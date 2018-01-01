Presha Metallurgical Ltd.
|BSE: 513613
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE908L01013
|BSE LIVE 11:18 | 23 Mar
|Presha Metallurgical Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Presha Metallurgical Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|38.95
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|40.95
|VOLUME
|7
|52-Week high
|38.95
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|56
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|38.95
|Sell Qty
|2531.00
About Presha Metallurgical Ltd.
Presha Metallurgical Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|56
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|37.83
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.03
Announcement
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended December2017
-
-
Submission Of Regulation 40(9) Of SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosure Requirement) Regulation 20
-
Submission Of Regulation 40(9) Of SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosure Requirement) Regulation 20
-
Presha Metallurgical Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.01
|-
|Operating Profit
|-0.01
|-
|Net Profit
|-0.01
|-
|Equity Capital
|14.29
|14.29
|-
Presha Metallurgical Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Ambition Mica
|39.50
|0.00
|58.93
|Starlog Enterp.
|48.40
|-0.21
|57.93
|Simran Farms
|148.00
|1.51
|56.09
|Presha Metall.
|38.95
|-4.88
|55.66
|Madhav Marbles
|60.50
|2.54
|54.15
|Mangalam Timber
|27.85
|3.92
|51.05
|Asya Infosoft
|39.90
|3.10
|48.12
Presha Metallurgical Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Presha Metallurgical Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.34%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.30%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.54%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.92%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.76%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.03%
Presha Metallurgical Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|38.95
|
|38.95
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|38.95
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|38.95
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|38.95
|All TIME Low/High
|10.00
|
|390.00
