Polytex India Ltd.

BSE: 512481 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE012F01016
BSE LIVE 15:14 | 05 Mar 4.61 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

4.61

 HIGH

4.61

 LOW

4.61
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Polytex India Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 4.61
PREVIOUS CLOSE 4.61
VOLUME 1
52-Week high 5.19
52-Week low 2.55
P/E 13.17
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 6
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 4.61
Sell Qty 99.00
About Polytex India Ltd.

Polytex India Ltd

Polytex India Ltd was incorporated under the Companies Act, 1956 in the year 1987. It is registered with Reserve bank of India as a Non Banking Financial Company. The Equity Shares of the Company are listed at Bombay Stock Exchange. The shares of the company are admitted with both the depositories Central Depository Services Ltd. & National Securities Depository Ltd. Polytex India Ltd is prese...> More

Polytex India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   6
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.35
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 13.17
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   2.50
Latest Dividend Date 05 Nov 2012
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 11.26
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.41
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Polytex India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.23 0.23 0
Other Income 0.3 -
Total Income 0.23 0.54 -57.41
Total Expenses 0.11 0.14 -21.43
Operating Profit 0.13 0.39 -66.67
Net Profit 0.13 0.39 -66.67
Equity Capital 13.5 13.5 -
Polytex India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Margo Finance 14.05 0.00 6.42
Mehta Integrat. 12.74 -2.00 6.37
Dynamic Archist. 12.50 25.00 6.26
Polytex India 4.61 0.00 6.22
Amradeep Inds. 0.94 0.00 6.21
Octal Credit Cap 12.40 0.00 6.20
IKAB Securities 17.85 -4.80 6.10
Polytex India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 70.34
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 22.16
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.50
Polytex India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.00% NA 0.58% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.04% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.15% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.55% 4.90%
1 Year 72.66% NA 17.26% 16.75%
3 Year -30.36% NA 17.32% 19.02%

Polytex India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 4.61
4.61
Week Low/High 4.61
5.00
Month Low/High 4.61
5.00
YEAR Low/High 2.55
5.00
All TIME Low/High 2.00
281.00

