Precision Electronics Ltd

Incorporated in May '79 in Haryana, Precision Electronics (PEL) was the first venture promoted by technocrat A Kanodia, an electrical engineering and business management graduate from the MIT, US. It is in manufacture of PCB's and has also diversified into the field of PCM-MUX. It has plants at Faridabad, Harayana, to manufacture single- and double-sided PCBs (inst. cap. : 10,000 sq mtr pa). PEL m...> More