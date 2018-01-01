Poddar Pigments Ltd

Set up in 1991, Poddar Pigments, is the first company in India to manufacture fibre-grade masterbatches for spin-colouration of filament yarns/fibres of polypropylene, polyester and nylon. The company commenced production in Mar.'95 at its manufacturing unit at Jaipur, Rajasthan. The plant is backed up by self-generation of power. The company also produces a wide range of additive masterbatches...> More