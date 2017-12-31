You are here » Home
Polycon International Ltd.
|BSE: 531397
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE262C01014
|
BSE
11:50 | 21 Feb
|
13.86
|
0.66
(5.00%)
|
OPEN
13.86
|
HIGH
13.86
|
LOW
13.86
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Polycon International Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|13.86
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|13.20
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|22.25
|52-Week low
|9.69
|P/E
|18.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|13.86
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|18.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|13.86
|CLOSE
|13.20
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|22.25
|52-Week low
|9.69
|P/E
|18.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|13.86
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|18.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6.78
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Polycon International Ltd.
Polycon International Ltd
Polycon International Ltd was incorporated in 1991 and mainly produces Builders wares of plastics. The company has plants at Bassi and at Heerawala, Kanota, near Jaipur, Rajasthan, producing Telephone aparatus....> More
Polycon International Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Polycon International Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Polycon International Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|8.42
|7.73
|8.93
|Other Income
|0.54
|
|-
|Total Income
|8.96
|7.73
|15.91
|Total Expenses
|8.3
|7.01
|18.4
|Operating Profit
|0.67
|0.72
|-6.94
|Net Profit
|0.26
|0.06
|333.33
|Equity Capital
|5.44
|5.44
| -
Polycon International Ltd - Peer Group
Polycon International Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Polycon International Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Polycon International Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|13.86
|
|13.86
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|13.86
|Month Low/High
|13.20
|
|14.00
|YEAR Low/High
|9.69
|
|22.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.56
|
|24.00
