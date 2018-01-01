Poly Medicure Ltd.
|BSE: 531768
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: POLYMED
|ISIN Code: INE205C01021
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|249.75
|
-2.30
(-0.91%)
|
OPEN
250.00
|
HIGH
250.00
|
LOW
249.60
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|250.10
|
-0.25
(-0.10%)
|
OPEN
249.00
|
HIGH
252.00
|
LOW
247.55
About Poly Medicure Ltd.
Promoted by Shree J K Baid, Shree Himanshu Baid, Shree B R Mehta, Shree Rishi Baid, Poly Medicure Limited was incorporated on 30th Mar.'95. The Company is in the process of setting up of the project for the manufacturing of disposable blood bags, I V cannula, Endotracheal Tubes, cold Therapy pads and common disposables. The company has come out with a public issue of 22,50,000 equity shares in ...> More
Poly Medicure Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|2,203
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|6.85
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|36.46
|Face Value
|()
|5
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|20 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.99
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|33.27
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|7.51
Poly Medicure Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|125.75
|113.68
|10.62
|Other Income
|3.55
|2.38
|49.16
|Total Income
|129.29
|116.06
|11.4
|Total Expenses
|96.17
|87.61
|9.77
|Operating Profit
|33.12
|28.45
|16.41
|Net Profit
|16.54
|15.35
|7.75
|Equity Capital
|44.11
|22.06
|-
Poly Medicure Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Thyrocare Tech.
|590.65
|0.97
|3172.97
|Health.Global
|300.90
|3.07
|2614.82
|Shalby
|209.10
|7.95
|2258.49
|Poly Medicure
|249.75
|-0.91
|2203.29
|Kovai Medical
|1256.85
|-0.25
|1374.99
|Artemis Global
|100.00
|1.01
|662.00
|Indrapr.Medical
|50.20
|-0.20
|460.18
Poly Medicure Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Poly Medicure Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.06%
|-1.20%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-2.57%
|-1.81%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-8.72%
|-7.54%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|20.13%
|21.58%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-4.74%
|-4.40%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-0.16%
|-0.02%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Poly Medicure Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|249.60
|
|250.00
|Week Low/High
|246.50
|
|263.00
|Month Low/High
|238.05
|
|263.00
|YEAR Low/High
|190.10
|
|320.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.50
|
|320.00
