Premier Pipes Ltd.
|BSE: 513291
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE448N01024
|BSE LIVE 09:54 | 17 Jan
|Premier Pipes Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Premier Pipes Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|3.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.20
|VOLUME
|10
|52-Week high
|3.20
|52-Week low
|0.59
|P/E
|1.03
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|3.20
|Buy Qty
|39547.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|1.03
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Premier Pipes Ltd.
Premier Pipes Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|2
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|3.11
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|1.03
|Face Value
|()
|5
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|15.39
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.21
Announcement
-
Board Meeting-Appointment of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
-
Notice Of The 08/2017-18 Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of The Company
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
-
Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017.
-
Premier Pipes Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|41.38
|12.74
|224.8
|Other Income
|0.09
|0.02
|350
|Total Income
|41.47
|12.76
|225
|Total Expenses
|40.18
|12.36
|225.08
|Operating Profit
|1.3
|0.4
|225
|Net Profit
|0.47
|0.08
|487.5
|Equity Capital
|3.55
|3.55
|-
Premier Pipes Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Anil Spl Steel
|1.08
|2.86
|2.76
|Bloom Inds.
|5.39
|4.86
|2.54
|P.M. Telelinnks
|2.43
|3.85
|2.45
|Premier Pip.
|3.20
|0.00
|2.27
|Indian Bright St
|18.35
|0.00
|1.84
|Siddhartha Tubes
|2.85
|0.00
|1.71
|Archon Indust.
|12.96
|4.94
|1.57
Premier Pipes Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Premier Pipes Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.25%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.22%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.62%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|5.01%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.86%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.14%
Premier Pipes Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|3.20
|
|3.20
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|3.20
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|3.20
|YEAR Low/High
|0.59
|
|3.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.56
|
|26.00
Quick Links for Premier Pipes:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices