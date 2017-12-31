You are here » Home
Popular Estate Management Ltd.
|BSE: 531870
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE370C01015
|
BSE
11:19 | 25 Jan
|
Popular Estate Management Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Popular Estate Management Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|12.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|12.08
|VOLUME
|50
|52-Week high
|12.45
|52-Week low
|10.45
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|17
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|12.05
|Sell Qty
|250.00
|OPEN
|12.05
|CLOSE
|12.08
|VOLUME
|50
|52-Week high
|12.45
|52-Week low
|10.45
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|17
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|12.05
|Sell Qty
|250.00
About Popular Estate Management Ltd.
Popular Estate Management Ltd
Incorporated in 1994,Popular Estate Management Limited engages in the infrastructure/construction business in India. It involves in the development of infrastructure facilities and provision of financial services. The company was formerly known as Pioneer Technoparks Ltd. and changed its name to Popular Estate Management Limited in May 2008....> More
Popular Estate Management Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Popular Estate Management Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|
|
|-
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.16
|-93.75
|Total Income
|0.01
|0.16
|-93.75
|Total Expenses
|0.78
|0.11
|609.09
|Operating Profit
|-0.77
|0.05
|-1640
|Net Profit
|-1.02
|-0.05
|-1940
|Equity Capital
|14
|14
| -
Popular Estate Management Ltd - Peer Group
Popular Estate Management Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Popular Estate Management Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Popular Estate Management Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|12.05
|
|12.05
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|12.05
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|12.05
|YEAR Low/High
|10.45
|
|12.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.00
|
|105.00
