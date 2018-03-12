JUST IN
Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills Ltd.

BSE: 531437 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE523I01016
BSE 15:18 | 12 Mar 47.50 -2.50
(-5.00%)
OPEN

47.70

 HIGH

47.80

 LOW

47.50
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 47.70
PREVIOUS CLOSE 50.00
VOLUME 913
52-Week high 55.30
52-Week low 21.00
P/E 16.32
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 49
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 47.50
Sell Qty 256.00
About Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills Ltd.

Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills Ltd

Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   49
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.91
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 16.32
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 32.37
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.47
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 46.6 39.61 17.65
Other Income 0.01 -
Total Income 46.6 39.62 17.62
Total Expenses 42.03 35.94 16.94
Operating Profit 4.56 3.67 24.25
Net Profit 1.86 1.29 44.19
Equity Capital 10.26 10.26 -
Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Patspin India 17.50 -4.37 54.11
Hindoo. Mills 323.00 -4.96 53.62
Vardhman Polytex 22.75 -1.94 50.71
Prakash Woollen 47.50 -5.00 48.74
Anjani Synth. 32.60 3.49 48.08
Bengal Tea & Fab 53.05 2.41 47.80
STL Global 17.25 -0.58 47.35
Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 62.78
Banks/FIs 1.17
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.13
Indian Public 27.70
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.22
Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -6.77% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -4.62% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 20.25% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 76.58% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 66.96% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 28.38% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 47.50
47.80
Week Low/High 47.40
53.00
Month Low/High 46.60
55.00
YEAR Low/High 21.00
55.00
All TIME Low/High 3.00
55.00

