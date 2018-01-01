Polychem Ltd.
About Polychem Ltd.
Incorporated in 1955, Polychem products include polystyrene, styrene monomer, industrial alcohol, VAM, acetic acid, PVA, etc. It also has a fairly wide range of alcoholic beverages like whisky, vodka and brandy. Some of the brands marketed by the company include Royal Secret, Alcazar, Beehive, etc. It came out with a rights issue of zero-interest FCDs in Nov.'92 to part-finance the expansion of it...> More
Polychem Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|15
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|25.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|21 Jul 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.65
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|439.30
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.86
Polychem Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|3.99
|3.81
|4.72
|Other Income
|0.17
|0.26
|-34.62
|Total Income
|4.16
|4.07
|2.21
|Total Expenses
|4.32
|3.87
|11.63
|Operating Profit
|-0.16
|0.2
|-180
|Net Profit
|-0.16
|0.15
|-206.67
|Equity Capital
|0.4
|0.4
|-
Polychem Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Agarwal Indl.
|335.05
|3.38
|343.76
|Diamines & Chem.
|99.55
|-0.99
|97.36
|Hind.Fluoro Carb
|9.54
|-4.70
|18.70
|Polychem
|378.00
|-2.06
|15.12
|SVC Industries
|0.76
|0.00
|12.40
|Unimers India
|5.67
|-4.87
|9.02
|Rama Petrochem
|4.75
|-4.81
|4.97
Polychem Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Polychem Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.07%
|NA
|0.07%
|-0.90%
|1 Month
|-6.64%
|NA
|-1.54%
|-0.86%
|3 Month
|-6.44%
|NA
|1.63%
|0.96%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.01%
|4.33%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.67%
|16.10%
|3 Year
|-20.00%
|NA
|16.73%
|18.36%
Polychem Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|366.15
|
|390.00
|Week Low/High
|363.05
|
|417.00
|Month Low/High
|345.05
|
|441.00
|YEAR Low/High
|345.05
|
|494.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.80
|
|869.00
