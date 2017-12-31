Polo Hotels Ltd.
About Polo Hotels Ltd.
Incorporated in Jan.'84 as Polo Estates Hotels and Investments Pvt Ltd, Polo Hotels was converted into a public limited company in 1989 after which it acquired the present name. The company is engaged in the business of setting up and running hotels and restaurants. It shifted its registered office from Shimla, Himachal Pradesh to Haryana, in 1993. The company was promoted by Vikas Paul Garg, ...> More
Polo Hotels Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|16
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|29.33
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.24
Polo Hotels Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.46
|0.54
|-14.81
|Other Income
|0.02
|-
|Total Income
|0.48
|0.54
|-11.11
|Total Expenses
|0.61
|0.47
|29.79
|Operating Profit
|-0.13
|0.07
|-285.71
|Net Profit
|-0.17
|-
|Equity Capital
|22.37
|22.37
|-
Polo Hotels Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Ras Resorts
|42.25
|-0.71
|16.77
|Reliable Ventur.
|15.05
|3.08
|16.57
|H. S. India
|10.00
|2.56
|16.24
|Polo Hotels
|7.00
|-1.41
|15.66
|Pecos Hotels
|70.00
|3.70
|9.17
|Cindrella Hotels
|24.35
|4.96
|8.77
|Howard Hotels
|8.00
|4.85
|7.29
Polo Hotels Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Polo Hotels Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-11.62%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-10.49%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-4.89%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-37.22%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-18.89%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-56.25%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Polo Hotels Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|6.76
|
|7.40
|Week Low/High
|6.76
|
|8.00
|Month Low/High
|6.76
|
|9.00
|YEAR Low/High
|6.36
|
|14.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.25
|
|94.00
