Polytex India Ltd.
|BSE: 512481
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE012F01016
|BSE LIVE 15:14 | 05 Mar
|4.61
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
4.61
|
HIGH
4.61
|
LOW
4.61
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Polytex India Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|4.61
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|4.61
|VOLUME
|1
|52-Week high
|5.19
|52-Week low
|2.55
|P/E
|13.17
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|4.61
|Sell Qty
|99.00
About Polytex India Ltd.
Polytex India Ltd was incorporated under the Companies Act, 1956 in the year 1987. It is registered with Reserve bank of India as a Non Banking Financial Company. The Equity Shares of the Company are listed at Bombay Stock Exchange. The shares of the company are admitted with both the depositories Central Depository Services Ltd. & National Securities Depository Ltd. Polytex India Ltd is prese...> More
Polytex India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|6
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.35
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|13.17
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|2.50
|Latest Dividend Date
|05 Nov 2012
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|11.26
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.41
Polytex India Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.23
|0.23
|0
|Other Income
|0.3
|-
|Total Income
|0.23
|0.54
|-57.41
|Total Expenses
|0.11
|0.14
|-21.43
|Operating Profit
|0.13
|0.39
|-66.67
|Net Profit
|0.13
|0.39
|-66.67
|Equity Capital
|13.5
|13.5
|-
Polytex India Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Margo Finance
|14.05
|0.00
|6.42
|Mehta Integrat.
|12.74
|-2.00
|6.37
|Dynamic Archist.
|12.50
|25.00
|6.26
|Polytex India
|4.61
|0.00
|6.22
|Amradeep Inds.
|0.94
|0.00
|6.21
|Octal Credit Cap
|12.40
|0.00
|6.20
|IKAB Securities
|17.85
|-4.80
|6.10
Polytex India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Polytex India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.00%
|NA
|0.58%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.04%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.15%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.55%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|72.66%
|NA
|17.26%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|-30.36%
|NA
|17.32%
|19.02%
Polytex India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|4.61
|
|4.61
|Week Low/High
|4.61
|
|5.00
|Month Low/High
|4.61
|
|5.00
|YEAR Low/High
|2.55
|
|5.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.00
|
|281.00
