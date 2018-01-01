JUST IN
Poddar Pigments Ltd.

BSE: 524570 Sector: Industrials
NSE: PODDARMENT ISIN Code: INE371C01013
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 271.90 -9.85
(-3.50%)
OPEN

287.95

 HIGH

288.00

 LOW

270.10
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 274.40 -6.50
(-2.31%)
OPEN

285.75

 HIGH

285.75

 LOW

271.60
OPEN 287.95
PREVIOUS CLOSE 281.75
VOLUME 2088
52-Week high 358.85
52-Week low 243.00
P/E 14.59
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 288
Buy Price 272.00
Buy Qty 10.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Poddar Pigments Ltd.

Poddar Pigments Ltd

Set up in 1991, Poddar Pigments, is the first company in India to manufacture fibre-grade masterbatches for spin-colouration of filament yarns/fibres of polypropylene, polyester and nylon. The company commenced production in Mar.'95 at its manufacturing unit at Jaipur, Rajasthan. The plant is backed up by self-generation of power. The company also produces a wide range of additive masterbatches...> More

Poddar Pigments Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   288
EPS - TTM () [*S] 18.63
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 14.59
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 20 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.24
Book Value / Share () [*S] 160.55
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.69
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Poddar Pigments Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 84.84 76.59 10.77
Other Income 3.14 1.14 175.44
Total Income 87.98 77.72 13.2
Total Expenses 79.82 70.4 13.38
Operating Profit 8.16 7.33 11.32
Net Profit 4.84 4.99 -3.01
Equity Capital 10.61 10.61 -
Poddar Pigments Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Indian Toners 231.00 -3.31 304.00
Valiant Organics 812.35 -0.93 295.70
Indo Amines 89.15 -2.41 293.48
Poddar Pigments 271.90 -3.50 288.49
Pondy Oxides 486.05 -2.62 271.22
Sr.Rayala.Hypo 150.50 -1.05 233.12
Sunshield Chem. 298.65 0.02 219.51
Poddar Pigments Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 60.85
Banks/FIs 0.25
FIIs 0.04
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.20
Indian Public 28.06
Custodians 0.00
Other 10.59
Poddar Pigments Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -1.32% -1.05% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -9.14% -8.00% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -11.71% -5.77% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 3.13% 3.94% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 9.57% 9.30% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 104.28% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Poddar Pigments Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 270.10
288.00
Week Low/High 268.00
296.00
Month Low/High 268.00
301.00
YEAR Low/High 243.00
359.00
All TIME Low/High 1.25
359.00

