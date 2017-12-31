JUST IN
Popular Estate Management Ltd.

BSE: 531870 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE370C01015
BSE 11:19 | 25 Jan Popular Estate Management Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Popular Estate Management Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 12.05
PREVIOUS CLOSE 12.08
VOLUME 50
52-Week high 12.45
52-Week low 10.45
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 17
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 12.05
Sell Qty 250.00
About Popular Estate Management Ltd.

Popular Estate Management Ltd

Incorporated in 1994,Popular Estate Management Limited engages in the infrastructure/construction business in India. It involves in the development of infrastructure facilities and provision of financial services. The company was formerly known as Pioneer Technoparks Ltd. and changed its name to Popular Estate Management Limited in May 2008....> More

Popular Estate Management Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   17
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 33.81
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.36
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Popular Estate Management Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.01 0.16 -93.75
Total Income 0.01 0.16 -93.75
Total Expenses 0.78 0.11 609.09
Operating Profit -0.77 0.05 -1640
Net Profit -1.02 -0.05 -1940
Equity Capital 14 14 -
Popular Estate Management Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Premier Energy 4.60 -1.92 19.02
Suvidha Infra. 19.95 5.00 17.95
Sam Inds. 16.15 -4.15 17.91
Popular Estate 12.05 -0.25 16.87
Indo Pacific Pro 1.63 0.62 16.38
Parle Software 11.03 0.00 15.44
Rander Corpn. 12.36 -0.08 15.25
Popular Estate Management Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 66.82
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 16.79
Custodians 0.00
Other 16.39
Popular Estate Management Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Popular Estate Management Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 12.05
12.05
Week Low/High 0.00
12.05
Month Low/High 0.00
12.05
YEAR Low/High 10.45
12.00
All TIME Low/High 2.00
105.00

