Presha Metallurgical Ltd.

BSE: 513613 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE908L01013
BSE LIVE 11:18 | 23 Mar Presha Metallurgical Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Presha Metallurgical Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 38.95
PREVIOUS CLOSE 40.95
VOLUME 7
52-Week high 38.95
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 56
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 38.95
Sell Qty 2531.00
About Presha Metallurgical Ltd.

Presha Metallurgical Ltd

Presha Metallurgical Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   56
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 37.83
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.03
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Presha Metallurgical Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.01 -
Operating Profit -0.01 -
Net Profit -0.01 -
Equity Capital 14.29 14.29 -
Presha Metallurgical Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Ambition Mica 39.50 0.00 58.93
Starlog Enterp. 48.40 -0.21 57.93
Simran Farms 148.00 1.51 56.09
Presha Metall. 38.95 -4.88 55.66
Madhav Marbles 60.50 2.54 54.15
Mangalam Timber 27.85 3.92 51.05
Asya Infosoft 39.90 3.10 48.12
Presha Metallurgical Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 0.00
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 8.75
Custodians 0.00
Other 91.25
Presha Metallurgical Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.34%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.30%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.54%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.92%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.76%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.03%

Presha Metallurgical Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 38.95
38.95
Week Low/High 0.00
38.95
Month Low/High 0.00
38.95
YEAR Low/High 0.00
38.95
All TIME Low/High 10.00
390.00

