Pratik Panels Ltd.
|BSE: 526490
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE206C01011
|BSE 15:15 | 14 Feb
|2.20
|
-0.10
(-4.35%)
|
OPEN
2.20
|
HIGH
2.20
|
LOW
2.20
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Pratik Panels Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|2.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2.30
|VOLUME
|400
|52-Week high
|3.78
|52-Week low
|1.61
|P/E
|220.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|2.20
|Sell Qty
|200.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|220.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Pratik Panels Ltd.
Incorporated in 1989,PRATIK PANELS LIMITED,is been engaged in manufacture of Wooden Plywood Batten and Articles,Wooden Doors,Windows,Frames, Decorative and Commercial Veneers & Plywood. It products is being used for the purposes of interior decoration as well as for making furniture. ...> More
Pratik Panels Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.01
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|220.00
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|0.80
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.75
Announcement
-
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017.
-
-
Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ended 30Th September 2017.
-
Financial Results For Quarter And Half Year Ended 30Th September 2017
Pratik Panels Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.01
|0.04
|-75
|Operating Profit
|-0.01
|-0.04
|75
|Net Profit
|-0.01
|-0.04
|75
|Equity Capital
|3.9
|3.9
|-
Pratik Panels Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Naisargik Agri.
|2.10
|-4.11
|1.28
|SC Agrotech
|1.73
|0.58
|1.04
|Smilax Indust.
|0.71
|0.00
|0.87
|Pratik Panels
|2.20
|-4.35
|0.86
|Venus Universal
|0.17
|-5.56
|0.85
|Kedia Construct
|4.89
|4.94
|0.73
|Novagold Petro.
|1.10
|-1.79
|0.61
Pratik Panels Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Pratik Panels Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|2.33%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-28.80%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Pratik Panels Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2.20
|
|2.20
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|2.20
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|2.20
|YEAR Low/High
|1.61
|
|4.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.63
|
|29.00
