Pratiksha Chemicals Ltd.

BSE: 531257 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE530D01012
BSE 15:26 | 23 Feb 8.40 -0.17
(-1.98%)
8.40

8.40

8.40
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Pratiksha Chemicals Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 8.40
PREVIOUS CLOSE 8.57
VOLUME 500
52-Week high 9.00
52-Week low 3.61
P/E 120.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 5
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 8.40
Sell Qty 940.00
About Pratiksha Chemicals Ltd.

Pratiksha Chemicals Ltd

Pratiksha Chemicals Limited is an India-based chemicals company. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of pigments. Its products include Pigment Green 7, which is in powder form; Pigment Green 7, which is in presscake form, and copper phthalocyanine green crude, which is in presscake form. The Company operates in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Far East and Africa, besides the local

Pratiksha Chemicals Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   5
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.07
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 120.00
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 5.31
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.58
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Pratiksha Chemicals Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 2.99 2.71 10.33
Other Income 0.01 0.03 -66.67
Total Income 3 2.74 9.49
Total Expenses 2.79 2.59 7.72
Operating Profit 0.21 0.15 40
Net Profit 0.03 0.06 -50
Equity Capital 5.57 5.57 -
More on Pratiksha Chemicals Ltd Financials Results

Pratiksha Chemicals Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Caprolactam Chem 11.16 -4.94 5.13
Hemo Organic 14.45 -4.93 5.01
Genus Prime 3.53 4.75 4.96
C J Gelatine 9.73 0.00 4.68
Pratiksha Chem. 8.40 -1.98 4.68
Magna Colours 4.06 -4.92 4.67
Dujodwala Paper 6.65 -5.00 4.10
More on Pratiksha Chemicals Ltd Peer Group

Pratiksha Chemicals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 36.17
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 51.48
Custodians 0.00
Other 12.35
More on Pratiksha Chemicals Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Pratiksha Chemicals Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 49.73% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 37.25% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Pratiksha Chemicals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 8.40
8.40
Week Low/High 0.00
8.40
Month Low/High 8.40
9.00
YEAR Low/High 3.61
9.00
All TIME Low/High 0.78
16.00

Quick Links for Pratiksha Chemicals: