Poly Medicure Ltd.

BSE: 531768 Sector: Health care
NSE: POLYMED ISIN Code: INE205C01021
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 249.75 -2.30
(-0.91%)
OPEN

250.00

 HIGH

250.00

 LOW

249.60
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 250.10 -0.25
(-0.10%)
OPEN

249.00

 HIGH

252.00

 LOW

247.55
About Poly Medicure Ltd.

Poly Medicure Ltd

Promoted by Shree J K Baid, Shree Himanshu Baid, Shree B R Mehta, Shree Rishi Baid, Poly Medicure Limited was incorporated on 30th Mar.'95. The Company is in the process of setting up of the project for the manufacturing of disposable blood bags, I V cannula, Endotracheal Tubes, cold Therapy pads and common disposables. The company has come out with a public issue of 22,50,000 equity shares in

Poly Medicure Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2,203
EPS - TTM () [*S] 6.85
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 36.46
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 20 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.99
Book Value / Share () [*S] 33.27
P/B Ratio () [*S] 7.51
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Poly Medicure Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 125.75 113.68 10.62
Other Income 3.55 2.38 49.16
Total Income 129.29 116.06 11.4
Total Expenses 96.17 87.61 9.77
Operating Profit 33.12 28.45 16.41
Net Profit 16.54 15.35 7.75
Equity Capital 44.11 22.06 -
Poly Medicure Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Thyrocare Tech. 590.65 0.97 3172.97
Health.Global 300.90 3.07 2614.82
Shalby 209.10 7.95 2258.49
Poly Medicure 249.75 -0.91 2203.29
Kovai Medical 1256.85 -0.25 1374.99
Artemis Global 100.00 1.01 662.00
Indrapr.Medical 50.20 -0.20 460.18
Poly Medicure Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 48.76
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 5.62
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.15
Indian Public 11.83
Custodians 0.00
Other 33.64
Poly Medicure Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.06% -1.20% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -2.57% -1.81% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -8.72% -7.54% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 20.13% 21.58% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -4.74% -4.40% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -0.16% -0.02% 17.24% 19.01%

Poly Medicure Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 249.60
250.00
Week Low/High 246.50
263.00
Month Low/High 238.05
263.00
YEAR Low/High 190.10
320.00
All TIME Low/High 0.50
320.00

Quick Links for Poly Medicure: