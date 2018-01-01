JUST IN
Prerna Infrabuild Ltd.

BSE: 531802 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE426H01014
BSE 12:23 | 12 Mar 18.50 0.40
(2.21%)
OPEN

16.90

 HIGH

18.50

 LOW

16.90
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Prerna Infrabuild Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Prerna Infrabuild Ltd.

Prerna Infrabuild Ltd

Prerna Infrabuild Ltd. is an India-based construction company. The Company is engaged in commercial and residential real estate projects in Ahmedabad. The company was incorporated in the year 1988 and its shares were listed on BSE. The group has developed some of the finest Commercial and Residential projects and is renowned for its Quality & Elegance. Projects like DOCTOR HOUSE and PRERNA TIR...> More

Prerna Infrabuild Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   22
EPS - TTM () [*S] 4.28
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 4.32
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   7.00
Latest Dividend Date 21 Jul 2011
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 29.03
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.64
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Prerna Infrabuild Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 3.15 -
Other Income 0.2 1.47 -86.39
Total Income 3.36 1.47 128.57
Total Expenses 4.87 0.53 818.87
Operating Profit -1.51 0.94 -260.64
Net Profit -1.63 0.61 -367.21
Equity Capital 12.04 11.65 -
Prerna Infrabuild Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Martin Burn 45.20 4.03 23.28
Square Four Pro. 23.60 4.89 23.15
Unishire Urban 9.35 0.65 22.78
Prerna Infra. 18.50 2.21 22.27
Lok Housing 4.11 -4.86 19.21
Premier Energy 4.60 -1.92 19.02
Suvidha Infra. 19.95 5.00 17.95
Prerna Infrabuild Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 36.78
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 62.01
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.21
Prerna Infrabuild Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.88% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -0.80% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -31.99% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -51.82% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -30.97% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -6.57% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Prerna Infrabuild Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 16.90
18.50
Week Low/High 16.55
20.00
Month Low/High 16.55
20.00
YEAR Low/High 16.55
64.00
All TIME Low/High 3.00
66.00

