Pooja Entertainment & Films Ltd.

BSE: 532011 Sector: Media
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE147C01017
BSE 10:59 | 12 Feb 37.00 1.75
(4.96%)
OPEN

37.00

 HIGH

37.00

 LOW

37.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Pooja Entertainment & Films Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 37.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 35.25
VOLUME 1
52-Week high 37.10
52-Week low 15.60
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 19
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 37.00
Sell Qty 999.00
OPEN 37.00
CLOSE 35.25
VOLUME 1
52-Week high 37.10
52-Week low 15.60
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 19
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 37.00
Sell Qty 999.00

About Pooja Entertainment & Films Ltd.

Pooja Entertainment & Films Ltd

Pooja Entertainment & Films Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   19
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 16.67
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.22
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Pooja Entertainment & Films Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 27.06 -
Other Income 0.78 0.23 239.13
Total Income 0.78 27.29 -97.14
Total Expenses 0.34 25.54 -98.67
Operating Profit 0.44 1.75 -74.86
Net Profit -0.42 1.39 -130.22
Equity Capital 4.53 4.53 -
> More on Pooja Entertainment & Films Ltd Financials Results

Pooja Entertainment & Films Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Prit Nandy Comm. 17.00 4.29 24.60
Picturehouse 4.60 17.35 24.04
Purple Entertain 27.45 4.57 23.74
Pooja Entertain 37.00 4.96 18.50
VCU Data 11.52 -4.95 17.86
Spicy Entertain. 10.80 -0.92 17.83
Baba Arts 2.48 -0.80 14.88
> More on Pooja Entertainment & Films Ltd Peer Group

Pooja Entertainment & Films Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 58.13
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 38.85
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.02
> More on Pooja Entertainment & Films Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Pooja Entertainment & Films Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 0.00% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Pooja Entertainment & Films Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 37.00
37.00
Week Low/High 0.00
37.00
Month Low/High 37.00
37.00
YEAR Low/High 15.60
37.00
All TIME Low/High 1.30
61.00

