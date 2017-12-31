You are here » Home
Polyplex Corporation Ltd.
|BSE: 524051
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: POLYPLEX
|ISIN Code: INE633B01018
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
488.45
|
-9.35
(-1.88%)
|
OPEN
505.75
|
HIGH
506.50
|
LOW
485.00
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
488.50
|
-7.55
(-1.52%)
|
OPEN
501.00
|
HIGH
503.95
|
LOW
486.00
About Polyplex Corporation Ltd.
Polyplex Corporation Ltd
Promoted by Sanjiv Saraf in association with Mahalaxi Trading & Investment Company -- a non-resident corporate body -- Polyplex Corporation currently operates a polyester film plant (cap. : 6000 tpa) at Khatima, Nainital district, UP. The plant was commissioned in 1988 with a capital outlay of about Rs 40 cr. The company's product is biaxially-oriented polyester film, a thermoplastic film used in ...> More
Polyplex Corporation Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Polyplex Corporation Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Polyplex Corporation Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|913.34
|790.66
|15.52
|Other Income
|12.23
|78.24
|-84.37
|Total Income
|924.85
|868.9
|6.44
|Total Expenses
|771.58
|701.02
|10.07
|Operating Profit
|153.27
|167.88
|-8.7
|Net Profit
|85.5
|100.93
|-15.29
|Equity Capital
|31.98
|31.98
| -
Polyplex Corporation Ltd - Peer Group
Polyplex Corporation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Polyplex Corporation Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-3.75%
|-5.63%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-1.34%
|-0.21%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-12.22%
|-7.38%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|7.46%
|8.16%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|27.65%
|28.32%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|151.65%
|154.10%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Polyplex Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|485.00
|
|506.50
|Week Low/High
|485.00
|
|523.00
|Month Low/High
|478.05
|
|525.00
|YEAR Low/High
|374.50
|
|601.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.00
|
|601.00
