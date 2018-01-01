JUST IN
Premier Explosives Ltd.

BSE: 526247 Sector: Industrials
NSE: PREMEXPLN ISIN Code: INE863B01011
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 364.50 3.50
(0.97%)
OPEN

365.00

 HIGH

369.95

 LOW

363.85
NSE 15:27 | 12 Mar 365.60 4.20
(1.16%)
OPEN

365.00

 HIGH

373.50

 LOW

361.70
About Premier Explosives Ltd.

Premier Explosives Ltd

Promoted by A N Gupta and S V Kannan, both of whom have more than 20 years of experience in the industry, Premier Explosives (PE), located in a mining area (close to Singareni Collieries), enjoys the benefit of being close to the end-users. Premier Explosives, which started operations in 1980, intially manufactured small/large diameter explosives, bulk explosives (or SME) and detonators. It has...> More

Premier Explosives Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   388
EPS - TTM () [*S] 13.33
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 27.34
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   30.00
Latest Dividend Date 14 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.82
Book Value / Share () [*S] 131.69
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.77
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Premier Explosives Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 67.49 55.98 20.56
Other Income 0.58 0.13 346.15
Total Income 68.07 56.11 21.32
Total Expenses 63.64 50.56 25.87
Operating Profit 4.43 5.55 -20.18
Net Profit 1.6 2.55 -37.25
Equity Capital 10.64 8.86 -
Premier Explosives Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Asahi Songwon 335.45 4.05 411.60
Chembond Chem. 304.15 -2.78 408.78
GP Petroleums 80.05 0.95 408.09
Prem. Explosives 364.50 0.97 387.83
Kesar Petroprod. 39.10 -3.81 378.10
Amines & Plast. 68.45 1.71 376.48
Gulshan Polyols 73.20 -0.07 343.31
Premier Explosives Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 40.41
Banks/FIs 0.04
FIIs 0.66
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 17.44
Indian Public 30.90
Custodians 0.00
Other 10.55
Premier Explosives Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -3.99% -5.25% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -11.05% -10.24% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -10.44% -10.50% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -21.64% -17.86% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 4.40% 3.26% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 51.50% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Premier Explosives Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 363.85
369.95
Week Low/High 360.20
390.00
Month Low/High 360.20
419.00
YEAR Low/High 328.00
539.00
All TIME Low/High 1.00
539.00

