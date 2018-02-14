JUST IN
Polylink Polymers (India) Ltd.

BSE: 531454 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE323D01020
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 23.60 -0.85
(-3.48%)
OPEN

24.00

 HIGH

24.95

 LOW

23.35
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Polylink Polymers (India) Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Polylink Polymers (India) Ltd.

Polylink Polymers (India) Ltd

Polylink Polymers (India) Ltd is engaged in the manufacture and sale of polymeric compounds in India. The company manufactures polymeric compounds such as wire & cable compounds, engineering compounds, glass reinforced PP compounds, glass reinforced & fire retardant PBT compounds made to international standards. The registered office and plant equipped with the foremost processing machinery, R&D facilities and testing laboratories are located at Vasai, Maharashtra.

Polylink Polymers (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   52
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.62
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 38.06
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 9.12
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.59
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Polylink Polymers (India) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 9.05 8.02 12.84
Other Income 0.11 0.18 -38.89
Total Income 9.17 8.2 11.83
Total Expenses 8.25 7.51 9.85
Operating Profit 0.92 0.69 33.33
Net Profit 0.47 0.31 51.61
Equity Capital 11.06 11.06 -
Polylink Polymers (India) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Bright Brothers 95.25 -0.68 54.10
Texmo Pipes 21.10 0.24 52.79
Sri KPR Inds. 26.00 4.00 52.39
Polylink Poly. 23.60 -3.48 52.20
Pearl Polymers 26.20 -4.38 44.09
Biopac India 24.95 -0.99 43.04
Swagruha Infra 6.00 3.63 41.10
Polylink Polymers (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.99
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 18.10
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.91
Polylink Polymers (India) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -10.94% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -18.48% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 9.77% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 28.96% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 105.22% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 467.31% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Polylink Polymers (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 23.35
24.95
Week Low/High 23.35
28.00
Month Low/High 23.35
30.00
YEAR Low/High 10.10
33.00
All TIME Low/High 0.67
33.00

