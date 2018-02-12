JUST IN
Precision Electronics Ltd.

BSE: 517258 Sector: Telecom
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE143C01024
BSE 14:49 | 12 Mar 38.50 1.50
(4.05%)
OPEN

38.85

 HIGH

38.85

 LOW

37.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Precision Electronics Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Precision Electronics Ltd.

Precision Electronics Ltd

Incorporated in May '79 in Haryana, Precision Electronics (PEL) was the first venture promoted by technocrat A Kanodia, an electrical engineering and business management graduate from the MIT, US. It is in manufacture of PCB's and has also diversified into the field of PCM-MUX. It has plants at Faridabad, Harayana, to manufacture single- and double-sided PCBs (inst. cap. : 10,000 sq mtr pa).

Precision Electronics Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   53
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.09
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 427.78
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 8.26
P/B Ratio () [*S] 4.66
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Precision Electronics Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 5.35 5.47 -2.19
Other Income 0.02 0.03 -33.33
Total Income 5.37 5.5 -2.36
Total Expenses 7.62 6.64 14.76
Operating Profit -2.25 -1.14 -97.37
Net Profit -2.05 -1.31 -56.49
Equity Capital 13.85 13.85 -
Precision Electronics Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Avantel 546.60 4.31 221.37
GTL 9.49 -4.81 149.28
ADC India 223.95 -0.58 103.02
Prec. Electronic 38.50 4.05 53.32
Valiant Commun. 67.70 1.73 48.88
Punjab Commun. 37.00 -1.33 44.47
Kavveri Telecom 13.25 4.99 26.66
Precision Electronics Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.62
Banks/FIs 0.02
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.06
Indian Public 22.16
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.14
Precision Electronics Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 6.50% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 20.31% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 12.24% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 33.45% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 50.10% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 19.38% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Precision Electronics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 37.00
38.85
Week Low/High 34.50
38.85
Month Low/High 32.00
38.85
YEAR Low/High 23.90
50.00
All TIME Low/High 0.20
73.00

