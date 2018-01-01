JUST IN
Poddar Housing & Development Ltd.

BSE: 523628 Sector: Industrials
NSE: PODDARHOUS ISIN Code: INE888B01018
BSE 12:28 | 12 Mar 1120.00 -4.45
(-0.40%)
OPEN

1143.40

 HIGH

1143.40

 LOW

1120.00
NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar 1103.15 -16.25
(-1.45%)
OPEN

1121.05

 HIGH

1137.35

 LOW

1103.20
About Poddar Housing & Development Ltd.

Poddar Housing & Development Ltd

Promoted by the Poddar family, Monotona Exports is a recognised Export House exporting fashion garments, bed linen fabric and industrial garments to the middle-east, Europe, US and west Germany. In Jul.'92, the company created a record by a bonus issue of 13.5 : 1. The company set up a 100% EOU at Thane, which commenced production in 1993. In 1994, it diversified into setting up a texturising y...> More

Poddar Housing & Development Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   708
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   15.00
Latest Dividend Date 08 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.13
Book Value / Share () [*S] 347.50
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.22
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Poddar Housing & Development Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 3.49 16.23 -78.5
Other Income 0.39 1.95 -80
Total Income 3.88 18.18 -78.66
Total Expenses 8.7 15.93 -45.39
Operating Profit -4.83 2.25 -314.67
Net Profit -5.24 1.82 -387.91
Equity Capital 6.32 6.32 -
Poddar Housing & Development Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Rupa & Co 405.00 -0.56 3219.75
Kewal Kir.Cloth. 1560.00 2.32 1923.48
Kitex Garments 251.50 2.21 1672.48
Poddar Housing 1120.00 -0.40 707.84
Zodiac Cloth. Co 171.60 0.12 334.96
Gokaldas Exports 87.65 -0.23 306.42
Pearl Global Ind 113.00 1.53 244.76
Poddar Housing & Development Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 61.01
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 5.39
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 12.98
Indian Public 14.26
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.37
Poddar Housing & Development Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.27% -9.05% 0.51% -0.33%
1 Month -2.44% -4.07% -1.12% -0.30%
3 Month -25.33% -30.19% 2.08% 1.54%
6 Month NA -15.19% 5.47% 4.92%
1 Year 21.47% NA 17.18% 16.77%
3 Year -25.18% NA 17.24% 19.04%

Poddar Housing & Development Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1120.00
1143.40
Week Low/High 1120.00
1200.00
Month Low/High 1080.00
1226.00
YEAR Low/High 821.00
1636.00
All TIME Low/High 0.65
1710.00

