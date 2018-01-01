Pradeep Metals Ltd.
|BSE: 513532
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE770A01010
|BSE LIVE 15:27 | 12 Mar
|99.90
|
0.40
(0.40%)
|
OPEN
104.00
|
HIGH
104.00
|
LOW
99.40
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Pradeep Metals Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|104.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|99.50
|VOLUME
|6867
|52-Week high
|114.40
|52-Week low
|57.00
|P/E
|23.56
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|173
|Buy Price
|99.90
|Buy Qty
|229.00
|Sell Price
|101.00
|Sell Qty
|16.00
About Pradeep Metals Ltd.
Incorporated in Jan.'82 as a private limited company and subsequently converted into a public limited company in Jan.'93, Pradeep Metals (PM) was promoted by V P Goyal to manufacture closed-die steel forgings (inst. cap. : 1200 tpa). Commercial production started in Jul.'83 at Dombivli (Thana district), Maharashtra. In 1989-90, the company expanded its capacity to 2400 tpa for forged components in...> More
Pradeep Metals Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|173
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|4.24
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|23.56
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|6.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|28 Mar 2016
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|27.08
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|3.69
Pradeep Metals Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|35.06
|31.11
|12.7
|Other Income
|0.83
|0.22
|277.27
|Total Income
|35.89
|31.33
|14.55
|Total Expenses
|29.62
|27.08
|9.38
|Operating Profit
|6.27
|4.25
|47.53
|Net Profit
|3.1
|1.29
|140.31
|Equity Capital
|17.26
|17.26
|-
Pradeep Metals Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Steelcast
|174.30
|0.23
|352.78
|PTC Inds.
|581.90
|-0.25
|304.92
|Inv.& Prec.Cast.
|425.00
|-0.92
|212.50
|Pradeep Metals
|99.90
|0.40
|172.53
|National Fitting
|198.00
|-2.37
|164.74
|Metalyst Forg.
|32.00
|4.92
|139.36
|Simm. Marshall
|111.50
|-1.98
|124.88
Pradeep Metals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Pradeep Metals Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-7.88%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.30%
|1 Month
|4.39%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.26%
|3 Month
|7.59%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.57%
|6 Month
|62.97%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.96%
|1 Year
|63.77%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.81%
|3 Year
|98.21%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.08%
Pradeep Metals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|99.40
|
|104.00
|Week Low/High
|99.40
|
|110.00
|Month Low/High
|88.00
|
|113.00
|YEAR Low/High
|57.00
|
|114.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.10
|
|114.00
