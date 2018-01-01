Poddar Pigments Ltd.
|BSE: 524570
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: PODDARMENT
|ISIN Code: INE371C01013
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|271.90
|
-9.85
(-3.50%)
|
OPEN
287.95
|
HIGH
288.00
|
LOW
270.10
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|274.40
|
-6.50
(-2.31%)
|
OPEN
285.75
|
HIGH
285.75
|
LOW
271.60
|OPEN
|287.95
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|281.75
|VOLUME
|2088
|52-Week high
|358.85
|52-Week low
|243.00
|P/E
|14.59
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|288
|Buy Price
|272.00
|Buy Qty
|10.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|285.75
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|280.90
|VOLUME
|3310
|52-Week high
|359.45
|52-Week low
|241.70
|P/E
|14.59
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|288
|Buy Price
|272.15
|Buy Qty
|17.00
|Sell Price
|273.00
|Sell Qty
|63.00
About Poddar Pigments Ltd.
Set up in 1991, Poddar Pigments, is the first company in India to manufacture fibre-grade masterbatches for spin-colouration of filament yarns/fibres of polypropylene, polyester and nylon. The company commenced production in Mar.'95 at its manufacturing unit at Jaipur, Rajasthan. The plant is backed up by self-generation of power. The company also produces a wide range of additive masterbatches...> More
Poddar Pigments Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|288
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|18.63
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|14.59
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|20 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.24
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|160.55
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.69
Announcement
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints Under Regulation 13 Of Securities And Exchange Board Of India (List
-
-
Intimation Of Meeting Of Board Of Directors -Regulation 29/33 & Closure Of Trading Window.
-
-
-
Poddar Pigments Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|84.84
|76.59
|10.77
|Other Income
|3.14
|1.14
|175.44
|Total Income
|87.98
|77.72
|13.2
|Total Expenses
|79.82
|70.4
|13.38
|Operating Profit
|8.16
|7.33
|11.32
|Net Profit
|4.84
|4.99
|-3.01
|Equity Capital
|10.61
|10.61
|-
Poddar Pigments Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Indian Toners
|231.00
|-3.31
|304.00
|Valiant Organics
|812.35
|-0.93
|295.70
|Indo Amines
|89.15
|-2.41
|293.48
|Poddar Pigments
|271.90
|-3.50
|288.49
|Pondy Oxides
|486.05
|-2.62
|271.22
|Sr.Rayala.Hypo
|150.50
|-1.05
|233.12
|Sunshield Chem.
|298.65
|0.02
|219.51
Poddar Pigments Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Poddar Pigments Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-1.32%
|-1.05%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-9.14%
|-8.00%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-11.71%
|-5.77%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|3.13%
|3.94%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|9.57%
|9.30%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|104.28%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Poddar Pigments Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|270.10
|
|288.00
|Week Low/High
|268.00
|
|296.00
|Month Low/High
|268.00
|
|301.00
|YEAR Low/High
|243.00
|
|359.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.25
|
|359.00
