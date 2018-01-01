You are here » Home
Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd.
|BSE: 531746
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: PRAENG
|ISIN Code: INE505C01016
|
BSE
15:54 | 12 Mar
|
12.51
|
-0.54
(-4.14%)
|
OPEN
13.00
|
HIGH
13.00
|
LOW
12.40
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
12.60
|
-0.40
(-3.08%)
|
OPEN
13.10
|
HIGH
13.40
|
LOW
12.40
About Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd.
Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd
Prajay Engineers Syndicate Limited (PESL), a leading infrastructure development company headquartered in Hyderabad was promoted by Chandra Mohan Reddy. A 25 years old partnership firm converted and incorporated as a public limited company on 19th April 1994. The portfolio of Prajay's development activity includes residential complexes, commercial complexes and multiplexes, also having interest in ...> More
Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|8.42
|9.78
|-13.91
|Other Income
|1.13
|1.78
|-36.52
|Total Income
|9.55
|11.55
|-17.32
|Total Expenses
|9.01
|11.16
|-19.27
|Operating Profit
|0.54
|0.4
|35
|Net Profit
|-5.7
|-5.31
|-7.34
|Equity Capital
|69.94
|69.94
| -
Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd - Peer Group
Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|5.93%
|11.50%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-16.32%
|-11.27%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|6.92%
|3.28%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|46.66%
|55.56%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|11.60%
|12.00%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|57.36%
|57.50%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|12.40
|
|13.00
|Week Low/High
|10.69
|
|13.00
|Month Low/High
|10.69
|
|15.00
|YEAR Low/High
|7.50
|
|20.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.45
|
|480.00
