Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd

Ponni Sugars Erode) Limited was incorporated in the year December 1996 in the name of SPB Sugars and chemicals Ltd and later in 2000 to the present name of Ponni Sugars Erode Limited.The company is the brainchild of late S Viswanathan affectionately referred to as SV by his friends & associates a renowned industrialist of the South.The company is an offspring of Ponni Sugars and Chemicals Ltd (PSC...> More