JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Premier Synthetics Ltd

Premier Synthetics Ltd.

BSE: 509835 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE940N01012
BSE LIVE 13:24 | 12 Mar 195.50 -0.45
(-0.23%)
OPEN

195.50

 HIGH

195.50

 LOW

195.50
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Premier Synthetics Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 195.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 195.95
VOLUME 11
52-Week high 196.00
52-Week low 19.90
P/E 92.22
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 90
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 195.50
Sell Qty 39.00
OPEN 195.50
CLOSE 195.95
VOLUME 11
52-Week high 196.00
52-Week low 19.90
P/E 92.22
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 90
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 195.50
Sell Qty 39.00

About Premier Synthetics Ltd.

Premier Synthetics Ltd

Incorporated in 1969, Premier Synthetics (PSL) manufactures texturised yarn and fabric. Most of the income of the company comes from trading. PSL undertakes trading of yarn, fabrics (both grey and processed), suitings, shirtings, etc. The company has focusing more on trading than to manufacture. It was promoted by the Arya group. Anand Arya is the chairman of the company. PSL went public in Ma...> More

Premier Synthetics Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   90
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.12
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 92.22
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 18.53
P/B Ratio () [*S] 10.55
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Premier Synthetics Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 12.27 2.53 384.98
Other Income -
Total Income 12.27 2.53 384.98
Total Expenses 11.71 2.19 434.7
Operating Profit 0.55 0.33 66.67
Net Profit 0.36 0.03 1100
Equity Capital 4.59 3.64 -
> More on Premier Synthetics Ltd Financials Results

Premier Synthetics Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
CIL Nova Petro. 36.00 5.88 97.56
Digjam 10.93 -0.18 95.79
Winsome Textile 47.00 11.90 93.15
Prem. Synthetic 195.50 -0.23 89.73
Riba Textiles 92.30 0.22 89.07
Sh. Dinesh Mills 175.00 -2.23 88.90
Rajlaxmi Inds. 2.85 -5.00 88.35
> More on Premier Synthetics Ltd Peer Group

Premier Synthetics Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 51.08
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.63
Mutual Funds 3.40
Indian Public 43.26
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.63
> More on Premier Synthetics Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Premier Synthetics Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 3.17% NA 0.32% -0.70%
1 Month 47.32% NA -1.29% -0.67%
3 Month 100.62% NA 1.89% 1.16%
6 Month NA NA 5.28% 4.53%
1 Year NA NA 16.96% 16.33%
3 Year NA NA 17.03% 18.59%

Premier Synthetics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 195.50
195.50
Week Low/High 189.50
196.00
Month Low/High 125.40
196.00
YEAR Low/High 19.90
196.00
All TIME Low/High 9.03
233.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Premier Synthetics: