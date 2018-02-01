JUST IN
PNB Gilts Ltd.

BSE: 532366 Sector: Financials
NSE: PNBGILTS ISIN Code: INE859A01011
OPEN 36.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 35.95
VOLUME 18265
52-Week high 60.00
52-Week low 34.15
P/E 17.02
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 637
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About PNB Gilts Ltd.

PNB Gilts Ltd

PNB Gilts Ltd is a leading primary dealer in the Government Securities Market. The company undertakes more than 90% of their operations in Government Securities. The range of product and services offered by the company includes, Treasury Bills, Central Government Dated Securities, State Government Securities, PSU Bonds, Inter-Corporate Deposits, CSGL accounts, Money market instruments, Mutual Fund...> More

PNB Gilts Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   637
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.08
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 17.02
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   25.00
Latest Dividend Date 07 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 6.95
Book Value / Share () [*S] 49.12
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.72
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

PNB Gilts Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 68.2 166.27 -58.98
Other Income 0.06 0.01 500
Total Income 68.26 166.27 -58.95
Total Expenses 3.81 4.47 -14.77
Operating Profit 64.45 161.8 -60.17
Net Profit -13.91 65.89 -121.11
Equity Capital 180.01 180.01 -
> More on PNB Gilts Ltd Financials Results

PNB Gilts Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Oswal Green Tech 27.20 1.68 698.52
Alankit 47.40 -2.47 677.82
Capital Trust 395.20 -4.36 646.55
PNB Gilts 35.40 -1.53 637.24
Florence Invest. 1838.00 -0.53 612.05
IL&FS Inv.Manag. 18.80 1.08 590.41
Nalwa Sons Invst 1095.00 2.15 562.83
> More on PNB Gilts Ltd Peer Group

PNB Gilts Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.07
Banks/FIs 0.12
FIIs 1.41
Insurance 0.62
Mutual Funds 0.05
Indian Public 19.29
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.44
> More on PNB Gilts Ltd Share Holding Pattern

PNB Gilts Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -8.17% -6.84% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -9.46% -7.69% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -21.16% -22.37% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -32.05% -31.79% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -32.95% -33.08% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 11.50% 8.92% 17.24% 19.01%

PNB Gilts Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 35.05
36.10
Week Low/High 35.05
40.00
Month Low/High 35.00
40.00
YEAR Low/High 34.15
60.00
All TIME Low/High 9.08
65.00

