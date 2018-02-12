JUST IN
Precision Containeurs Ltd.

BSE: 523874 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE191C01015
BSE 15:14 | 16 Feb 0.35 0.01
(2.94%)
OPEN

0.35

 HIGH

0.35

 LOW

0.35
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Precision Containeurs Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Precision Containeurs Ltd.

Precision Containeurs Ltd

Incorporated on 27 Feb.'81, Vasparr Fischer became public in 1992. Known earlier as Vasparr Engineering, the name was changed to the present one in 1994-95. Promoted by M N Bhaya and others, it was taken over by the present promoters V V Valiya and others in 1987-88. The company is in the business of manufacturing metal and plastic containers with capacities from 50 ltr to 200 ltr. It also manu...> More

Precision Containeurs Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -10.36
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.03
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Precision Containeurs Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.04 0.08 -50
Total Income 0.04 0.08 -50
Total Expenses 0.01 0.06 -83.33
Operating Profit 0.03 0.02 50
Net Profit 0.01 -
Equity Capital 22.38 22.38 -
Precision Containeurs Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Trijal Inds. 1.83 0.00 0.92
Meuse Kara 1.00 -4.76 0.86
Rashel Agrotech 0.88 3.53 0.84
Precision Cont 0.35 2.94 0.78
Omkar Overseas 1.55 0.00 0.78
Arms Paper 1.33 4.72 0.73
SFL Internationa 2.11 0.00 0.71
Precision Containeurs Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 13.52
Banks/FIs 0.80
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.10
Indian Public 80.40
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.18
Precision Containeurs Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 16.67% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -35.19% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -78.92% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Precision Containeurs Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.35
0.35
Week Low/High 0.00
0.35
Month Low/High 0.33
0.00
YEAR Low/High 0.28
1.00
All TIME Low/High 0.19
90.00

