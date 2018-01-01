Premier Explosives Ltd.
|BSE: 526247
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: PREMEXPLN
|ISIN Code: INE863B01011
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|364.50
|
3.50
(0.97%)
|
OPEN
365.00
|
HIGH
369.95
|
LOW
363.85
|NSE 15:27 | 12 Mar
|365.60
|
4.20
(1.16%)
|
OPEN
365.00
|
HIGH
373.50
|
LOW
361.70
About Premier Explosives Ltd.
Promoted by A N Gupta and S V Kannan, both of whom have more than 20 years of experience in the industry, Premier Explosives (PE), located in a mining area (close to Singareni Collieries), enjoys the benefit of being close to the end-users. Premier Explosives, which started operations in 1980, intially manufactured small/large diameter explosives, bulk explosives (or SME) and detonators. It has...> More
Premier Explosives Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|388
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|13.33
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|27.34
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|30.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|14 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.82
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|131.69
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.77
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
-
Unaudited Financial Results For The Third Quarter And Nine Months Ended 31St December 2017 Together
Premier Explosives Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|67.49
|55.98
|20.56
|Other Income
|0.58
|0.13
|346.15
|Total Income
|68.07
|56.11
|21.32
|Total Expenses
|63.64
|50.56
|25.87
|Operating Profit
|4.43
|5.55
|-20.18
|Net Profit
|1.6
|2.55
|-37.25
|Equity Capital
|10.64
|8.86
|-
Premier Explosives Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Asahi Songwon
|335.45
|4.05
|411.60
|Chembond Chem.
|304.15
|-2.78
|408.78
|GP Petroleums
|80.05
|0.95
|408.09
|Prem. Explosives
|364.50
|0.97
|387.83
|Kesar Petroprod.
|39.10
|-3.81
|378.10
|Amines & Plast.
|68.45
|1.71
|376.48
|Gulshan Polyols
|73.20
|-0.07
|343.31
Premier Explosives Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Premier Explosives Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-3.99%
|-5.25%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-11.05%
|-10.24%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-10.44%
|-10.50%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-21.64%
|-17.86%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|4.40%
|3.26%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|51.50%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Premier Explosives Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|363.85
|
|369.95
|Week Low/High
|360.20
|
|390.00
|Month Low/High
|360.20
|
|419.00
|YEAR Low/High
|328.00
|
|539.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|539.00
