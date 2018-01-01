Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd

Prajay Engineers Syndicate Limited (PESL), a leading infrastructure development company headquartered in Hyderabad was promoted by Chandra Mohan Reddy. A 25 years old partnership firm converted and incorporated as a public limited company on 19th April 1994. The portfolio of Prajay's development activity includes residential complexes, commercial complexes and multiplexes, also having interest in ...> More