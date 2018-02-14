You are here » Home
Polylink Polymers (India) Ltd.
|BSE: 531454
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE323D01020
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
23.60
|
-0.85
(-3.48%)
|
OPEN
24.00
|
HIGH
24.95
|
LOW
23.35
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Polylink Polymers (India) Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About Polylink Polymers (India) Ltd.
Polylink Polymers (India) Ltd
Polylink Polymers (India) Ltd is engaged in the manufacture and sale of polymeric compounds in India. The company manufactures polymeric compounds such as wire & cable compounds, engineering compounds, glass reinforced PP compounds, glass reinforced & fire retardant PBT compounds made to international standards.
Polylink Polymers (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Polylink Polymers (India) Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|9.05
|8.02
|12.84
|Other Income
|0.11
|0.18
|-38.89
|Total Income
|9.17
|8.2
|11.83
|Total Expenses
|8.25
|7.51
|9.85
|Operating Profit
|0.92
|0.69
|33.33
|Net Profit
|0.47
|0.31
|51.61
|Equity Capital
|11.06
|11.06
| -
Polylink Polymers (India) Ltd - Peer Group
Polylink Polymers (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Polylink Polymers (India) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-10.94%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-18.48%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|9.77%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|28.96%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|105.22%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|467.31%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Polylink Polymers (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|23.35
|
|24.95
|Week Low/High
|23.35
|
|28.00
|Month Low/High
|23.35
|
|30.00
|YEAR Low/High
|10.10
|
|33.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.67
|
|33.00
Quick Links for Polylink Polymers (India):