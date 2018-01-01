You are here » Home
» Company
» Polaris Consulting & Services Ltd
Polaris Consulting & Services Ltd.
|BSE: 532254
|Sector: IT
|NSE: POLARIS
|ISIN Code: INE763A01023
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
471.90
|
0.70
(0.15%)
|
OPEN
470.20
|
HIGH
473.40
|
LOW
470.20
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
471.95
|
-0.10
(-0.02%)
|
OPEN
475.00
|
HIGH
475.00
|
LOW
471.00
|OPEN
|470.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|471.20
|VOLUME
|6008
|52-Week high
|474.95
|52-Week low
|165.05
|P/E
|39.79
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4,850
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|475.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|472.05
|VOLUME
|11394
|52-Week high
|475.50
|52-Week low
|169.00
|P/E
|39.79
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4,850
|Buy Price
|472.00
|Buy Qty
|159.00
|Sell Price
|472.05
|Sell Qty
|144.00
|OPEN
|470.20
|CLOSE
|471.20
|VOLUME
|6008
|52-Week high
|474.95
|52-Week low
|165.05
|P/E
|39.79
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4,850
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|475.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|472.05
|VOLUME
|11394
|52-Week high
|475.50
|52-Week low
|169.00
|P/E
|39.79
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4850.19
|Buy Price
|472.00
|Buy Qty
|159.00
|Sell Price
|472.05
|Sell Qty
|144.00
About Polaris Consulting & Services Ltd.
Polaris Consulting & Services Ltd
World's first CMMi (Capability Maturity Model Integrated) Level 5 Certified company Polaris Software Lab Limited (PSLL) is a recognized global leader in Specialty Application Development for the Banking, Financial and Insurance sector, with its comprehensive portfolio of products, smart legacy modernization services and consulting, which was incorporated on 5th January 1993. In a quest for knowled...> More
Polaris Consulting & Services Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Polaris Consulting & Services Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Polaris Consulting & Services Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|680.07
|518.95
|31.05
|Other Income
|4.14
|16.6
|-75.06
|Total Income
|684.21
|535.55
|27.76
|Total Expenses
|594.48
|459.83
|29.28
|Operating Profit
|89.73
|75.72
|18.5
|Net Profit
|55.23
|48.17
|14.66
|Equity Capital
|51.25
|50.8
| -
Polaris Consulting & Services Ltd - Peer Group
Polaris Consulting & Services Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Polaris Consulting & Services Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.07%
|0.10%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|0.56%
|0.56%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|28.04%
|28.28%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|103.41%
|96.60%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|161.01%
|156.22%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|197.45%
|225.03%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Polaris Consulting & Services Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|470.20
|
|473.40
|Week Low/High
|470.20
|
|473.40
|Month Low/High
|465.85
|
|475.00
|YEAR Low/High
|165.05
|
|475.00
|All TIME Low/High
|26.30
|
|1075.00
Quick Links for Polaris Consulting & Services: