Pranavaditya Spinning Mills Ltd.
|BSE: 531172
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE569D01028
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
18.85
|
-0.15
(-0.79%)
|
OPEN
18.75
|
HIGH
19.45
|
LOW
16.00
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Pranavaditya Spinning Mills Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|18.75
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|19.00
|VOLUME
|740
|52-Week high
|31.50
|52-Week low
|16.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|36
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|18.85
|Sell Qty
|96.00
|OPEN
|18.75
|CLOSE
|19.00
|VOLUME
|740
|52-Week high
|31.50
|52-Week low
|16.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|36
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|18.85
|Sell Qty
|96.00
About Pranavaditya Spinning Mills Ltd.
Pranavaditya Spinning Mills Ltd
Incorporated as a public limited company in 1990, Pranavaditya Spinning Mills is promoted by the Keshavlal Talakchand (KT) group. The KT group is an integrated group which has been manufacturing and exporting cotton yarn, textiles, knitwear and garments for the last five decades. The group started operations as a trading concern in 1942, and till today has promoted a number of companies engaged in...
Pranavaditya Spinning Mills Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Pranavaditya Spinning Mills Ltd - Financial Results
Pranavaditya Spinning Mills Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|17.03
|11.18
|52.33
|Other Income
|
|
|-
|Total Income
|17.03
|11.18
|52.33
|Total Expenses
|17.16
|11.64
|47.42
|Operating Profit
|-0.14
|-0.46
|69.57
|Net Profit
|-0.33
|-0.52
|36.54
|Equity Capital
|19.24
|19.24
| -
Pranavaditya Spinning Mills Ltd - Peer Group
Pranavaditya Spinning Mills Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Pranavaditya Spinning Mills Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.27%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-5.75%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-13.93%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-7.60%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-29.80%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-45.83%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Pranavaditya Spinning Mills Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|16.00
|
|19.45
|Week Low/High
|16.00
|
|19.45
|Month Low/High
|16.00
|
|20.00
|YEAR Low/High
|16.00
|
|32.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.78
|
|56.00
