Polychem Ltd.

BSE: 506605 Sector: Industrials
NSE: POLYCHEM ISIN Code: INE752B01024
BSE LIVE 14:06 | 12 Mar 378.00 -7.95
(-2.06%)
OPEN

366.15

 HIGH

390.00

 LOW

366.15
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Polychem Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Polychem Ltd.

Polychem Ltd

Incorporated in 1955, Polychem products include polystyrene, styrene monomer, industrial alcohol, VAM, acetic acid, PVA, etc. It also has a fairly wide range of alcoholic beverages like whisky, vodka and brandy. Some of the brands marketed by the company include Royal Secret, Alcazar, Beehive, etc. It came out with a rights issue of zero-interest FCDs in Nov.'92 to part-finance the expansion of it...> More

Polychem Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   15
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   25.00
Latest Dividend Date 21 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.65
Book Value / Share () [*S] 439.30
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.86
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Polychem Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 3.99 3.81 4.72
Other Income 0.17 0.26 -34.62
Total Income 4.16 4.07 2.21
Total Expenses 4.32 3.87 11.63
Operating Profit -0.16 0.2 -180
Net Profit -0.16 0.15 -206.67
Equity Capital 0.4 0.4 -
Polychem Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Agarwal Indl. 335.05 3.38 343.76
Diamines & Chem. 99.55 -0.99 97.36
Hind.Fluoro Carb 9.54 -4.70 18.70
Polychem 378.00 -2.06 15.12
SVC Industries 0.76 0.00 12.40
Unimers India 5.67 -4.87 9.02
Rama Petrochem 4.75 -4.81 4.97
Polychem Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 52.09
Banks/FIs 0.25
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 3.84
Mutual Funds 0.04
Indian Public 38.79
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.82
Polychem Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.07% NA 0.07% -0.90%
1 Month -6.64% NA -1.54% -0.86%
3 Month -6.44% NA 1.63% 0.96%
6 Month NA NA 5.01% 4.33%
1 Year NA NA 16.67% 16.10%
3 Year -20.00% NA 16.73% 18.36%

Polychem Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 366.15
390.00
Week Low/High 363.05
417.00
Month Low/High 345.05
441.00
YEAR Low/High 345.05
494.00
All TIME Low/High 0.80
869.00

