Premier Ltd

Incorporated in 1944, Premier Automobiles (PAL) manufactures passenger cars, trucks, buses, etc. PAL's Premier Padmini enjoyed a commanding position, along with Hindustan Motors, till 1984, before the launch of the Maruti 800. In Jan.'86, PAL started producing the 118 NE. PAL plans to rejuvenate itself through modernisation, new project launches and a joint venture with Automobiles Peugeot, France...> More