JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd

Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd.

BSE: 532460 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: PONNIERODE ISIN Code: INE838E01017
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 155.05 -3.40
(-2.15%)
OPEN

152.40

 HIGH

161.00

 LOW

150.20
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 154.00 -3.05
(-1.94%)
OPEN

156.00

 HIGH

159.90

 LOW

150.80
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 152.40
PREVIOUS CLOSE 158.45
VOLUME 133
52-Week high 224.00
52-Week low 143.00
P/E 7.31
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 133
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 152.40
CLOSE 158.45
VOLUME 133
52-Week high 224.00
52-Week low 143.00
P/E 7.31
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 133
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd.

Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd

Ponni Sugars Erode) Limited was incorporated in the year December 1996 in the name of SPB Sugars and chemicals Ltd and later in 2000 to the present name of Ponni Sugars Erode Limited.The company is the brainchild of late S Viswanathan affectionately referred to as SV by his friends & associates a renowned industrialist of the South.The company is an offspring of Ponni Sugars and Chemicals Ltd (PSC...> More

Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   133
EPS - TTM () [*S] 21.20
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 7.31
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   25.00
Latest Dividend Date 25 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.58
Book Value / Share () [*S] 298.09
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.52
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 43.48 78.59 -44.67
Other Income 1.56 0.02 7700
Total Income 45.04 78.61 -42.7
Total Expenses 48.62 69.5 -30.04
Operating Profit -3.58 9.11 -139.3
Net Profit -3.35 4.64 -172.2
Equity Capital 8.6 8.6 -
> More on Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd Financials Results

Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Mawana Sugars 51.25 7.56 200.49
Ugar Sugar Works 17.60 -1.40 198.00
Magadh Sugar 137.45 1.29 138.41
Ponni Sug.Erode 155.05 -2.15 133.34
KM Sugar Mills 11.28 -2.25 103.78
Rajshree Sugars 30.00 -1.96 84.51
Rana Sugars 5.22 5.24 80.16
> More on Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd Peer Group

Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 42.36
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 21.17
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.05
Indian Public 15.13
Custodians 0.00
Other 17.80
> More on Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -11.25% -7.78% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -11.40% -10.91% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -12.40% -9.92% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -10.58% -13.73% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -25.10% -26.30% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -11.60% -34.79% 17.24% 19.01%

Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 150.20
161.00
Week Low/High 150.20
175.00
Month Low/High 150.20
175.00
YEAR Low/High 143.00
224.00
All TIME Low/High 2.05
418.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Ponni Sugars (Erode):