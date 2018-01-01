JUST IN
Pradeep Metals Ltd.

BSE: 513532 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE770A01010
BSE LIVE 15:27 | 12 Mar 99.90 0.40
(0.40%)
OPEN

104.00

 HIGH

104.00

 LOW

99.40
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Pradeep Metals Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Pradeep Metals Ltd.

Pradeep Metals Ltd

Incorporated in Jan.'82 as a private limited company and subsequently converted into a public limited company in Jan.'93, Pradeep Metals (PM) was promoted by V P Goyal to manufacture closed-die steel forgings (inst. cap. : 1200 tpa). Commercial production started in Jul.'83 at Dombivli (Thana district), Maharashtra. In 1989-90, the company expanded its capacity to 2400 tpa for forged components in...> More

Pradeep Metals Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   173
EPS - TTM () [*S] 4.24
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 23.56
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   6.00
Latest Dividend Date 28 Mar 2016
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 27.08
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.69
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Pradeep Metals Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 35.06 31.11 12.7
Other Income 0.83 0.22 277.27
Total Income 35.89 31.33 14.55
Total Expenses 29.62 27.08 9.38
Operating Profit 6.27 4.25 47.53
Net Profit 3.1 1.29 140.31
Equity Capital 17.26 17.26 -
Pradeep Metals Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Steelcast 174.30 0.23 352.78
PTC Inds. 581.90 -0.25 304.92
Inv.& Prec.Cast. 425.00 -0.92 212.50
Pradeep Metals 99.90 0.40 172.53
National Fitting 198.00 -2.37 164.74
Metalyst Forg. 32.00 4.92 139.36
Simm. Marshall 111.50 -1.98 124.88
Pradeep Metals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 72.20
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.02
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.05
Indian Public 18.23
Custodians 0.00
Other 9.49
Pradeep Metals Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -7.88% NA 0.51% -0.30%
1 Month 4.39% NA -1.12% -0.26%
3 Month 7.59% NA 2.08% 1.57%
6 Month 62.97% NA 5.47% 4.96%
1 Year 63.77% NA 17.18% 16.81%
3 Year 98.21% NA 17.24% 19.08%

Pradeep Metals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 99.40
104.00
Week Low/High 99.40
110.00
Month Low/High 88.00
113.00
YEAR Low/High 57.00
114.00
All TIME Low/High 0.10
114.00

