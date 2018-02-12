Pranavaditya Spinning Mills Ltd

Incorporated as a public limited company in 1990, Pranavaditya Spinning Mills is promoted by the Keshavlal Talakchand (KT) group. The KT group is an integrated group which has been manufacturing and exporting cotton yarn, textiles, knitwear and garments for the last five decades. The group started operations as a trading concern in 1942, and till today has promoted a number of companies engaged in...> More