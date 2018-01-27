JUST IN
Pratik Panels Ltd.

BSE: 526490 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE206C01011
BSE 15:15 | 14 Feb 2.20 -0.10
(-4.35%)
OPEN

2.20

 HIGH

2.20

 LOW

2.20
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Pratik Panels Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Pratik Panels Ltd.

Pratik Panels Ltd

Incorporated in 1989,PRATIK PANELS LIMITED,is been engaged in manufacture of Wooden Plywood Batten and Articles,Wooden Doors,Windows,Frames, Decorative and Commercial Veneers & Plywood. It products is being used for the purposes of interior decoration as well as for making furniture. ...> More

Pratik Panels Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.01
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 220.00
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 0.80
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.75
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Pratik Panels Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.01 0.04 -75
Operating Profit -0.01 -0.04 75
Net Profit -0.01 -0.04 75
Equity Capital 3.9 3.9 -
Pratik Panels Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Naisargik Agri. 2.10 -4.11 1.28
SC Agrotech 1.73 0.58 1.04
Smilax Indust. 0.71 0.00 0.87
Pratik Panels 2.20 -4.35 0.86
Venus Universal 0.17 -5.56 0.85
Kedia Construct 4.89 4.94 0.73
Novagold Petro. 1.10 -1.79 0.61
Pratik Panels Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 39.24
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 58.83
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.93
Pratik Panels Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 2.33% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -28.80% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Pratik Panels Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2.20
2.20
Week Low/High 0.00
2.20
Month Low/High 0.00
2.20
YEAR Low/High 1.61
4.00
All TIME Low/High 0.63
29.00

