Pradeep Metals Ltd

Incorporated in Jan.'82 as a private limited company and subsequently converted into a public limited company in Jan.'93, Pradeep Metals (PM) was promoted by V P Goyal to manufacture closed-die steel forgings (inst. cap. : 1200 tpa). Commercial production started in Jul.'83 at Dombivli (Thana district), Maharashtra. In 1989-90, the company expanded its capacity to 2400 tpa for forged components in...> More