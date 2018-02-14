JUST IN
Polson Ltd.

BSE: 507645 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE339F01021
About Polson Ltd.

Polson Ltd

Polson Ltd is engaged in the manufacture and sale of vegetable tannin materials and leather chemicals to leather industries in India and internationally. The company offers vegetable tannin extracts, as well as organic and inorganic chemicals. They also export their products internationally. The company is headquartered in Mumbai, India. Their manufacturing units is located at Kolhapur in Maharash...> More

Polson Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   189
EPS - TTM () [*S] 828.87
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 18.96
Face Value ()   50
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 6577.53
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.39
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Polson Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 25.56 28.4 -10
Other Income 0.72 0.62 16.13
Total Income 26.28 29.02 -9.44
Total Expenses 21.34 24.19 -11.78
Operating Profit 4.94 4.83 2.28
Net Profit 1.41 1.97 -28.43
Equity Capital 0.6 0.6 -
Polson Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Dynemic Products 186.25 0.00 211.02
Sadhana Nitro 218.75 0.00 201.25
IVP 186.70 -0.16 192.86
Polson 15716.40 2.00 188.60
Nitta Gelatin 206.05 -1.93 187.09
Indo Borax & Ch. 562.95 0.04 180.71
Mangalam Organic 199.00 -0.10 180.10
Polson Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.99
Banks/FIs 0.22
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 20.97
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.76
Polson Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.08% NA 0.19% -0.80%
1 Month -19.62% NA -1.43% -0.77%
3 Month 16.92% NA 1.75% 1.06%
6 Month 13.88% NA 5.14% 4.42%
1 Year 109.55% NA 16.80% 16.21%
3 Year 92.01% NA 16.87% 18.47%

Polson Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 15716.40
15716.40
Week Low/High 14804.05
16640.00
Month Low/High 14804.05
20351.00
YEAR Low/High 7400.00
26337.00
All TIME Low/High 99.40
26337.00

