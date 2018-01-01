You are here » Home
» Company
» Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd
Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd.
|BSE: 532460
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: PONNIERODE
|ISIN Code: INE838E01017
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
155.05
|
-3.40
(-2.15%)
|
OPEN
152.40
|
HIGH
161.00
|
LOW
150.20
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
154.00
|
-3.05
(-1.94%)
|
OPEN
156.00
|
HIGH
159.90
|
LOW
150.80
|OPEN
|152.40
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|158.45
|VOLUME
|133
|52-Week high
|224.00
|52-Week low
|143.00
|P/E
|7.31
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|133
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|156.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|157.05
|VOLUME
|1942
|52-Week high
|228.80
|52-Week low
|149.50
|P/E
|7.31
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|133
|Buy Price
|155.00
|Buy Qty
|341.00
|Sell Price
|159.90
|Sell Qty
|6.00
|OPEN
|152.40
|CLOSE
|158.45
|VOLUME
|133
|52-Week high
|224.00
|52-Week low
|143.00
|P/E
|7.31
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|133
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|156.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|157.05
|VOLUME
|1942
|52-Week high
|228.80
|52-Week low
|149.50
|P/E
|7.31
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|133.34
|Buy Price
|155.00
|Buy Qty
|341.00
|Sell Price
|159.90
|Sell Qty
|6.00
About Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd.
Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd
Ponni Sugars Erode) Limited was incorporated in the year December 1996 in the name of SPB Sugars and chemicals Ltd and later in 2000 to the present name of Ponni Sugars Erode Limited.The company is the brainchild of late S Viswanathan affectionately referred to as SV by his friends & associates a renowned industrialist of the South.The company is an offspring of Ponni Sugars and Chemicals Ltd (PSC...> More
Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|43.48
|78.59
|-44.67
|Other Income
|1.56
|0.02
|7700
|Total Income
|45.04
|78.61
|-42.7
|Total Expenses
|48.62
|69.5
|-30.04
|Operating Profit
|-3.58
|9.11
|-139.3
|Net Profit
|-3.35
|4.64
|-172.2
|Equity Capital
|8.6
|8.6
| -
Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd - Peer Group
Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-11.25%
|-7.78%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-11.40%
|-10.91%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-12.40%
|-9.92%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-10.58%
|-13.73%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-25.10%
|-26.30%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-11.60%
|-34.79%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|150.20
|
|161.00
|Week Low/High
|150.20
|
|175.00
|Month Low/High
|150.20
|
|175.00
|YEAR Low/High
|143.00
|
|224.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.05
|
|418.00
Quick Links for Ponni Sugars (Erode):