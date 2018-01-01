JUST IN
Polaris Consulting & Services Ltd.

BSE: 532254 Sector: IT
NSE: POLARIS ISIN Code: INE763A01023
About Polaris Consulting & Services Ltd.

Polaris Consulting & Services Ltd

World's first CMMi (Capability Maturity Model Integrated) Level 5 Certified company Polaris Software Lab Limited (PSLL) is a recognized global leader in Specialty Application Development for the Banking, Financial and Insurance sector, with its comprehensive portfolio of products, smart legacy modernization services and consulting, which was incorporated on 5th January 1993. In a quest for knowled...> More

Polaris Consulting & Services Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4,850
EPS - TTM () [*S] 11.86
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 39.79
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   200.00
Latest Dividend Date 10 Jun 2015
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 79.69
P/B Ratio () [*S] 5.92
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Polaris Consulting & Services Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 680.07 518.95 31.05
Other Income 4.14 16.6 -75.06
Total Income 684.21 535.55 27.76
Total Expenses 594.48 459.83 29.28
Operating Profit 89.73 75.72 18.5
Net Profit 55.23 48.17 14.66
Equity Capital 51.25 50.8 -
Polaris Consulting & Services Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Tata Elxsi 1014.65 1.12 6319.24
NIIT Tech. 909.45 3.45 5587.66
eClerx Services 1351.05 -2.18 5393.39
Polaris Consulta 471.90 0.15 4850.19
KPIT Tech. 217.35 3.60 4292.66
Zensar Tech. 888.70 0.61 3997.37
Firstsour.Solu. 49.35 1.54 3386.54
Polaris Consulting & Services Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.22
Banks/FIs 0.41
FIIs 4.86
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 4.92
Indian Public 10.54
Custodians 0.08
Other 4.96
Polaris Consulting & Services Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.07% 0.10% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 0.56% 0.56% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 28.04% 28.28% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 103.41% 96.60% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 161.01% 156.22% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 197.45% 225.03% 17.24% 19.01%

Polaris Consulting & Services Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 470.20
473.40
Week Low/High 470.20
473.40
Month Low/High 465.85
475.00
YEAR Low/High 165.05
475.00
All TIME Low/High 26.30
1075.00

