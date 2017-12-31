JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Polyplex Corporation Ltd

Polyplex Corporation Ltd.

BSE: 524051 Sector: Industrials
NSE: POLYPLEX ISIN Code: INE633B01018
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 488.45 -9.35
(-1.88%)
OPEN

505.75

 HIGH

506.50

 LOW

485.00
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 488.50 -7.55
(-1.52%)
OPEN

501.00

 HIGH

503.95

 LOW

486.00
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 505.75
PREVIOUS CLOSE 497.80
VOLUME 7058
52-Week high 601.00
52-Week low 374.50
P/E 26.36
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,562
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 505.75
CLOSE 497.80
VOLUME 7058
52-Week high 601.00
52-Week low 374.50
P/E 26.36
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,562
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Polyplex Corporation Ltd.

Polyplex Corporation Ltd

Promoted by Sanjiv Saraf in association with Mahalaxi Trading & Investment Company -- a non-resident corporate body -- Polyplex Corporation currently operates a polyester film plant (cap. : 6000 tpa) at Khatima, Nainital district, UP. The plant was commissioned in 1988 with a capital outlay of about Rs 40 cr. The company's product is biaxially-oriented polyester film, a thermoplastic film used in ...> More

Polyplex Corporation Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,562
EPS - TTM () [*S] 18.53
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 26.36
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   50.00
Latest Dividend Date 23 Nov 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.41
Book Value / Share () [*S] 146.83
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.33
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Polyplex Corporation Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 913.34 790.66 15.52
Other Income 12.23 78.24 -84.37
Total Income 924.85 868.9 6.44
Total Expenses 771.58 701.02 10.07
Operating Profit 153.27 167.88 -8.7
Net Profit 85.5 100.93 -15.29
Equity Capital 31.98 31.98 -
> More on Polyplex Corporation Ltd Financials Results

Polyplex Corporation Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Essel Propack 254.25 0.79 3998.08
Uflex 330.00 -3.93 2382.93
Huhtamaki PPL 307.00 1.02 2317.85
Polyplex Corpn 488.45 -1.88 1562.06
Jindal Poly Film 338.70 2.08 1483.17
Control Print 426.15 -0.93 695.90
TCPL Packaging 605.35 -0.85 550.87
> More on Polyplex Corporation Ltd Peer Group

Polyplex Corporation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 50.03
Banks/FIs 0.07
FIIs 2.16
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 6.31
Indian Public 15.75
Custodians 0.00
Other 25.65
> More on Polyplex Corporation Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Polyplex Corporation Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -3.75% -5.63% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -1.34% -0.21% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -12.22% -7.38% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 7.46% 8.16% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 27.65% 28.32% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 151.65% 154.10% 17.24% 19.01%

Polyplex Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 485.00
506.50
Week Low/High 485.00
523.00
Month Low/High 478.05
525.00
YEAR Low/High 374.50
601.00
All TIME Low/High 2.00
601.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Polyplex Corporation: