Prag Bosimi Synthetics Ltd.

BSE: 500192 Sector: Industrials
NSE: PRAGBOSIMI ISIN Code: INE962B01011
BSE LIVE 13:54 | 12 Mar 3.29 0.09
(2.81%)
OPEN

3.05

 HIGH

3.36

 LOW

3.04
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Prag Bosimi Synthetics Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 3.05
PREVIOUS CLOSE 3.20
VOLUME 14495
52-Week high 6.30
52-Week low 2.93
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 24
Buy Price 3.25
Buy Qty 10.00
Sell Price 3.29
Sell Qty 40.00
About Prag Bosimi Synthetics Ltd.

Prag Bosimi Synthetics Ltd

Incorporated on 31 Jul.'87, Prag Bosimi Synthetics (PBSL) was promoted as a joint venture between Assam Industrial Development Corporation (AIDC) and Bombay Silk Mills (BOSIMI). The company came out with a Rs 27.1-cr public issue in Feb.'92 to part-finance the manufacture of 15,000 tpa of polyester filament yarn (PFY), establishment of downstream facilities of draw texturising and draw twistin...> More

Prag Bosimi Synthetics Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   24
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 11.57
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.28
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Prag Bosimi Synthetics Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 5.18 1.12 362.5
Other Income 0.11 -
Total Income 5.29 1.12 372.32
Total Expenses 8.17 1.5 444.67
Operating Profit -2.88 -0.38 -657.89
Net Profit -5.14 -4.65 -10.54
Equity Capital 74.07 74.25 -
> More on Prag Bosimi Synthetics Ltd Financials Results

Prag Bosimi Synthetics Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Dhanlaxmi Fabric 29.90 -1.97 25.65
Zenith Exports 47.00 5.15 25.38
GTN Industries 14.05 -1.75 24.64
Prag Bosimi Syn. 3.29 2.81 24.47
Tirupati Foam 54.05 -2.88 23.84
Ashnoor Textile 22.00 -2.65 23.65
LN Industries 2.19 0.00 22.27
> More on Prag Bosimi Synthetics Ltd Peer Group

Prag Bosimi Synthetics Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 48.24
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.13
Indian Public 37.87
Custodians 0.00
Other 13.76
> More on Prag Bosimi Synthetics Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Prag Bosimi Synthetics Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.92% NA -0.06% -0.90%
1 Month -3.52% NA -1.68% -0.87%
3 Month -34.20% NA 1.50% 0.96%
6 Month NA NA 4.87% 4.32%
1 Year -6.00% NA 16.51% 16.10%
3 Year -32.16% NA 16.58% 18.36%

Prag Bosimi Synthetics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 3.04
3.36
Week Low/High 3.00
4.00
Month Low/High 2.93
4.00
YEAR Low/High 2.93
6.00
All TIME Low/High 0.65
26.00

