Pratiksha Chemicals Ltd.
|BSE: 531257
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE530D01012
|
BSE
15:26 | 23 Feb
|
8.40
|
-0.17
(-1.98%)
|
OPEN
8.40
|
HIGH
8.40
|
LOW
8.40
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Pratiksha Chemicals Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|8.40
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|8.57
|VOLUME
|500
|52-Week high
|9.00
|52-Week low
|3.61
|P/E
|120.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|8.40
|Sell Qty
|940.00
About Pratiksha Chemicals Ltd.
Pratiksha Chemicals Ltd
Pratiksha Chemicals Limited is an India-based chemicals company. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of pigments. Its products include Pigment Green 7, which is in powder form; Pigment Green 7, which is in presscake form, and copper phthalocyanine green crude, which is in presscake form.
The Company operates in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Far East and Africa, besides the local ...> More
Pratiksha Chemicals Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Pratiksha Chemicals Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Pratiksha Chemicals Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|2.99
|2.71
|10.33
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.03
|-66.67
|Total Income
|3
|2.74
|9.49
|Total Expenses
|2.79
|2.59
|7.72
|Operating Profit
|0.21
|0.15
|40
|Net Profit
|0.03
|0.06
|-50
|Equity Capital
|5.57
|5.57
| -
Pratiksha Chemicals Ltd - Peer Group
Pratiksha Chemicals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Pratiksha Chemicals Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|49.73%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|37.25%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Pratiksha Chemicals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|8.40
|
|8.40
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|8.40
|Month Low/High
|8.40
|
|9.00
|YEAR Low/High
|3.61
|
|9.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.78
|
|16.00
