You are here » Home
» Company
» Premium Capital Market & Investments Ltd
Premium Capital Market & Investments Ltd.
|BSE: 511660
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE555D01019
|
BSE
LIVE
12:58 | 26 Aug
|
Premium Capital Market & Investments Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Premium Capital Market & Investments Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|1.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.10
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|1.05
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|1.05
|Sell Qty
|13896.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|1.05
|CLOSE
|1.10
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|1.05
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|1.05
|Sell Qty
|13896.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0.69
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Premium Capital Market & Investments Ltd.
Premium Capital Market & Investments Ltd
Premium Capital Market and Investments Limited engage in investments in shares in India. It also trades futures and options. The company is based in Indore, India.
Premium Capital Market & Investment was originally incorporated on June 24, 1992, as a private limited company with the Registrar of Companies, MP, Gwalior under the Companies Act, 1956.
Thereafter, the company was converted int...> More
Premium Capital Market & Investments Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Premium Capital Market & Investments Ltd - Financial Results
Premium Capital Market & Investments Ltd - Peer Group
Premium Capital Market & Investments Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Premium Capital Market & Investments Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.50%
|-0.62%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.59%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.07%
|1.25%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.46%
|4.62%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.17%
|16.43%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.23%
|18.69%
Premium Capital Market & Investments Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1.05
|
|1.05
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.05
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.05
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.05
|All TIME Low/High
|0.10
|
|25.00
Quick Links for Premium Capital Market & Investments: