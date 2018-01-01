JUST IN
Premier Ltd.

BSE: 500540 Sector: Engineering
NSE: PREMIER ISIN Code: INE342A01018
OPEN 26.10
PREVIOUS CLOSE 26.05
VOLUME 2182
52-Week high 41.40
52-Week low 25.55
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 81
Buy Price 26.40
Buy Qty 350.00
Sell Price 26.80
Sell Qty 55.00
OPEN 26.10
CLOSE 26.05
VOLUME 2182
52-Week high 41.40
52-Week low 25.55
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 81
Buy Price 26.40
Buy Qty 350.00
Sell Price 26.80
Sell Qty 55.00

Premier Ltd

Incorporated in 1944, Premier Automobiles (PAL) manufactures passenger cars, trucks, buses, etc. PAL's Premier Padmini enjoyed a commanding position, along with Hindustan Motors, till 1984, before the launch of the Maruti 800. In Jan.'86, PAL started producing the 118 NE. PAL plans to rejuvenate itself through modernisation, new project launches and a joint venture with Automobiles Peugeot, France...> More

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   81
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   30.00
Latest Dividend Date 28 Aug 2014
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 18.05
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.48
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 2.26 10.09 -77.6
Other Income 0.42 0.84 -50
Total Income 2.68 10.93 -75.48
Total Expenses 11.48 16.34 -29.74
Operating Profit -8.8 -5.41 -62.66
Net Profit -31.87 -29.28 -8.85
Equity Capital 30.37 30.37 -
Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Fluidomat 174.70 1.25 86.13
Commercial Eng. 15.60 4.70 85.71
ITL Inds. 267.50 1.54 85.60
Premier 26.80 2.88 81.39
Batliboi 26.00 1.36 74.67
Sika Interplant 164.50 -0.93 69.75
Welcast Steels 821.95 -0.65 52.60
Category Share (%)
Promoters 44.95
Banks/FIs 0.10
FIIs 0.51
Insurance 6.00
Mutual Funds 0.02
Indian Public 34.51
Custodians 0.00
Other 13.89
Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.63% -9.81% -0.06% -0.95%
1 Month -14.92% -11.19% -1.67% -0.91%
3 Month -9.31% -15.35% 1.51% 0.91%
6 Month -18.79% -16.83% 4.88% 4.27%
1 Year -15.72% -18.76% 16.52% 16.05%
3 Year -42.43% -45.47% 16.58% 18.30%

Today's Low/High 26.10
27.00
Week Low/High 25.55
30.00
Month Low/High 25.55
32.00
YEAR Low/High 25.55
41.00
All TIME Low/High 1.95
215.00

