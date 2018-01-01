JUST IN
Premium Capital Market & Investments Ltd.

BSE: 511660 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE555D01019
BSE LIVE 12:58 | 26 Aug Premium Capital Market & Investments Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Premium Capital Market & Investments Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 1.05
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1.10
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 1.05
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 1.05
Sell Qty 13896.00
About Premium Capital Market & Investments Ltd.

Premium Capital Market & Investments Ltd

Premium Capital Market and Investments Limited engage in investments in shares in India. It also trades futures and options. The company is based in Indore, India. Premium Capital Market & Investment was originally incorporated on June 24, 1992, as a private limited company with the Registrar of Companies, MP, Gwalior under the Companies Act, 1956. Thereafter, the company was converted int...> More

Premium Capital Market & Investments Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 0.44
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.39
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Premium Capital Market & Investments Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.04 0.04 0
Other Income -
Total Income 0.04 0.04 0
Total Expenses 0.03 0.03 0
Operating Profit 0.01 -
Net Profit 0.01 -
Equity Capital 6.55 6.55 -
Premium Capital Market & Investments Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Capfin India 2.59 4.86 0.74
NCC Finance 1.20 4.35 0.72
R R Securities 2.36 4.89 0.71
Premium Capital 1.05 -4.55 0.69
RFL Intl. 1.33 4.72 0.68
Std. Capital Mkt 1.67 0.00 0.67
Autoriders Fin. 0.51 -3.77 0.67
Premium Capital Market & Investments Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 43.52
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.01
Indian Public 42.51
Custodians 0.00
Other 13.96
Premium Capital Market & Investments Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.50% -0.62%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.59%
3 Month NA NA 2.07% 1.25%
6 Month NA NA 5.46% 4.62%
1 Year NA NA 17.17% 16.43%
3 Year NA NA 17.23% 18.69%

Premium Capital Market & Investments Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1.05
1.05
Week Low/High 0.00
1.05
Month Low/High 0.00
1.05
YEAR Low/High 0.00
1.05
All TIME Low/High 0.10
25.00

