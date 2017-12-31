JUST IN
Polo Hotels Ltd.

BSE: 526687 Sector: Services
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE084C01012
BSE 15:29 | 12 Mar 7.00 -0.10
(-1.41%)
OPEN

7.40

 HIGH

7.40

 LOW

6.76
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Polo Hotels Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 7.40
PREVIOUS CLOSE 7.10
VOLUME 5622
52-Week high 14.48
52-Week low 6.36
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 16
Buy Price 6.80
Buy Qty 500.00
Sell Price 7.00
Sell Qty 23.00
About Polo Hotels Ltd.

Polo Hotels Ltd

Polo Hotels Ltd

Incorporated in Jan.'84 as Polo Estates Hotels and Investments Pvt Ltd, Polo Hotels was converted into a public limited company in 1989 after which it acquired the present name. The company is engaged in the business of setting up and running hotels and restaurants. It shifted its registered office from Shimla, Himachal Pradesh to Haryana, in 1993. The company was promoted by Vikas Paul Garg,

Polo Hotels Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   16
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 29.33
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.24
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Polo Hotels Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.46 0.54 -14.81
Other Income 0.02 -
Total Income 0.48 0.54 -11.11
Total Expenses 0.61 0.47 29.79
Operating Profit -0.13 0.07 -285.71
Net Profit -0.17 -
Equity Capital 22.37 22.37 -
Polo Hotels Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Ras Resorts 42.25 -0.71 16.77
Reliable Ventur. 15.05 3.08 16.57
H. S. India 10.00 2.56 16.24
Polo Hotels 7.00 -1.41 15.66
Pecos Hotels 70.00 3.70 9.17
Cindrella Hotels 24.35 4.96 8.77
Howard Hotels 8.00 4.85 7.29
Polo Hotels Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 54.70
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 40.31
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.99
Polo Hotels Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -11.62% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -10.49% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -4.89% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -37.22% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -18.89% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -56.25% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Polo Hotels Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 6.76
7.40
Week Low/High 6.76
8.00
Month Low/High 6.76
9.00
YEAR Low/High 6.36
14.00
All TIME Low/High 2.25
94.00

