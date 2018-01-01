You are here » Home
Poona Dal and Oil Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 519359
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE809E01018
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
57.30
|
-1.25
(-2.13%)
|
OPEN
59.90
|
HIGH
59.90
|
LOW
56.75
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Poona Dal and Oil Industries Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|59.90
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|58.55
|VOLUME
|955
|52-Week high
|95.95
|52-Week low
|21.90
|P/E
|3.20
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|33
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|59.90
|CLOSE
|58.55
|VOLUME
|955
|52-Week high
|95.95
|52-Week low
|21.90
|P/E
|3.20
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|33
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Poona Dal and Oil Industries Ltd.
Poona Dal and Oil Industries Ltd
Poona Dal and Oil Industries Ltd. is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in the oil and food grains industry. The Company operates in two divisions: oil division and agro division. Oil division includes oil, by products and others. Agro division includes pulses, processed pulses, processed pulses flour and others. The company is based in Pune, India.
Poona Dal and Oil Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Poona Dal and Oil Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|30.45
|30.75
|-0.98
|Other Income
|0.21
|0.43
|-51.16
|Total Income
|30.66
|31.18
|-1.67
|Total Expenses
|30.17
|30.37
|-0.66
|Operating Profit
|0.48
|0.8
|-40
|Net Profit
|0.22
|0.32
|-31.25
|Equity Capital
|5.71
|5.71
| -
Poona Dal and Oil Industries Ltd - Peer Group
Poona Dal and Oil Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Poona Dal and Oil Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-8.03%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-14.35%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-6.45%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-8.25%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|107.61%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|201.58%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Poona Dal and Oil Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|56.75
|
|59.90
|Week Low/High
|55.50
|
|64.00
|Month Low/High
|55.50
|
|68.00
|YEAR Low/High
|21.90
|
|96.00
|All TIME Low/High
|5.59
|
|96.00
Quick Links for Poona Dal and Oil Industries: