Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd.

BSE: 531746 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: PRAENG ISIN Code: INE505C01016
BSE 15:54 | 12 Mar 12.51 -0.54
(-4.14%)
OPEN

13.00

 HIGH

13.00

 LOW

12.40
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 12.60 -0.40
(-3.08%)
OPEN

13.10

 HIGH

13.40

 LOW

12.40
OPEN 13.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 13.05
VOLUME 10257
52-Week high 20.34
52-Week low 7.50
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 87
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd.

Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd

Prajay Engineers Syndicate Limited (PESL), a leading infrastructure development company headquartered in Hyderabad was promoted by Chandra Mohan Reddy. A 25 years old partnership firm converted and incorporated as a public limited company on 19th April 1994. The portfolio of Prajay's development activity includes residential complexes, commercial complexes and multiplexes, also having interest in ...> More

Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   87
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 85.48
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.15
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 8.42 9.78 -13.91
Other Income 1.13 1.78 -36.52
Total Income 9.55 11.55 -17.32
Total Expenses 9.01 11.16 -19.27
Operating Profit 0.54 0.4 35
Net Profit -5.7 -5.31 -7.34
Equity Capital 69.94 69.94 -
Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Globus Power 12.16 -4.93 120.32
Ansal Housing 19.65 -3.44 116.70
Lancor Holdings 26.00 -1.70 105.30
Prajay Engg. 12.51 -4.14 87.49
Satra Properties 4.66 -4.90 83.11
SSPDL Ltd 60.00 3.45 77.58
Krishna Vent. 68.00 0.00 73.44
Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 32.87
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 36.64
Custodians 0.00
Other 30.49
Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 5.93% 11.50% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -16.32% -11.27% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 6.92% 3.28% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 46.66% 55.56% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 11.60% 12.00% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 57.36% 57.50% 17.24% 19.01%

Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 12.40
13.00
Week Low/High 10.69
13.00
Month Low/High 10.69
15.00
YEAR Low/High 7.50
20.00
All TIME Low/High 0.45
480.00

