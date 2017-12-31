JUST IN
Polycon International Ltd.

BSE: 531397 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE262C01014
BSE 11:50 | 21 Feb 13.86 0.66
(5.00%)
OPEN

13.86

 HIGH

13.86

 LOW

13.86
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Polycon International Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 13.86
PREVIOUS CLOSE 13.20
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 22.25
52-Week low 9.69
P/E 18.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 7
Buy Price 13.86
Buy Qty 100.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Polycon International Ltd.

Polycon International Ltd

Polycon International Ltd was incorporated in 1991 and mainly produces Builders wares of plastics. The company has plants at Bassi and at Heerawala, Kanota, near Jaipur, Rajasthan, producing Telephone aparatus....> More

Polycon International Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   7
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.77
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 18.00
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 13.80
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.00
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Polycon International Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 8.42 7.73 8.93
Other Income 0.54 -
Total Income 8.96 7.73 15.91
Total Expenses 8.3 7.01 18.4
Operating Profit 0.67 0.72 -6.94
Net Profit 0.26 0.06 333.33
Equity Capital 5.44 5.44 -
Polycon International Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Jauss Polymers 24.60 -1.80 11.39
Axel Polymers 20.50 -4.21 8.82
SSK Lifestyles 5.29 0.00 6.88
Polycon Intl. 13.86 5.00 6.78
Raj Irrigation 21.25 -1.85 6.59
Tulsi Extrusions 2.20 0.00 6.05
Royal Cush. Vin. 5.01 4.81 6.05
Polycon International Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 49.81
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 22.71
Custodians 0.00
Other 27.48
Polycon International Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Polycon International Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 13.86
13.86
Week Low/High 0.00
13.86
Month Low/High 13.20
14.00
YEAR Low/High 9.69
22.00
All TIME Low/High 2.56
24.00

