Poddar Housing & Development Ltd.
|BSE: 523628
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: PODDARHOUS
|ISIN Code: INE888B01018
|
BSE
12:28 | 12 Mar
|
1120.00
|
-4.45
(-0.40%)
|
OPEN
1143.40
|
HIGH
1143.40
|
LOW
1120.00
|
NSE
LIVE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
1103.15
|
-16.25
(-1.45%)
|
OPEN
1121.05
|
HIGH
1137.35
|
LOW
1103.20
|OPEN
|1143.40
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1124.45
|VOLUME
|10
|52-Week high
|1635.95
|52-Week low
|821.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|708
|Buy Price
|1101.30
|Buy Qty
|1.00
|Sell Price
|1120.00
|Sell Qty
|5.00
|OPEN
|1121.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1119.40
|VOLUME
|1226
|52-Week high
|1645.00
|52-Week low
|870.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|708
|Buy Price
|1103.20
|Buy Qty
|9.00
|Sell Price
|1119.95
|Sell Qty
|2.00
About Poddar Housing & Development Ltd.
Poddar Housing & Development Ltd
Promoted by the Poddar family, Monotona Exports is a recognised Export House exporting fashion garments, bed linen fabric and industrial garments to the middle-east, Europe, US and west Germany.
In Jul.'92, the company created a record by a bonus issue of 13.5 : 1. The company set up a 100% EOU at Thane, which commenced production in 1993. In 1994, it diversified into setting up a texturising y...> More
Poddar Housing & Development Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Poddar Housing & Development Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Poddar Housing & Development Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|3.49
|16.23
|-78.5
|Other Income
|0.39
|1.95
|-80
|Total Income
|3.88
|18.18
|-78.66
|Total Expenses
|8.7
|15.93
|-45.39
|Operating Profit
|-4.83
|2.25
|-314.67
|Net Profit
|-5.24
|1.82
|-387.91
|Equity Capital
|6.32
|6.32
| -
Poddar Housing & Development Ltd - Peer Group
Poddar Housing & Development Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Poddar Housing & Development Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.27%
|-9.05%
|0.51%
|-0.33%
|1 Month
|-2.44%
|-4.07%
|-1.12%
|-0.30%
|3 Month
|-25.33%
|-30.19%
|2.08%
|1.54%
|6 Month
|NA
|-15.19%
|5.47%
|4.92%
|1 Year
|21.47%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.77%
|3 Year
|-25.18%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.04%
Poddar Housing & Development Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1120.00
|
|1143.40
|Week Low/High
|1120.00
|
|1200.00
|Month Low/High
|1080.00
|
|1226.00
|YEAR Low/High
|821.00
|
|1636.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.65
|
|1710.00
Quick Links for Poddar Housing & Development: