Premier Pipes Ltd.

BSE: 513291 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE448N01024
BSE LIVE 09:54 | 17 Jan Premier Pipes Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Premier Pipes Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 3.20
PREVIOUS CLOSE 3.20
VOLUME 10
52-Week high 3.20
52-Week low 0.59
P/E 1.03
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 3.20
Buy Qty 39547.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Premier Pipes Ltd.

Premier Pipes Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2
EPS - TTM () [*S] 3.11
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 1.03
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 15.39
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.21
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Premier Pipes Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 41.38 12.74 224.8
Other Income 0.09 0.02 350
Total Income 41.47 12.76 225
Total Expenses 40.18 12.36 225.08
Operating Profit 1.3 0.4 225
Net Profit 0.47 0.08 487.5
Equity Capital 3.55 3.55 -
Premier Pipes Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Anil Spl Steel 1.08 2.86 2.76
Bloom Inds. 5.39 4.86 2.54
P.M. Telelinnks 2.43 3.85 2.45
Premier Pip. 3.20 0.00 2.27
Indian Bright St 18.35 0.00 1.84
Siddhartha Tubes 2.85 0.00 1.71
Archon Indust. 12.96 4.94 1.57
Premier Pipes Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 13.95
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 50.95
Custodians 0.01
Other 35.10
Premier Pipes Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.25%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.22%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.62%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 5.01%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.86%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.14%

Premier Pipes Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 3.20
3.20
Week Low/High 0.00
3.20
Month Low/High 0.00
3.20
YEAR Low/High 0.59
3.00
All TIME Low/High 0.56
26.00

