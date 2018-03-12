Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills Ltd.
|BSE: 531437
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE523I01016
|BSE 15:18 | 12 Mar
|47.50
|
-2.50
(-5.00%)
|
OPEN
47.70
|
HIGH
47.80
|
LOW
47.50
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|47.70
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|50.00
|VOLUME
|913
|52-Week high
|55.30
|52-Week low
|21.00
|P/E
|16.32
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|49
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|47.50
|Sell Qty
|256.00
About Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills Ltd.
Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|49
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|2.91
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|16.32
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|32.37
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.47
Announcement
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication
-
-
Outcome Of The Board Meeting And Unaudited Financial Results For Quarter And Nine Months Ended 31St
-
-
-
Notice Of Board Meeting Of The Company To Be Held On 12Th February2018 Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of
Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|46.6
|39.61
|17.65
|Other Income
|0.01
|-
|Total Income
|46.6
|39.62
|17.62
|Total Expenses
|42.03
|35.94
|16.94
|Operating Profit
|4.56
|3.67
|24.25
|Net Profit
|1.86
|1.29
|44.19
|Equity Capital
|10.26
|10.26
|-
Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Patspin India
|17.50
|-4.37
|54.11
|Hindoo. Mills
|323.00
|-4.96
|53.62
|Vardhman Polytex
|22.75
|-1.94
|50.71
|Prakash Woollen
|47.50
|-5.00
|48.74
|Anjani Synth.
|32.60
|3.49
|48.08
|Bengal Tea & Fab
|53.05
|2.41
|47.80
|STL Global
|17.25
|-0.58
|47.35
Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-6.77%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-4.62%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|20.25%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|76.58%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|66.96%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|28.38%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|47.50
|
|47.80
|Week Low/High
|47.40
|
|53.00
|Month Low/High
|46.60
|
|55.00
|YEAR Low/High
|21.00
|
|55.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.00
|
|55.00
