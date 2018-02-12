You are here » Home
Polygenta Technologies Ltd.
|BSE: 514486
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE441D01020
|
BSE
10:57 | 07 Mar
|
12.02
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
12.02
|
HIGH
12.02
|
LOW
12.02
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Polygenta Technologies Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|12.02
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|12.02
|VOLUME
|60
|52-Week high
|14.70
|52-Week low
|12.02
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|188
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|12.02
|CLOSE
|12.02
|VOLUME
|60
|52-Week high
|14.70
|52-Week low
|12.02
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|188
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Polygenta Technologies Ltd.
Polygenta Technologies Ltd
Polygenta Technologies Limited is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in the business of polyester filament yarn (PFY), manufacturing primarily drawn texturised yarn. Its flagship brand includes Polygold. The Company's products are used in automotive, home furnishings, high fashion, denim and floor coverings. The Company's PolyGold's texturising process allows creation of a variety of c...> More
Polygenta Technologies Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Polygenta Technologies Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Polygenta Technologies Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|13.18
|14.39
|-8.41
|Other Income
|0.21
|0.27
|-22.22
|Total Income
|13.39
|14.66
|-8.66
|Total Expenses
|18.85
|22.19
|-15.05
|Operating Profit
|-5.47
|-7.53
|27.36
|Net Profit
|-9.52
|-11.75
|18.98
|Equity Capital
|156.21
|156.21
| -
Polygenta Technologies Ltd - Peer Group
Polygenta Technologies Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Polygenta Technologies Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Polygenta Technologies Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|12.02
|
|12.02
|Week Low/High
|12.02
|
|12.00
|Month Low/High
|12.02
|
|13.00
|YEAR Low/High
|12.02
|
|15.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.95
|
|75.00
Quick Links for Polygenta Technologies: