Pratiksha Chemicals Ltd

Pratiksha Chemicals Limited is an India-based chemicals company. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of pigments. Its products include Pigment Green 7, which is in powder form; Pigment Green 7, which is in presscake form, and copper phthalocyanine green crude, which is in presscake form. The Company operates in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Far East and Africa, besides the local ...> More