Polygenta Technologies Ltd.

BSE: 514486 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE441D01020
BSE 10:57 | 07 Mar 12.02 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

12.02

 HIGH

12.02

 LOW

12.02
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Polygenta Technologies Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 12.02
PREVIOUS CLOSE 12.02
VOLUME 60
52-Week high 14.70
52-Week low 12.02
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 188
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Polygenta Technologies Ltd.

Polygenta Technologies Ltd

Polygenta Technologies Limited is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in the business of polyester filament yarn (PFY), manufacturing primarily drawn texturised yarn. Its flagship brand includes Polygold. The Company's products are used in automotive, home furnishings, high fashion, denim and floor coverings. The Company's PolyGold's texturising process allows creation of a variety of c...> More

Polygenta Technologies Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   188
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 14.64
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.82
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Polygenta Technologies Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 13.18 14.39 -8.41
Other Income 0.21 0.27 -22.22
Total Income 13.39 14.66 -8.66
Total Expenses 18.85 22.19 -15.05
Operating Profit -5.47 -7.53 27.36
Net Profit -9.52 -11.75 18.98
Equity Capital 156.21 156.21 -
Polygenta Technologies Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sumeet Inds. 23.95 0.84 198.57
T T 91.30 4.40 196.30
Integra Engg. 55.65 2.96 190.32
Polygenta Tech. 12.02 0.00 187.76
JCT 3.13 2.29 187.21
Faze Three 76.50 -4.38 186.05
DCM 98.80 0.51 184.56
Polygenta Technologies Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 75.00
Banks/FIs 2.01
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 0.58
Custodians 8.66
Other 13.75
Polygenta Technologies Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.02%

Polygenta Technologies Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 12.02
12.02
Week Low/High 12.02
12.00
Month Low/High 12.02
13.00
YEAR Low/High 12.02
15.00
All TIME Low/High 0.95
75.00

Quick Links for Polygenta Technologies: