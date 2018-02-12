You are here » Home
Precision Electronics Ltd.
|BSE: 517258
|Sector: Telecom
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE143C01024
BSE
14:49 | 12 Mar
38.50
1.50
(4.05%)
OPEN
38.85
HIGH
38.85
LOW
37.00
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Precision Electronics Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About Precision Electronics Ltd.
Precision Electronics Ltd
Incorporated in May '79 in Haryana, Precision Electronics (PEL) was the first venture promoted by technocrat A Kanodia, an electrical engineering and business management graduate from the MIT, US. It is in manufacture of PCB's and has also diversified into the field of PCM-MUX. It has plants at Faridabad, Harayana, to manufacture single- and double-sided PCBs (inst. cap. : 10,000 sq mtr pa). PEL m...> More
Precision Electronics Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Precision Electronics Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Precision Electronics Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|5.35
|5.47
|-2.19
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.03
|-33.33
|Total Income
|5.37
|5.5
|-2.36
|Total Expenses
|7.62
|6.64
|14.76
|Operating Profit
|-2.25
|-1.14
|-97.37
|Net Profit
|-2.05
|-1.31
|-56.49
|Equity Capital
|13.85
|13.85
| -
Precision Electronics Ltd - Peer Group
Precision Electronics Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Precision Electronics Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|6.50%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|20.31%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|12.24%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|33.45%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|50.10%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|19.38%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Precision Electronics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|37.00
|
|38.85
|Week Low/High
|34.50
|
|38.85
|Month Low/High
|32.00
|
|38.85
|YEAR Low/High
|23.90
|
|50.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.20
|
|73.00
