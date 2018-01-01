Prag Bosimi Synthetics Ltd

Incorporated on 31 Jul.'87, Prag Bosimi Synthetics (PBSL) was promoted as a joint venture between Assam Industrial Development Corporation (AIDC) and Bombay Silk Mills (BOSIMI). The company came out with a Rs 27.1-cr public issue in Feb.'92 to part-finance the manufacture of 15,000 tpa of polyester filament yarn (PFY), establishment of downstream facilities of draw texturising and draw twistin...> More