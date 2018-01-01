You are here » Home
Prag Bosimi Synthetics Ltd.
|BSE: 500192
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: PRAGBOSIMI
|ISIN Code: INE962B01011
|
BSE
LIVE
13:54 | 12 Mar
|
3.29
|
0.09
(2.81%)
|
OPEN
3.05
|
HIGH
3.36
|
LOW
3.04
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Prag Bosimi Synthetics Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About Prag Bosimi Synthetics Ltd.
Prag Bosimi Synthetics Ltd
Incorporated on 31 Jul.'87, Prag Bosimi Synthetics (PBSL) was promoted as a joint venture between Assam Industrial Development Corporation (AIDC) and Bombay Silk Mills (BOSIMI).
The company came out with a Rs 27.1-cr public issue in Feb.'92 to part-finance the manufacture of 15,000 tpa of polyester filament yarn (PFY), establishment of downstream facilities of draw texturising and draw twistin...> More
Prag Bosimi Synthetics Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Prag Bosimi Synthetics Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|5.18
|1.12
|362.5
|Other Income
|0.11
|
|-
|Total Income
|5.29
|1.12
|372.32
|Total Expenses
|8.17
|1.5
|444.67
|Operating Profit
|-2.88
|-0.38
|-657.89
|Net Profit
|-5.14
|-4.65
|-10.54
|Equity Capital
|74.07
|74.25
| -
Prag Bosimi Synthetics Ltd - Peer Group
Prag Bosimi Synthetics Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Prag Bosimi Synthetics Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.92%
|NA
|-0.06%
|-0.90%
|1 Month
|-3.52%
|NA
|-1.68%
|-0.87%
|3 Month
|-34.20%
|NA
|1.50%
|0.96%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|4.87%
|4.32%
|1 Year
|-6.00%
|NA
|16.51%
|16.10%
|3 Year
|-32.16%
|NA
|16.58%
|18.36%
Prag Bosimi Synthetics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|3.04
|
|3.36
|Week Low/High
|3.00
|
|4.00
|Month Low/High
|2.93
|
|4.00
|YEAR Low/High
|2.93
|
|6.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.65
|
|26.00
Quick Links for Prag Bosimi Synthetics: