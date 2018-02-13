You are here » Home
Pooja Entertainment & Films Ltd.
|BSE: 532011
|Sector: Media
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE147C01017
BSE
10:59 | 12 Feb
37.00
1.75
(4.96%)
OPEN
37.00
HIGH
37.00
LOW
37.00
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
Pooja Entertainment & Films Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|37.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|35.25
|VOLUME
|1
|52-Week high
|37.10
|52-Week low
|15.60
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|19
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|37.00
|Sell Qty
|999.00
|OPEN
|37.00
|CLOSE
|35.25
|VOLUME
|1
|52-Week high
|37.10
|52-Week low
|15.60
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|19
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|37.00
|Sell Qty
|999.00
About Pooja Entertainment & Films Ltd.
Pooja Entertainment & Films Ltd
Pooja Entertainment & Films Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Pooja Entertainment & Films Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|
|27.06
|-
|Other Income
|0.78
|0.23
|239.13
|Total Income
|0.78
|27.29
|-97.14
|Total Expenses
|0.34
|25.54
|-98.67
|Operating Profit
|0.44
|1.75
|-74.86
|Net Profit
|-0.42
|1.39
|-130.22
|Equity Capital
|4.53
|4.53
| -
Pooja Entertainment & Films Ltd - Peer Group
Pooja Entertainment & Films Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Pooja Entertainment & Films Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|0.00%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Pooja Entertainment & Films Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|37.00
|
|37.00
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|37.00
|Month Low/High
|37.00
|
|37.00
|YEAR Low/High
|15.60
|
|37.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.30
|
|61.00
