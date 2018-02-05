JUST IN
Premier Polyfilm Ltd.

BSE: 514354 Sector: Industrials
NSE: PREMIERPOL ISIN Code: INE309M01012
About Premier Polyfilm Ltd.

Premier Polyfilm Ltd

Incorporated in Jul.'92, Premier Polyfilm (PPL) was promoted by A N Goenka and A K Surekha. The company tapped the capital market by making rights issue in May '95 to part-finance another calendering line at the existing factory premises with an installed capacity of 9600 tpa to manufacture wide-width PVC flooring, sheeting, PVC linoleum floorings, canal lining, leather cloth topping, shower c...> More

Premier Polyfilm Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   95
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.23
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 20.40
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 19 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.13
Book Value / Share () [*S] 17.25
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.64
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Premier Polyfilm Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 33.28 24.37 36.56
Other Income -
Total Income 33.28 24.37 36.56
Total Expenses 29.83 22.42 33.05
Operating Profit 3.45 1.95 76.92
Net Profit 1.44 0.36 300
Equity Capital 10.59 10.59 -
Premier Polyfilm Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Jain Irrigat-DVR 65.80 1.46 126.99
Caprihans India 88.95 3.43 116.79
Tokyo Plast Intl 102.45 3.22 97.33
Premier Polyfilm 45.50 2.82 95.28
Tainwala Chem. 96.55 -3.11 90.37
Jasch Inds. 67.05 -1.40 75.97
Dutron Polymers 119.25 -3.56 71.55
Premier Polyfilm Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 47.81
Banks/FIs 1.54
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 9.22
Custodians 0.00
Other 41.43
Premier Polyfilm Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.51% -3.97% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -10.96% -10.94% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 9.64% 10.71% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 40.22% 53.33% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA 67.88% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.02%

Premier Polyfilm Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 43.65
45.50
Week Low/High 41.00
48.00
Month Low/High 41.00
53.00
YEAR Low/High 25.65
65.00
All TIME Low/High 4.85
100.00

