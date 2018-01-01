Premier Ltd.
|BSE: 500540
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: PREMIER
|ISIN Code: INE342A01018
|BSE LIVE 13:07 | 12 Mar
|26.80
|
0.75
(2.88%)
|
OPEN
26.10
|
HIGH
27.00
|
LOW
26.10
|NSE LIVE 13:44 | 12 Mar
|26.20
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
26.60
|
HIGH
27.45
|
LOW
25.90
|OPEN
|26.10
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|26.05
|VOLUME
|2182
|52-Week high
|41.40
|52-Week low
|25.55
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|81
|Buy Price
|26.40
|Buy Qty
|350.00
|Sell Price
|26.80
|Sell Qty
|55.00
|OPEN
|26.60
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|26.20
|VOLUME
|7649
|52-Week high
|42.00
|52-Week low
|25.05
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|81
|Buy Price
|26.20
|Buy Qty
|289.00
|Sell Price
|26.75
|Sell Qty
|10.00
|OPEN
|26.10
|CLOSE
|26.05
|VOLUME
|2182
|52-Week high
|41.40
|52-Week low
|25.55
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|81
|Buy Price
|26.40
|Buy Qty
|350.00
|Sell Price
|26.80
|Sell Qty
|55.00
|OPEN
|26.60
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|26.20
|VOLUME
|7649
|52-Week high
|42.00
|52-Week low
|25.05
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|81.39
|Buy Price
|26.20
|Buy Qty
|289.00
|Sell Price
|26.75
|Sell Qty
|10.00
About Premier Ltd.
Incorporated in 1944, Premier Automobiles (PAL) manufactures passenger cars, trucks, buses, etc. PAL's Premier Padmini enjoyed a commanding position, along with Hindustan Motors, till 1984, before the launch of the Maruti 800. In Jan.'86, PAL started producing the 118 NE. PAL plans to rejuvenate itself through modernisation, new project launches and a joint venture with Automobiles Peugeot, France...> More
Premier Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|81
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|30.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|28 Aug 2014
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|18.05
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.48
Announcement
-
Disclosures under Reg. 31(1) and 31(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(1) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
-
Disclosures under Reg. 31(1) and 31(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
The Meeting Of Board Of Directors Of The Company Is Scheduled To Be Held On Friday 2Nd February 2018
-
Statement Of Investors Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
Premier Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|2.26
|10.09
|-77.6
|Other Income
|0.42
|0.84
|-50
|Total Income
|2.68
|10.93
|-75.48
|Total Expenses
|11.48
|16.34
|-29.74
|Operating Profit
|-8.8
|-5.41
|-62.66
|Net Profit
|-31.87
|-29.28
|-8.85
|Equity Capital
|30.37
|30.37
|-
Premier Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Fluidomat
|174.70
|1.25
|86.13
|Commercial Eng.
|15.60
|4.70
|85.71
|ITL Inds.
|267.50
|1.54
|85.60
|Premier
|26.80
|2.88
|81.39
|Batliboi
|26.00
|1.36
|74.67
|Sika Interplant
|164.50
|-0.93
|69.75
|Welcast Steels
|821.95
|-0.65
|52.60
Premier Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Premier Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.63%
|-9.81%
|-0.06%
|-0.95%
|1 Month
|-14.92%
|-11.19%
|-1.67%
|-0.91%
|3 Month
|-9.31%
|-15.35%
|1.51%
|0.91%
|6 Month
|-18.79%
|-16.83%
|4.88%
|4.27%
|1 Year
|-15.72%
|-18.76%
|16.52%
|16.05%
|3 Year
|-42.43%
|-45.47%
|16.58%
|18.30%
Premier Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|26.10
|
|27.00
|Week Low/High
|25.55
|
|30.00
|Month Low/High
|25.55
|
|32.00
|YEAR Low/High
|25.55
|
|41.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.95
|
|215.00
Quick Links for Premier:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices