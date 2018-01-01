JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Prabhav Industries Ltd

Prabhav Industries Ltd.

BSE: 531855 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE538J01012
BSE 15:06 | 12 Mar 1.02 0.02
(2.00%)
OPEN

1.02

 HIGH

1.02

 LOW

1.01
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Prabhav Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 1.02
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1.00
VOLUME 7919
52-Week high 1.80
52-Week low 0.98
P/E 102.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 5
Buy Price 1.02
Buy Qty 4201.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 1.02
CLOSE 1.00
VOLUME 7919
52-Week high 1.80
52-Week low 0.98
P/E 102.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 5
Buy Price 1.02
Buy Qty 4201.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Prabhav Industries Ltd.

Prabhav Industries Ltd

Prabhav Industries Ltd was incorporated in the year 1995 with the name Empire Infrastructure & Developers Ltd. The name of the company was changed to Empire Unifor Software Solutions Ltd with effect from June 29, 2000. During the year 2007-08, the company further changed their name from Empire Unifor Software Solutions Ltd to Prabhav Industries Ltd with effect from March 26, 2008. The comp...> More

Prabhav Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   5
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.01
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 102.00
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 29.77
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.03
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Prabhav Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1.9 0.1 1800
Other Income -
Total Income 1.9 0.1 1800
Total Expenses 1.87 0.08 2237.5
Operating Profit 0.03 0.02 50
Net Profit 0.02 0.01 100
Equity Capital 46.09 46.09 -
> More on Prabhav Industries Ltd Financials Results

Prabhav Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Shricon Indus. 44.10 5.00 5.47
Crane Infra 7.48 4.91 5.42
Asahi Infrastr. 1.35 0.00 4.74
VSF Projects 8.00 0.00 4.70
Prabhav Ind 1.02 2.00 4.70
Epsom Properties 5.70 0.00 4.25
Yogi Infra 2.11 4.98 3.56
> More on Prabhav Industries Ltd Peer Group

Prabhav Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 0.93
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 42.47
Custodians 0.00
Other 56.60
> More on Prabhav Industries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Prabhav Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -17.74% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Prabhav Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1.01
1.02
Week Low/High 0.98
1.02
Month Low/High 0.98
1.02
YEAR Low/High 0.98
2.00
All TIME Low/High 0.60
184.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Prabhav Industries: