Pranavaditya Spinning Mills Ltd.

BSE: 531172 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE569D01028
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 18.85 -0.15
(-0.79%)
OPEN

18.75

 HIGH

19.45

 LOW

16.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Pranavaditya Spinning Mills Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Pranavaditya Spinning Mills Ltd.

Pranavaditya Spinning Mills Ltd

Incorporated as a public limited company in 1990, Pranavaditya Spinning Mills is promoted by the Keshavlal Talakchand (KT) group. The KT group is an integrated group which has been manufacturing and exporting cotton yarn, textiles, knitwear and garments for the last five decades. The group started operations as a trading concern in 1942, and till today has promoted a number of companies engaged in...> More

Pranavaditya Spinning Mills Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   36
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 17.56
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.07
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Pranavaditya Spinning Mills Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 17.03 11.18 52.33
Other Income -
Total Income 17.03 11.18 52.33
Total Expenses 17.16 11.64 47.42
Operating Profit -0.14 -0.46 69.57
Net Profit -0.33 -0.52 36.54
Equity Capital 19.24 19.24 -
Pranavaditya Spinning Mills Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Bang Overseas 29.10 2.11 39.46
Prime Urban 14.80 -1.00 39.44
Binayaka Tex Pr 517.85 -5.00 36.77
Pranav. Spinning 18.85 -0.79 36.27
Mohite Ind. 17.25 0.00 34.67
Rel. Chemotex 86.55 1.23 34.62
Sysco Indust. 43.00 -4.44 34.18
Pranavaditya Spinning Mills Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.53
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 15.51
Custodians 0.00
Other 9.96
Pranavaditya Spinning Mills Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.27% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -5.75% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -13.93% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -7.60% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -29.80% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -45.83% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Pranavaditya Spinning Mills Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 16.00
19.45
Week Low/High 16.00
19.45
Month Low/High 16.00
20.00
YEAR Low/High 16.00
32.00
All TIME Low/High 1.78
56.00

