
|60.00
|All TIME Low/High
|9.08
|65.00
-
-
-
-
-
-
