Polson Ltd.
|BSE: 507645
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE339F01021
|BSE LIVE 14:29 | 12 Mar
|15716.40
|
308.15
(2.00%)
|
OPEN
15716.40
|
HIGH
15716.40
|
LOW
15716.40
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Polson Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|15716.40
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|15408.25
|VOLUME
|37
|52-Week high
|26336.55
|52-Week low
|7400.00
|P/E
|18.96
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|189
|Buy Price
|15716.40
|Buy Qty
|20.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Polson Ltd.
Polson Ltd is engaged in the manufacture and sale of vegetable tannin materials and leather chemicals to leather industries in India and internationally. The company offers vegetable tannin extracts, as well as organic and inorganic chemicals. They also export their products internationally. The company is headquartered in Mumbai, India. Their manufacturing units is located at Kolhapur in Maharash...> More
Polson Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|189
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|828.87
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|18.96
|Face Value
|()
|50
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|6577.53
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.39
Announcement
-
-
Statement Of Investors Complaints For The Quarter Ended December 31 2017
-
-
The Meeting Of Board Of Directors To Be Held On December 14 2017.
-
-
Certificate Under Regulation 40(10) From Practicing Company Secretary
Polson Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|25.56
|28.4
|-10
|Other Income
|0.72
|0.62
|16.13
|Total Income
|26.28
|29.02
|-9.44
|Total Expenses
|21.34
|24.19
|-11.78
|Operating Profit
|4.94
|4.83
|2.28
|Net Profit
|1.41
|1.97
|-28.43
|Equity Capital
|0.6
|0.6
|-
Polson Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Dynemic Products
|186.25
|0.00
|211.02
|Sadhana Nitro
|218.75
|0.00
|201.25
|IVP
|186.70
|-0.16
|192.86
|Polson
|15716.40
|2.00
|188.60
|Nitta Gelatin
|206.05
|-1.93
|187.09
|Indo Borax & Ch.
|562.95
|0.04
|180.71
|Mangalam Organic
|199.00
|-0.10
|180.10
Polson Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Polson Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.08%
|NA
|0.19%
|-0.80%
|1 Month
|-19.62%
|NA
|-1.43%
|-0.77%
|3 Month
|16.92%
|NA
|1.75%
|1.06%
|6 Month
|13.88%
|NA
|5.14%
|4.42%
|1 Year
|109.55%
|NA
|16.80%
|16.21%
|3 Year
|92.01%
|NA
|16.87%
|18.47%
Polson Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|15716.40
|
|15716.40
|Week Low/High
|14804.05
|
|16640.00
|Month Low/High
|14804.05
|
|20351.00
|YEAR Low/High
|7400.00
|
|26337.00
|All TIME Low/High
|99.40
|
|26337.00
