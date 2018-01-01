Premier Synthetics Ltd

Incorporated in 1969, Premier Synthetics (PSL) manufactures texturised yarn and fabric. Most of the income of the company comes from trading. PSL undertakes trading of yarn, fabrics (both grey and processed), suitings, shirtings, etc. The company has focusing more on trading than to manufacture. It was promoted by the Arya group. Anand Arya is the chairman of the company. PSL went public in Ma...> More