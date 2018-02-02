You are here » Home
» Company
» Polymechplast Machines Ltd
Polymechplast Machines Ltd.
|BSE: 526043
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE809B01014
|
BSE
12:58 | 12 Mar
|
40.20
|
1.90
(4.96%)
|
OPEN
40.00
|
HIGH
40.20
|
LOW
37.80
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Polymechplast Machines Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|40.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|38.30
|VOLUME
|6031
|52-Week high
|43.25
|52-Week low
|14.08
|P/E
|16.82
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|23
|Buy Price
|37.85
|Buy Qty
|20.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|16.82
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|23
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|40.00
|CLOSE
|38.30
|VOLUME
|6031
|52-Week high
|43.25
|52-Week low
|14.08
|P/E
|16.82
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|23
|Buy Price
|37.85
|Buy Qty
|20.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|16.82
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|23.20
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Polymechplast Machines Ltd.
Polymechplast Machines Ltd
Polymechplast Machines Ltd, a company promoted and established by expert Group of Technocrats along with K.R. Bhuva in the year 1978 which was earlier known as 'PLASTICO'. The company is engaged in manufacturing of 'GOLD COIN' brand plastic processing machinery. Today, PML is a 25-year-old company is well known in India and overseas and enjoying good market all over India and abroad as a leading m...> More
Polymechplast Machines Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Polymechplast Machines Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Polymechplast Machines Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|10.8
|7.53
|43.43
|Other Income
|0.09
|
|-
|Total Income
|10.89
|7.53
|44.62
|Total Expenses
|10.05
|7.25
|38.62
|Operating Profit
|0.84
|0.28
|200
|Net Profit
|0.33
|0.07
|371.43
|Equity Capital
|5.28
|5.28
| -
Polymechplast Machines Ltd - Peer Group
Polymechplast Machines Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Polymechplast Machines Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.74%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|14.86%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|59.52%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|156.21%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|320.06%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Polymechplast Machines Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|37.80
|
|40.20
|Week Low/High
|37.80
|
|43.00
|Month Low/High
|35.00
|
|43.00
|YEAR Low/High
|14.08
|
|43.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.30
|
|43.00
Quick Links for Polymechplast Machines: