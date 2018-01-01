Premier Synthetics Ltd.
|BSE: 509835
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE940N01012
|BSE LIVE 13:24 | 12 Mar
|195.50
|
-0.45
(-0.23%)
|
OPEN
195.50
|
HIGH
195.50
|
LOW
195.50
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Premier Synthetics Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|195.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|195.95
|VOLUME
|11
|52-Week high
|196.00
|52-Week low
|19.90
|P/E
|92.22
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|90
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|195.50
|Sell Qty
|39.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|92.22
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|90
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
|OPEN
|195.50
|CLOSE
|195.95
|VOLUME
|11
|52-Week high
|196.00
|52-Week low
|19.90
|P/E
|92.22
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|90
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|195.50
|Sell Qty
|39.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|92.22
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|89.73
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Premier Synthetics Ltd.
Incorporated in 1969, Premier Synthetics (PSL) manufactures texturised yarn and fabric. Most of the income of the company comes from trading. PSL undertakes trading of yarn, fabrics (both grey and processed), suitings, shirtings, etc. The company has focusing more on trading than to manufacture. It was promoted by the Arya group. Anand Arya is the chairman of the company. PSL went public in Ma...> More
Premier Synthetics Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|90
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|2.12
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|92.22
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|18.53
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|10.55
Announcement
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Registered Office Address
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
-
-
Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended 31St December 2017.
-
Premier Synthetics Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|12.27
|2.53
|384.98
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|12.27
|2.53
|384.98
|Total Expenses
|11.71
|2.19
|434.7
|Operating Profit
|0.55
|0.33
|66.67
|Net Profit
|0.36
|0.03
|1100
|Equity Capital
|4.59
|3.64
|-
Premier Synthetics Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|CIL Nova Petro.
|36.00
|5.88
|97.56
|Digjam
|10.93
|-0.18
|95.79
|Winsome Textile
|47.00
|11.90
|93.15
|Prem. Synthetic
|195.50
|-0.23
|89.73
|Riba Textiles
|92.30
|0.22
|89.07
|Sh. Dinesh Mills
|175.00
|-2.23
|88.90
|Rajlaxmi Inds.
|2.85
|-5.00
|88.35
Premier Synthetics Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Premier Synthetics Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|3.17%
|NA
|0.32%
|-0.70%
|1 Month
|47.32%
|NA
|-1.29%
|-0.67%
|3 Month
|100.62%
|NA
|1.89%
|1.16%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.28%
|4.53%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.96%
|16.33%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.03%
|18.59%
Premier Synthetics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|195.50
|
|195.50
|Week Low/High
|189.50
|
|196.00
|Month Low/High
|125.40
|
|196.00
|YEAR Low/High
|19.90
|
|196.00
|All TIME Low/High
|9.03
|
|233.00
Quick Links for Premier Synthetics:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices