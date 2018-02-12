You are here » Home
Precision Containeurs Ltd.
|BSE: 523874
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE191C01015
|
BSE
15:14 | 16 Feb
|
0.35
|
0.01
(2.94%)
|
OPEN
0.35
|
HIGH
0.35
|
LOW
0.35
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Precision Containeurs Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.35
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.34
|VOLUME
|542
|52-Week high
|0.58
|52-Week low
|0.28
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.35
|Buy Qty
|1083.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Precision Containeurs Ltd.
Precision Containeurs Ltd
Incorporated on 27 Feb.'81, Vasparr Fischer became public in 1992. Known earlier as Vasparr Engineering, the name was changed to the present one in 1994-95. Promoted by M N Bhaya and others, it was taken over by the present promoters V V Valiya and others in 1987-88.
The company is in the business of manufacturing metal and plastic containers with capacities from 50 ltr to 200 ltr. It also manu...> More
Precision Containeurs Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Precision Containeurs Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Precision Containeurs Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|
|
|-
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.08
|-50
|Total Income
|0.04
|0.08
|-50
|Total Expenses
|0.01
|0.06
|-83.33
|Operating Profit
|0.03
|0.02
|50
|Net Profit
|0.01
|
|-
|Equity Capital
|22.38
|22.38
| -
Precision Containeurs Ltd - Peer Group
Precision Containeurs Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Precision Containeurs Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|16.67%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-35.19%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-78.92%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Precision Containeurs Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.35
|
|0.35
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.35
|Month Low/High
|0.33
|
|0.00
|YEAR Low/High
|0.28
|
|1.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.19
|
|90.00
