JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Polymechplast Machines Ltd

Polymechplast Machines Ltd.

BSE: 526043 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE809B01014
BSE 12:58 | 12 Mar 40.20 1.90
(4.96%)
OPEN

40.00

 HIGH

40.20

 LOW

37.80
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Polymechplast Machines Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 40.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 38.30
VOLUME 6031
52-Week high 43.25
52-Week low 14.08
P/E 16.82
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 23
Buy Price 37.85
Buy Qty 20.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 40.00
CLOSE 38.30
VOLUME 6031
52-Week high 43.25
52-Week low 14.08
P/E 16.82
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 23
Buy Price 37.85
Buy Qty 20.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Polymechplast Machines Ltd.

Polymechplast Machines Ltd

Polymechplast Machines Ltd, a company promoted and established by expert Group of Technocrats along with K.R. Bhuva in the year 1978 which was earlier known as 'PLASTICO'. The company is engaged in manufacturing of 'GOLD COIN' brand plastic processing machinery. Today, PML is a 25-year-old company is well known in India and overseas and enjoying good market all over India and abroad as a leading m...> More

Polymechplast Machines Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   23
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.39
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 16.82
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 18.57
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.16
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Polymechplast Machines Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 10.8 7.53 43.43
Other Income 0.09 -
Total Income 10.89 7.53 44.62
Total Expenses 10.05 7.25 38.62
Operating Profit 0.84 0.28 200
Net Profit 0.33 0.07 371.43
Equity Capital 5.28 5.28 -
> More on Polymechplast Machines Ltd Financials Results

Polymechplast Machines Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
G G Dandekar 71.95 -1.98 34.54
Rishi Laser 29.15 -2.83 26.79
G G Engineering 57.00 8.99 23.88
Polymechplast Ma 40.20 4.96 23.20
Tecpro Systems 4.53 3.90 22.86
Hawa Engineers 59.00 1.29 20.83
Kulkarni Power 59.90 0.59 20.37
> More on Polymechplast Machines Ltd Peer Group

Polymechplast Machines Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 41.16
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 49.86
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.98
> More on Polymechplast Machines Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Polymechplast Machines Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.74% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 14.86% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 59.52% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 156.21% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 320.06% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Polymechplast Machines Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 37.80
40.20
Week Low/High 37.80
43.00
Month Low/High 35.00
43.00
YEAR Low/High 14.08
43.00
All TIME Low/High 0.30
43.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Polymechplast Machines: