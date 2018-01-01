JUST IN
Poona Dal and Oil Industries Ltd.

BSE: 519359 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE809E01018
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 57.30 -1.25
(-2.13%)
OPEN

59.90

 HIGH

59.90

 LOW

56.75
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Poona Dal and Oil Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Poona Dal and Oil Industries Ltd.

Poona Dal and Oil Industries Ltd

Poona Dal and Oil Industries Ltd. is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in the oil and food grains industry. The Company operates in two divisions: oil division and agro division. Oil division includes oil, by products and others. Agro division includes pulses, processed pulses, processed pulses flour and others. The company is based in Pune, India. Poona Dal and Oil Industries Limi...> More

Poona Dal and Oil Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   33
EPS - TTM () [*S] 17.92
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 3.20
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   9.00
Latest Dividend Date 19 Sep 2013
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 62.77
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.91
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Poona Dal and Oil Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 30.45 30.75 -0.98
Other Income 0.21 0.43 -51.16
Total Income 30.66 31.18 -1.67
Total Expenses 30.17 30.37 -0.66
Operating Profit 0.48 0.8 -40
Net Profit 0.22 0.32 -31.25
Equity Capital 5.71 5.71 -
Poona Dal and Oil Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Vegetable Prod. 3.96 -1.25 43.24
Diligent Indust. 17.00 -2.86 38.90
Olympic Oil Ind. 136.00 -0.87 38.76
Poona Dal & Oil 57.30 -2.13 32.72
N K Inds. 49.95 4.06 30.02
Rasoya Proteins 0.16 0.00 27.34
K S Oils 0.44 2.33 20.20
Poona Dal and Oil Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 70.38
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 26.54
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.05
Poona Dal and Oil Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -8.03% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -14.35% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -6.45% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -8.25% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 107.61% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 201.58% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Poona Dal and Oil Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 56.75
59.90
Week Low/High 55.50
64.00
Month Low/High 55.50
68.00
YEAR Low/High 21.90
96.00
All TIME Low/High 5.59
96.00

