Premier Polyfilm Ltd.
|BSE: 514354
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: PREMIERPOL
|ISIN Code: INE309M01012
|BSE 13:23 | 12 Mar
|45.50
|
1.25
(2.82%)
|
OPEN
45.20
|
HIGH
45.50
|
LOW
43.65
|NSE LIVE 15:27 | 12 Mar
|46.00
|
-0.40
(-0.86%)
|
OPEN
47.00
|
HIGH
49.00
|
LOW
45.25
|OPEN
|45.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|44.25
|VOLUME
|190
|52-Week high
|64.70
|52-Week low
|25.65
|P/E
|20.40
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|95
|Buy Price
|43.65
|Buy Qty
|10.00
|Sell Price
|48.00
|Sell Qty
|277.00
|OPEN
|47.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|46.40
|VOLUME
|5348
|52-Week high
|65.60
|52-Week low
|26.05
|P/E
|20.40
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|95
|Buy Price
|45.40
|Buy Qty
|1.00
|Sell Price
|46.00
|Sell Qty
|484.00
About Premier Polyfilm Ltd.
Incorporated in Jul.'92, Premier Polyfilm (PPL) was promoted by A N Goenka and A K Surekha. The company tapped the capital market by making rights issue in May '95 to part-finance another calendering line at the existing factory premises with an installed capacity of 9600 tpa to manufacture wide-width PVC flooring, sheeting, PVC linoleum floorings, canal lining, leather cloth topping, shower c...> More
Premier Polyfilm Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|95
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|2.23
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|20.40
|Face Value
|()
|5
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|19 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.13
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|17.25
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.64
Premier Polyfilm Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|33.28
|24.37
|36.56
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|33.28
|24.37
|36.56
|Total Expenses
|29.83
|22.42
|33.05
|Operating Profit
|3.45
|1.95
|76.92
|Net Profit
|1.44
|0.36
|300
|Equity Capital
|10.59
|10.59
|-
Premier Polyfilm Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Jain Irrigat-DVR
|65.80
|1.46
|126.99
|Caprihans India
|88.95
|3.43
|116.79
|Tokyo Plast Intl
|102.45
|3.22
|97.33
|Premier Polyfilm
|45.50
|2.82
|95.28
|Tainwala Chem.
|96.55
|-3.11
|90.37
|Jasch Inds.
|67.05
|-1.40
|75.97
|Dutron Polymers
|119.25
|-3.56
|71.55
Premier Polyfilm Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.51%
|-3.97%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-10.96%
|-10.94%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|9.64%
|10.71%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|40.22%
|53.33%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|67.88%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Premier Polyfilm Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|43.65
|
|45.50
|Week Low/High
|41.00
|
|48.00
|Month Low/High
|41.00
|
|53.00
|YEAR Low/High
|25.65
|
|65.00
|All TIME Low/High
|4.85
|
|100.00
