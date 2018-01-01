Prerna Infrabuild Ltd.
|BSE: 531802
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE426H01014
|BSE 12:23 | 12 Mar
|18.50
|
0.40
(2.21%)
|
OPEN
16.90
|
HIGH
18.50
|
LOW
16.90
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Prerna Infrabuild Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|16.90
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|18.10
|VOLUME
|5625
|52-Week high
|63.90
|52-Week low
|16.55
|P/E
|4.32
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|22
|Buy Price
|18.50
|Buy Qty
|177.00
|Sell Price
|18.75
|Sell Qty
|200.00
About Prerna Infrabuild Ltd.
Prerna Infrabuild Ltd. is an India-based construction company. The Company is engaged in commercial and residential real estate projects in Ahmedabad. The company was incorporated in the year 1988 and its shares were listed on BSE. The group has developed some of the finest Commercial and Residential projects and is renowned for its Quality & Elegance. Projects like DOCTOR HOUSE and PRERNA TIR...> More
Prerna Infrabuild Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|22
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|4.28
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|4.32
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|7.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|21 Jul 2011
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|29.03
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.64
Announcement
-
Regulation 33 Quarterly Result For The Nine Month/ Quarter Ended 31/12/2017.
-
-
-
Rectified Financial Result For The Quarter/ Year Ended September 2017
-
Rectified Financial Result For The Quarter/ Year Ended September 2017
-
Prerna Infrabuild Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|3.15
|-
|Other Income
|0.2
|1.47
|-86.39
|Total Income
|3.36
|1.47
|128.57
|Total Expenses
|4.87
|0.53
|818.87
|Operating Profit
|-1.51
|0.94
|-260.64
|Net Profit
|-1.63
|0.61
|-367.21
|Equity Capital
|12.04
|11.65
|-
Prerna Infrabuild Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Martin Burn
|45.20
|4.03
|23.28
|Square Four Pro.
|23.60
|4.89
|23.15
|Unishire Urban
|9.35
|0.65
|22.78
|Prerna Infra.
|18.50
|2.21
|22.27
|Lok Housing
|4.11
|-4.86
|19.21
|Premier Energy
|4.60
|-1.92
|19.02
|Suvidha Infra.
|19.95
|5.00
|17.95
Prerna Infrabuild Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Prerna Infrabuild Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.88%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-0.80%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-31.99%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-51.82%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-30.97%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-6.57%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Prerna Infrabuild Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|16.90
|
|18.50
|Week Low/High
|16.55
|
|20.00
|Month Low/High
|16.55
|
|20.00
|YEAR Low/High
|16.55
|
|64.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.00
|
|66.00
